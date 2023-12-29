Catch early bird tickets to Hong Kong Ballet’s ‘The Rule Breakers’

Hong Kong Ballet‘s upcoming show, The Rule Breakers, is coming in late March next year.

After a successful re-run of The Great Gatsby and a year-end celebration with the classic programme, The Nutcracker, the ballet company will dive into the contemporary ballet. Early bird tickets are currently on sale until January 2, 2024. Keep reading to find out more.

The Rule Breakers features works by three of the most revolutionary ballet choreographers of today who aren’t afraid to shake things up. For the Hong Kong premiere, dancers will present In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated by William Forsythe. Originally created in 1987 for Paris Opera Ballet, the work takes a modern approach to ballet while still honouring its traditions, opening up new possibilities for other choreographers.

Hong Kong Ballet will have the honour of performing Andonis Foniadakis’ latest work in a world premiere. You can look forward to death-defying lifts and an energetic yet emotional choreography inspired by the English ’80s sensation, Depeche Mode.

Rounding out The Rule Breakers programming is one of George Balanchine’s most renowned works, Serenade. Recognised as “ballet’s first rule-breaker,” Balanchine integrates real-life incidents during rehearsal into his choreography, such as when his students fell or arrived late.

Tickets for The Rule Breakers are currently available online for early bird booking. You can enjoy 10% off your ticket purchase up until January 2, but take note that this does not apply to VIP seats. Tickets are available at various price points, ranging from HK$220 to HK$1,000, depending on seating zones. Grab your tickets now with the early bird discount.

