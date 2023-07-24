Airbrush artist Taku shares the story behind his ‘Ghost in the Shell’-inspired tattoo

Lifestyle Asia’s “Tattoo Talks” explores the connection and stories behind people and their tattoos, and for our next episode, we visit the work place of Ivan Ng aka Taku. Meeting at Tsim Tsa Tsui’s Loading Store, the airbrush artist is often found working on his next commission in his signature ’90s style of artwork.

With collabs with some of the fastest rising musical talents and clothing labels, Taku’s whimsical characters can be found on a number of goods including tees, caps and skate decks. Not fixed to one style of ink, the artist explains that his collection of tattoos varies and that his favourite was done by the Korean artist Metal Pink Man.

Done while Metal Pink Man was traveling to Hong Kong, the piece is a combination of Taku’s love for freehand style of tattoos and anime. He explains that he wanted a bigger piece to further fill in the space on his forearm and that this one doesn’t particularly have a meaning, but rather, is something he likes looking at.

The tattoo depicts the Ghost in the Shell character Motoko Kusanagi taking aim with a sniper rifle, but dials up the sexiness in Metal Pink Man’s signature style. For more stories on people and the stories behind their ink, JP the Wavy shares his verdy-designed tattoo.