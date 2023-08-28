UMI comes to Hong Kong for the first time and puts on a show, making sure that Hong Kong will remember her.

I’ve been following UMI for a few years now and her alternative genre-bending and soft melodic r&b/pop infused music always makes me feel like I’m floating or in a dream. Brought out by Livenation, UMI was Hong Kong-Bound and I was very excited.

The show starts off with one of Hong Kong’s very own, Moon Tang. Complimenting UMI’s “softgirl” aesthetic, Moon performs songs that has Hong Kong in their feels. Performing songs such as “lately”, “bad weather”, and “honest”, Moon was the perfect opener for UMI as the crowd as transported into a chill, vibey, soulful state – the state you want to be in for an UMI show.





Decorated with vines on the mic and speakers, and with incense burning, it was clear that an UMI show was going to be different from any other show that I’ve been to. Practically skipping onto stage in a good mood with her barefeet, UMI started the show out with a meditation and prayer. Yeah, this was going to be a different show for sure.





Throughout the night, UMI got Hong Kong smiling and dancing in this intimate show that brought more upbeat pop-infused songs but also the more slow, melodic r&b songs as well that brings everyone closer together. Asking to be acquainted with the audience, multiple times throughout the show, UMI would ask her fans fun questions such as, what their favorite animal was and made the show a more intimate community soul bonding experience.



Of course UMI would perform her top hits such as “Love Affair”, “Butterfly”, and “Remember Me” but she also did a special cover of Frank Ocean’s “Self-Control”. Bringing the guitar out, UMI brought an angelic presence to the stage during her cover and did the song justice.



By the end of the show, UMI made the crowd feel a bit warmer, a bit happier, and a whole lot closer. UMI’s Love Affair with Hong Kong will not be soon forgotten and hopefully she will be back for round two. Check out the rest of the photos we took down below.





