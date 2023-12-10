Vladimir Boldyrev paints “Lazy Mural Cat” before leaving Hong Kong

Vladimir Boldyrev, the Hong Kong-based Russian graffiti artist Vladimir Boldyrev has painted plenty of mural of cats around Hong Kong, and recently he’s painted his last one before taking a break from the city. This new piece of work is titled Lazy Mural Cat and was created in Mui Wo for Silvermine Beach Resort.

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文 Silvermine Beach Resort 銀鑛灣渡假酒店（@silverminebeachresort）分享的貼文

The cat, with its fluffy brown fur and long whiskers, is lounging around with its eyes squinted. Created with the artist’s signature 3D effect, the cat has a relaxed pose with its hind legs stretched inside the imaginary box. It almost looks as if the cat is sunbathing which is the perfect image for the hotel in Mui Wo.

This cute, lazy cat was the last cat painting Vladimir created before leaving Hong Kong. He collaborated with Silvermine Beach Resort in Mui Wo, which says the art will be “permanently preserved.”

Unfortunately, not every piece of Vladimir’s work has been treated with this level of admiration.

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文 （@3230_one）分享的貼文



Vladmir’s first cat mural was in Tai Mo Shan with the name The Cat in a House. Since October last year, this big brown and white cat with green eyes has been a popular check-in spot for hikers. However, hikers were later shocked to find that authorities had defaced the mural with paint reading “Government land, no trespassing.”

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文 （@3230_one）分享的貼文



The Cat With the Little Crown in Ting Kau Village was also painted by Vladimir. However, it was also blocked by the government saying that the area was unsafe and that the painting could lead to traffic accidents.

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文 （@3230_one）分享的貼文

Vladimir also left his cat artwork in Ma Wan, Kwun Tong, and Mong Kok. Pictured above is his cat for the restaurant @hkfactory99, in Kwun Tong. He revealed that there was a real cat behind each mural, but he drew each cat mural at random and did not choose a cat ahead of time.

Come to Mui Wo to see his cat mural with your friends! Let this cute cat keep you company as you spend a relaxing afternoon in Mui Wo, and hopefully, Vladimir will find his way back to the city in the near future.

Images: @viadimir3230/Instagram