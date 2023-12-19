Taylor Swift’s favourite books of all time you must add to your reading list

Taylor Swift is the queen of imbuing her personal experiences into lyrics that always attract widespread media attention. If you love digging some good old ‘ex’ references in her songs, it’s high time you know that the singer’s also a true bibliophile – so much so that her songwriting is heavily literature-inspired. The reigning pop culture queen has referenced and recommended many books that have inspired her. Did you know that her superhit 2020 album, Evermore, draws inspiration from the novel Rebecca by Daphne Du Maurier? That’s how deeply the singer’s favourite books influence her writing style. So, if you want to indulge in some Taylor Swift-inspired binge-reading sessions, we’ve listed the singer’s top 10 book recommendations!
During the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards, Taylor spoke about how her songwriting process connects with literature. “I categorise certain songs of mine in the ‘Quill’ style if the words and phrasings are antiquated, if I was inspired to write it after reading Charlotte Brontë or after watching a movie where everyone is wearing poet shirts and corsets,” she mentioned. Taylor added, “If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson’s great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain, that’s me writing in the Quill genre”. One of the examples of the Quill lyrics is her Evermore track ‘Ivy’.
From Harper Lee’s coming-of-age story, To Kill a Mockingbird to John Green’s heart-wrenching love story, The Fault in Our Stars, Taylor surely loves the taste of bestsellers! Not to miss the singer’s all-time favourite Harry Potter series. After all, who can’t fall in love with JK Rowling’s wizarding world?
Swifties, get your reading glasses on as we take you through Taylor Swift’s best book recommendations.
To Kill a Mockingbird will never not be a good book and won’t ever stop inspiring people. The Pulitzer Prize winner takes you to the roots of human behaviour through the eyes of a six-year-old girl, navigating various events that happen in the town of Maycomb – including the court case of Tom Robinson. The girl’s father, Atticus Finch, is a lawyer who takes on the case of clearing Tom’s (a black man) name from a false criminal accusation. Wrongly accused of raping a young white woman, Tom has endured several racial attacks throughout his life. This tale of racial heroism is truly a masterpiece of American literature.
Taylor’s review: “You know, you hear storytelling like in Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird and it just… it makes your mind wander, she said according to Big Machine Label Group. She added, “It makes you feel like it makes your world more vast. And you think about more things and greater concepts after you read something like that.”
“Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again” – this haunting quote is at the centre of the suspenseful and riveting Gothic novel Taylor deeply loves. The book inspired one of the best tracks on Taylor’s Evermore, album, Tolerate It.
The novel follows an unnamed young woman, who impulsively marries a wealthy widower. However, things get sneaky and she eventually discovers that the memory of the man’s dead wife still rules the household. A dark shadow looms over their mansion and its inhabitants as summer fades. Climatic revelations, unimaginable lies and truckloads of dark history hidden behind grandeur – the novel will keep you hooked till the end. (Spoiler: Think twice before entrusting your faith in the narrator).
Taylor’s review: In an Apple Music video discussing her songwriting process on Evermore, Taylor mentioned, “When I was reading (this book), there was a part of me that was relating to that because at some point in my life, I felt that way, and so I ended up writing the song ‘Tolerate.'”
If Leonardo DiCaprio’s heart-melting on-screen portrayal of Gatsby wasn’t enough to break your heart, you have to read Fitzgerald’s literature classic. Set in the Jazz Age in New York, the novel narrates the tragic tale of the wealthy self-made millionaire Jay Gatsby as he tries to win back the love of his life Daisy Buchanan. Told via the first-person narrator Nick Carraway’s interactions with the mysterious millionaire, Gatsby touches upon the struggles around love, relationships, social standing and several other human struggles in the “roaring” 1920s. Will Gatsby’s love story get a happy ending?
John Green’s novel is nothing less than modern Romeo and Juliet, beautiful and heartbreaking in equal parts. The book and its movie adaptation remain extremely popular in today’s pop culture and rightly so! The Fault In Our Stars is for anyone who believes in love and has the courage to fight for it.
The novel follows two teens, Hazel and Augustus, who cross paths through a cancer patient support group. A whirlwind romance ensues as the duo races against time after Hazel is diagnosed with terminal cancer. The book artfully examines the concepts of life, love, and death in all their glory.
Taylor has expressed her love for John Green’s work, tweeting that he’s one of her favourite authors!
Taylor has openly confessed her love for F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1922 novel, which follows the New York elite and delves into the ideas of money and decadence. The Beautiful and Damned is a tale chronicling the life of Harvard-educated, aspiring aesthete Anthony Patch and his wife Gloria. The duo awaits the inheritance of Anthony’s grandfather while navigating a tumultuous marriage filled with greed and the influence of alcohol. It’s interesting to see how this couple puts up a facade of opulence while crumbling down under financial and marital woes behind the curtains. With a scathingly unfiltered account of the New York nightlife, effects of wild ambition and riches – The Beautiful And Damned will have a remarkable impact on you.
Taylor’s review: In a conversation with Elle, Taylor mentioned,” It’s something [the author] did so well, to describe a scene so gorgeously interwoven with rich emotional revelations, that you yourself have escaped from your own life for a moment.”
Does Harry Potter really need an introduction? While many of you might deem it overrated, there’s still no denying that the series became an intrinsic part of our childhood. A world full of endless possibilities, joy and imagination – Harry Potter surely captivated Swift’s millennial heart. For those of you still living under a rock, Harry Potter follows the life of the eponymous protagonist, who learns that he’s the son of two of the most powerful wizards in the history of Hogwarts and possesses magical powers of his own. Potter is constantly hunted down by his archenemy and the main antagonist, Voldemort – who wants to kill Potter and take over the wizarding world. The series transports you to a magical landscape like no other.
Taylor is a big fan of Sally Rooney, and her two favourite novels by the Irish author are Normal People and Conversations With Friends. The book is a deeply personal account of two young women and best friends, Frances and Bobbi. The duo, who share a close yet complicated relationship, find themselves in a messier place after forging an unexpected connection with a married couple in Dulbin’s literary scene. A story of shifting friendships, relationships, self-discovery, infatuation and navigating turmoil of emotions – the novel informs you about the dangers and pleasures of youth.
Taylor’s review: In an earlier interview, Taylor stated, “I really like her book. […] I like the tone she takes when she’s writing. I think it’s like being inside somebody’s mind.
A life-changing journey towards finding oneself, Eat Pray Love follows a woman’s search for everything across Italy, India and Indonesia. A 30-year-old woman named Elizabeth had all one apparently desired – a husband, a house, a successful career. Despite all this, she was consumed by grief, anger, panic and whatnot. After going through a crushing divorce, navigating depression, a failed romance, and just the absence of everything she thought was desirable, Elizabeth decides to undertake a year-long journey around the world.
The novel is a moving memoir of self-discovery, helping you understand how important it is to be your own person rather than trying to fit into society’s unrealistic ideals. If you need a wake-up call to change your life’s narrative, read this novel.
Furious Love is an up-close and personal account of Hollywood’s stormiest couple Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Deemed the ‘greatest Hollywood love story ever told’, the novel showcases the couple’s starry World, an elite circle of friends and an indulgent cycle of money, booze and mutual obsession. Narrated by entertainment reporter Sam Kashner and biographer Nancy Schoenberger, the book is much more than a celebrity biography. It’s a portrait of a man and a woman whose romance shocked and mesmerised the entire world.
Did you know that Taylor apparently took cues from Elizabeth’s attires for her Wildest Dreams music video?
Taylor picked this classic children’s book as a part of Scholastic’s “You Are What You Read” campaign. Giving a wonderfully nostalgic and realistic feel, Charlotte’s Web takes you on an immersive journey of friendship, love, life, and death that many generations continue to cherish. The novel chronicles the beautiful relationship between a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte. Thanks to the heart-melting narrative and theme of death – towards the end, you will find yourself crying over farm animals and arachnids.
