‘Movement Festival 2022: A Void’ kicks off at Eaton HK — Here’s the full programme

Get cultured and maybe make a staycation out of the weekend with Eaton HK’s annual arts festival.

After the success of last year’s fest, Eaton HK has brought back its Movement Festival, which opened last night. Over 20 performances by 40 different artists from Hong Kong and abroad are participating in dance, film, music, literature and other showpieces throughout the next five days.

Unlike traditional theatre performances, Movement Festival 2022: A Void takes place all over Eaton HK, including the lobby, restaurants, bars, garden, cinema, ballroom, music room, pool and even staircases. Each performance is site-specific and explores the spatial and dynamic relationship between body and environment.

Highlights of Movement Festival 2022: A Void

Every night calls for a different type of entertainment at Eaton HK. The festival officially opened with a dance party with local street dance group DD9M at the hotel’s Maggie Ballroom, with a side of R&B, soul and jazz-inspired live music and spinning by DJ Tiga.

Dance party with local street dance group DD9M

Contemporary theatre and ballet performances are scheduled for the second night — a.k.a. tonight — on Terrible Baby’s rooftop garden. Paris Wong, the only professional male Dan in the local Cantonese opera scene, will present a surreal show adapted from the traditional Chinese romantic tragicomedy play The Peony Pavilion. It will be followed by aerial arts and sacrificial performance by international competitive pole dancer Rhyn Cheung.

Friday evening will see various film premieres, starting with a dance documentation by the late German choreographer Raimund Hoghe, who suffered from severe scoliosis, in collaboration with NOWNESS Asia. Another must-see is an interactive performance led by Yeung Siu Fong, an artist who lost both of her arms in an accident.

The festival finishes off strong with family-friendly programmes over the weekend. We’re talking about shows by Hong Kong Ballet, feminist acrobatics with yoga, a clown pantomime and even a parkour flash mob.

Feminist acrobatics with yoga by Unlock Dancing Plaza

Movement Festival 2022: A Void opened on 21 September and runs until 25 September. For more information, head over to Eaton HK’s website and the event’s Facebook page.