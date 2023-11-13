Tobi Lou: The Buff Baby’s intimate Hong Kong show

Gluestick brought out Tobi Lou, the Buff Baby to Soho House Hong Kong for a very “Hong Kong” show.





Tobi Lou made his Hong Kong debut performance at Soho House last Thursday night; a night that felt very intimate to the city. The night featured performances from some of Hong Kong’s finest with Marf, Billy Choi, and Novel Friday. Familiar faces in Nicole and Offgod made an appearance on stage along with crowd members getting close with the buff baby.

The show was held in a more intimate venue, Soho House; it’s not the biggest venue so fans had to crowd up around the stage and almost everyone would get a good view of Tobi in their peripherals.



Donning a cozy white knitted hoodie, Marf (from COLLAR) started out the night with good vibes and even got to bring out a special guest, Billy Choi, to perform their song, “分心 Distraction”.

After her set, the crowd grew restless for Tobi. Eyes were glued onto the door left of the stage, thinking that Tobi would come out from there. As his set grew imminent, and the DJ started playing Tobi’s songs, Tobi shocked everyone and emerged from the main doors. Going through the crowd with no security and high fiving everyone, Tobi was shoulder to shoulder with his fans.





Dropping an impressive 3 albums in this year alone, Tobi performed a lot of his newer songs. However, his claim to fame mostly came from his older songs like, Buff Baby and I was Sad Last Night I’m OK Now, which he made sure to perform.

Making this show a Hong Kong special, Tobi shouted out familiar faces in the scene like Nic (Big Spoon), Gareth, and even brought up Nicole and Offgod to party with him on stage. Even Hip Hop Next alumni, Novel Friday got to perform with Tobi. But it wasn’t just the familiar faces that got to go on stage. Showing love to people who go to shows by themselves, something that may be socially daunting, Tobi made everyone in the crowd feel like family and brought up a fan who came by herself and signed her vinyl. Noticing another fan, front row who knew every word of his song, Tobi got another fan on stage to sign his CD and take pictures.



Being a talented artist gets Tobi to travel around the world. Despite having been to places like Shanghai, LA, and many more, Tobi calls Hong Kong the best skyline in the world and gives a big shoutout to Big Spoon for bringing him out here.



We got a chance to chat with Tobi after the show and played a game of Song Association with him, check it out below: