Atarashii Gakko! Reveals the Source of Their Energy in latest ‘Tuning In’

Our next Tuning In highlights the group Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko!

Performing at this year’s Clockenflap, the quartet put on an electrifying performance packed with their signature sound and choreography. Made up of Mizyu, Rin, Suzuka, and Kanon, Atarashii Gakko! aka Atarashii Gakkou no Leaders, looks to challenge to societal norms of Japan for a new era of Japanese youth.

Even after their performance on stage, where you could clearly see them giving it their all, the group came backstage for interviews and was full of life. Led by Suzuka (the wildcard in the group), the group broke down how it was performing to the local crowd. On top of giving us a full tutorial on one of their favourite dances, they also shared who their dream collab in the feature is, and went over the various new genres they wouldn’t mind experimenting in.

While the group debuted in 2015, they’ve been steadily touring the world, showcasing their unique sound to the globe. In fact, just last week Atarashii Gakko! made their U.S. television debut, performing “Tokyo Calling” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The legend of how Atarashii Gakko! formed is surrounded by mystery, some say they met in a supermarket at night when they all reached for the same half-priced dishes. While that may or may not be true, there’s no denying that these four individuals make up one of the most entertaining groups that put on an unforgettable show.

VIDEO/PHOTO: Ryan Putrano

INTERVIEWER: Ambrose Leung