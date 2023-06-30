facebook
TXT and Jonas Brothers collaborate for "Do It Like That"
30 Jun 2023

TXT and Jonas Brothers collaborate for “Do It Like That”

Jimin Park

A surprising collaboration no one saw coming! TOMORROW X TOGETHER also known as TXT is joining forces with the Jonas Brothers to release “Do It Like That” on July 7. “Do It Like That” produced by Ryan Tedder, a star OneRepublic producer of songs like Counting Stars and Halo, is aiming for a major summer jam hit.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER consisting of five members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, is one of the most famous 4th generation K-pop groups under Bighit Music.

promotion poster

The released promotional poster for “Do It Like That” reveals the important dates and timelines fans should mark down on their calendar. The track highlight and concept photo of TXT and the Jonas Brothers have been released so far.

Fans of TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the Jonas Brothers are eagerly waiting for the official MV teaser and Official MV to drop. The official MV teaser is set to drop on July 5, 11 a.m. ET (11 p.m. HKT0. The official MV is going to be released on the July 7, at 00: 00 a.m. ET, and 12:00 HKT.

(Images: Bighit Music)

TXT and Jonas Brothers collaborate for “Do It Like That”

Jimin Park
