New to online dating game? Abide by these tips for a smooth experience

If you’ve freshly dived into the virtual sea of fish looking for romantic encounters, we understand your struggle! Dating apps like Bumble, Tinder and Hinge define ‘modern romance’, where people are entrapped into a cycle of swiping their way through potential matches, hoping to find the one. From flaunting your best photos and building a witty bio to launching your way into their DM with an interesting opener, the online dating game is overwhelming. So how does one navigate their way in this tricky world?

It takes a lot of time, effort and patience (plus rejections and bad swiping experiences) to learn the basics of online dating. While there’s no rulebook to becoming a ‘seasoned online dater’, there are a few tips that’ll make the virtual dating experience easier. If you’re just entering the fray, we have you covered!

Here are the top ten things you must know about the online dating world before starting your swiping journey.

Tips to keep in mind before starting your online dating journey

1. Present your authentic self

We’re all tempted to win others’ attention by over-polishing or embellishing our true selves. While there’s a certain pressure to look ‘cool’ on dating apps, putting a facade will only lead you to disappointment. The golden rule of dating apps is to be real – whether it’s with your photos, your lifestyle choices or what you’re looking for on the app.

If you’re looking for a casual hookup, say it. Or if you don’t like pets, don’t upload a picture with a dog only to lure females. Take it from us – the more you build a fake alter image, the higher are the chances of your first date being extremely awkward.

2. Choose the dating app wisely

The most basic yet essential step that’ll guide your dating journey is the app you choose. Every app has built a reputation over the years and attracts the same type of crowd, whether it’s the hookup-favourite Tinder or Bumble for those seeking fruitful relationships. Don’t juggle between dating apps thinking you’ll have better chances of matching if you’re more visible. Be spontaneous and explore, but with a clear plan in mind.

3. Facing rejections/ being ghosted is normal

Dating is all about hit and trial until you find someone who matches your vibe, so it’s normal to let go of the negativity when people decide to ghost you. Ghosting is tough and if it’s any consolation, you must know that it happens to almost everyone on dating apps.

There will be days you don’t find new matches, or some conversations will go stale, and the spark will fizzle out. Don’t take rejections personally and remember dating apps are all about having fun. Having said that, don’t be someone who ghosts people!

4. Don’t underestimate the power of a good profile

An eye-catching profile is half battle won! On the internet, you’re as swipe-worthy as your profile – so make it good. As mentioned earlier, the key to a good profile is flaunting your authentic side. Answer questions honestly and display pictures that showcase your hobbies and personality in the best way possible.

Dating apps like Hinge and Bumble provide you with a list of interesting prompts to build your bio, so choose them wisely. Be wary of uploading highly edited photos from years ago or curating answers that reek of mundanity.

5. Don’t overthink about messaging first

In online dating, you must be proactive in approaching your matches irrespective of gender if you really want to build a connection. Otherwise, your profile will get dusted away in the pile of matches and you’ll lose out on some great people.

With apps like Bumble shattering the archaic dating rules with their ‘women make the first move’ motto, there’s no shame for anyone to message first. Instead, your match will be glad to see you take charge in this uncertain world of virtual dating.

6. A good opening line works wonders

Don’t be a lousy dater who bores people with lifeless ‘hey’s’ and ‘what’s up’. Sliding into someone’s DM is no easy feat and your opening message plays a major role in establishing your online personality. Whether it’s making them laugh with a witty pickup line or posing a question after scrutinizing their bio, a good opening line is all you need to get the ball rolling.

If you have chemistry, these openers will just set the stage for interesting conversations to flow. If not, it’s better to close the chapter sooner than later.

7. Don’t get stuck building online chemistry

Imagine the disappointment when the person you spent months chatting with online falls flat in real life. That’s an absolute waste of time and effort. Many dating app users spend too much time forging connections virtually, failing to understand that the online world is filled with pretentious folks. More often than not, virtual connections don’t translate into IRL chemistry. So, before you plan to get hung up on one person, initiate a meeting and decide for yourself.

8. Don’t overshare or go beyond your comfort zone

While it’s okay to share personal information with your match in hopes of building a romantic relationship, sometimes it can turn into a complete nightmare when you overtrust the other party and give away sensitive details. What if the other person’s a scammer or a sex offender, looking to violate your privacy?

Therefore, always trust your instincts! If you think someone’s being too pushy or asking to meet up/ call at odd hours you don’t approve of, simply report or block them. Always look out for red flags before it’s too late.

9. Planning an elaborate first date? Don’t

Sure, you’re excited to treat your match to a seven-course gourmet meal at a plush restaurant, but is that a wise decision? It’s impossible to know how the person will turn out in real life, despite how much you’ve stalked them on social media. And you don’t want to force yourself to sit through hours of nothingness just because you ‘thought’ this person would be the one.

First encounters should ideally be at a nearby bar or cafe, where a quick rendezvous will help you decide the future course of action. Quick and casual dates save a lot of time (and money), and you can easily slip in an excuse to leave if things are going haywire.

10. Date as many people as possible

While there’s no guide to acting the online dating game, practice always helps. Putting yourself out there will come with its share of bad experiences, but that’ll only help you understand the things you like or don’t like. You must’ve heard the saying “You kiss a lot of frogs before you meet a prince.” That’s exactly what virtual dating entails.

