VERDY and Budweiser launch “CRASH LANDING” pop-up at HAUS DOSAN

Following the debut of their collaboration earlier this year, graphic artist VERDY and Budweiser now take their partnership global with a pop-up at Gentle Monster’s HAUS DOSAN store in Seoul.

South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster was founded by Hankook Kim in 2011 when he discovered that eyewear had traditionally been engineered to accommodate a Western facial structure. Having collaborated with everyone from Marine Serre and Maison Margela to Overwatch and BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Gentle Monster is known for its unconventional approach to design evident through their imaginative pop-ups and store designs.

Its Haus Dosan flagship — which houses cosmetics brand Tambourins, dessert cafe Nudake, and multifunctional spaces — showcases the brand’s direction in retail. For its latest concept, HAUS DOSAN turns part of its space into a beer warehouse stocked with boxes of Wasted Youth x Budweiser beer. Carrying on the “CRASH LANDING” theme, VERDY’s signature VICK figure can be seen parachuting down with visuals playing on the floor-to ceiling screens across the walls. Limited-edition merchandise including tees, hoodies, totes, and figures will be available for purchase.

BUDWEISER X VERDY X HAUS DOSAN

DATE: September 2 (Sat) – October 15 (Sun)

TIME: 11:00 – 21:00 Everyday

VENUE: Haus Dosan, 50 Apgujeong-ro 46-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul⁣

