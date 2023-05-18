The Weeknd officially reverts to Abel Tesfaye birth name on social media

The Weeknd has started making the first steps in his move to “kill The Weeknd” by reverting back to his birth name, Abel Tesfaye on all his social media accounts.

This new comes after his interview with W Magazine where the star expressed that he was looking to start a new chapter in life and is “ready to close The Weeknd chapter” and begin the next chapter as Abel Tesfaye.

The interview goes on to reveal Tesfaye’s connection to film, “As a child, I loved to hear myself sing. But I was really shy and wouldn’t do it in public. I didn’t know if I was good or not. In high school, my love for films was born. I grew up on The Mask and Jurassic Park. Jim Carrey and dinosaurs! Cinema helped me write better songs, but I thought my ticket out of the hood was music.”

Many fans were sad to learn that his next album could be his last as The Weeknd, stating that he’s said everything he can say under his stage name. This move could also mean that we might see more of Abel Tesfaye on the big screen, television, and as a director given the recent buzz surrounding HBO’s The Idol.

(Images: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)