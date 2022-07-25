Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of July 25 – July 31, 2022

A powerful New Moon appears this week, signifying the end of one lunar cycle, whilst bestowing upon us the ability to start a new chapter with a fresh mind and a fresh perspective. Venus and Jupiter square each other off in divine angles, telling us it’s high time we stop ignoring the conflicts between our inner angels and inner demons, and start finding ways to bring peace by harmonising our mind, heart, and soul with love. A look at the weekly horoscope.

What the stars have in store this week:

Aries July 2022 weekly horoscope

This week is all about protecting what is dear to your heart. Whether it’s people you truly care about, or your career goals and achievements, passion projects, or even your spiritual evolutionary progress. Just be careful to remember that there’s a fine line between getting protective and possessive. The former allows the object of their love to breathe and follow their own path, while still keeping a watching yet loving eye on them. The latter is is a darker emotion that can lead to things becoming incredibly toxic due to jealousy and envy, causing one to smother and stifle all that they love.

Thus, it’s important to respect boundaries, as well as, honour freedom of choice. That way all situations can refrain from sinking into toxicity, and both parties have a chance to evolve together beautifully. It’s important for you to remember that the most important thing that you must protect is you! Beyond just your physical body, it’s also your mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. If you are giving those areas enough loving attention, you’ll not only grow, but will allow others to grow with you.

Taurus July 2022 weekly horoscope

This week is all about accepting help from those around you. Whether it’s your nearest and dearest loved ones, or even colleagues and bosses at work, or random strangers – accept it! When you open your heart and allow yourself to be receptive, not only are you able to progress in life, but your soul is able to receive divine blessings from, ‘The Universe’. This is an important lesson for you because it’ll enable you to remove blocks of abundance, joy, love, and prosperity within your heart and soul; opening your heart up to receive all of the above without any fear or hesitation.

Remember that asking for help doesn’t make you weak. It actually makes you all the more stronger, because it’s allowing your heart to express vulnerability. When the heart is closed, it remains stagnant, and we close ourselves not only from the kindness of others, but also blessings from the Divine Forces of ‘The Universe’. We may believe it’s a sign of strength to keep it closed, but it’s a sign that you fear having your heart broken in any capacity. Allowing yourself to be vulnerable will allow helpful souls to come forward and assist you in any way you need. At the end of the day, all you have to do is ask.

Gemini July 2022 weekly horoscope

This week is all about prioritising what’s important and sticking to it. Yes, there is a thrill of sorts when it comes to juggling our responsibilities (and perhaps even the feelings of others), but just remember that the slightest deviation of attention can cause it all to come crashing down, leaving you lost in the mess that you created and sustained for so long. ‘The Universe’ wants you to know that chasing thrills just to get rid of boredom and ennui isn’t a healthy way of being. It’s all about learning how to live in moderation, as well as, knowing what to prioritise based on where you are currently in life, and what are your future goals.

If you’re wondering how to prioritise, the first thing you need to do is take stock of all that you’re currently dealing with, and ask yourself, “Is this fulfilling my heart and soul and helping with my evolution, or is it just causing me to run around aimlessly in circles?” Answering this question could spark a powerful change in the course of your destiny. Afterwards, find ways to divide your time in such a manner that you’re focusing on the important things, while still having enough time to unwind and have a little fun. Yes, there will be sacrifices to make. Some of them will be hard, and some choices will come with a price. But if done with integrity and consciousness – it’ll be an incredibly rewarding journey worth every twist and turn.

Cancer July 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a week to find time to celebrate and enjoy with those close to your heart. Even if you’re feeling out of it, and wish to refrain from even thinking about anyone else – especially closer to the New Moon – just remember that it’s a futile effort to wallow in your own loneliness. Yes, sometimes it helps to soothe ourselves in isolation, but it can also be incredibly addictive, leading us to make choices that can be destructive. Thus, make it a point this week to step out and meet people. Be it close friends, people you’ve texting and sharing memes on social media, family members with whom you wish to spend quality time, or perhaps even strangers at a party.

To put ourselves ‘out there’ can be scary on so many levels, but you must understand that loneliness can damage not only our hearts, but also corrupt our mind in dark and twisted ways, causing us to do frightful things – especially in desperation. It’s so important that you allow yourself to be brave and step out and be a part of the world beyond your ‘shell’. Of course, this doesn’t mean you allow others to invade your space, and sap you dry of your energies. Make sure that you make your boundaries visible and strong, and respect them enough that others do so too. Respecting boundaries is a two-way street, thus make sure to respect the boundaries of others as well. Go out, have some fun!

Leo July 2022 weekly horoscope

Leo, you must remember that you are not alone. The upcoming New Moon could perhaps bring with it heavy emotions, as well as, scary realisations that make you question your past actions, and how you dealt with their respective consequences. However, you must remember that at the end of the day, we all make mistakes. Please understand that even though you’re a divine solar child of the Divine Forces of ‘The Universe’, you’re also human at the end of the day. Making mistakes is part of the human experience that we cannot escape. It’s important that you learn from them and move on, rather than get upset over what could have been done.

Life is all about the present moment. The past is over, but the more we try to suppress it, it’ll still haunt us with the demons of fear, guilt, and shame. Rather than run away from it, acknowledge it for what it is. Embrace it because it was what lead you to make you the fabulous person you are today, and when you’re ready, let it go with love. This way, you’ll be able to be at peace with the present, and it’ll be all the more easier for you to manifest a beautiful brilliant future filled with love, joy, abundance, and prosperity. You have beautiful friends and loved ones who are more than happy to give you all the love and support you need to heal the past. If need be, do not hesitate in working with a therapist and/or healer. The sun never apologises for shining – so why should you?

Virgo July 2022 weekly horoscope

As the moon completes it’s monthly cycle, ‘The Universe’ wants you to keep your boundaries firm and ensure that they’re respected by others, as well as, yourself. Yes, it can be hard to say no to those in need – especially when you know that you are the only person that can help. However, the need to help someone shouldn’t cause you to suffer in the process. Uplifting someone doesn’t need to happen at the cost of drowning yourself. Your needs are as important and valuable as those of others. If they’re not being met, then you’re just creating scarcity and lack in your life, while other’s get fulfilled at your expense.

There’s no shame in saying ‘no’. There’s nothing to feel guilty about prioritising your peace and well-being over others. If you wish to be helpful to others, first learn to take the much needed ‘me-time’. That way, you’ll become all the more powerful, and it’ll be less of an effort to help others. So much so that rather than feeling drained, you’ll actually be empowered and energised and able to do things better and far more efficient than before. Remember, boundaries allow us to grow in safety. An absence of them causes us to be ruined, while building impenetrable walls isolate it. It’s a tricky balancing act – but with mindful loving care, you’ll master it easily.

Libra July 2022 weekly horoscope

The temptation to rush in is high, but ‘The Universe’, wants you to hold your horses and take a look at where exactly you’re heading. Is the path you choose to sprint upon a smooth one, or is it filled with obstacles that can cause you to fall? Is the goal you’re trying to achieve actually aligned with your best interests and in harmony with your ‘Higher Self’? Taking time to ponder these questions can be an enlightening experience. When you finally arrive at the answers, you’ll discover the impact they’ll have on the course of your destiny – in this, as well as, perhaps in future. All you need to do is find time to breathe and allow your better judgment to take over.

Yes, this can be a tedious thing to do, especially when you feel you’re so close to achieving what you’ve been after for so long. However, ask yourself if achieving something that’ll bring a temporary moment of joy more important than working on achieving something that’ll benefit you constantly in the long run? Sure, the former can be thrilling and exciting but would it be fulfilling? Would it actually bring you the peace and happiness that your soul truly desires more than anything? Take your time. Breathe. And listen to the wisdom in your heart, rather than the pride of a mind that’s fuelled by the ego.

Scorpio July 2022 weekly horoscope

Sometimes, we may be spoiled for choice. We may be tempted to sample everything that’s laid out before us, and the thrill of it all can be exciting. However, it can also lead us down a path that can cause us to get lost in the chaotic entanglements of our indulgences. Yes, sometimes we just want to have it all, and feel empowered by pop-positive social media memes that assure us that we can have our cake and eat it to. Please remember that too much cake can mess up our digestive system, and can even lead us to developing diabetes and other health issues. Thus, this week, refrain from indulging in excesses and practice walking the middle path of temperance and moderation. You’ll be surprised at how therapeutic this path can be.

Furthermore, it’s important for you to ask yourself whether all that you are indulging in will ever serve a higher purpose or is it a mere distraction to keep you from what’s vital for your growth. Yes, we all need to take time out to let our hair down and enjoy freely without a care in the world. However, too much of it can lead us to become reckless with not just ourselves, but also with the ones who love and care about us. In these crazy times, we must understand the value of those genuine souls who give us their love unconditionally and remember that it’s not worth bringing them any pain by hurting ourselves due to a passing fancy.

Sagittarius July 2022 weekly horoscope

You must understand that there’s nothing noble about holding onto the pain of the past. Yes, it is important that we learn from past mistakes. But having them loom over our heads will lead us to live in a helpless state that can be haunting and lead to being consumed by the demons of fear, guilt, and shame. Thus, this new moon, work on forgiving others, as well as, yourself. Forgive all that has happened in the past. Forgive all those who have hurt you in any way. Forgive yourself if you’ve been in the wrong, or if your actions have harmed others. It may seem tough, but it’s the important first step you need to take in order to heal and move on ahead in life.

Remember, forgiveness is more for your own peace and joy instead of the redemption of others. When you allow yourself to forgive, you’re actually taking back your power from those individuals and incidents that robbed you off it in the first place. Forgiveness lets us not only make peace with the past, but also appreciate that that we have – especially the things (and people) that have always been by our side, but we never noticed because we were too caught up with life. If need be, take the help of loved ones, qualified therapists and/or healers to make the forgiveness journey an easier and all the more empowering one.

Capricorn July 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a powerful New Moon week for you to allow yourself to take charge of your life and shine the way you were meant to do! This is a time for you to own your fabulousness and not feel ashamed of flaunting it unabashedly. Thus, this is your time to not only discover what makes you special, but honour it along with all your numerous skills and talents, and share them with the world without any fear or hesitation. Only through sharing them will you be able to uplift your life along with the lives of others. Through this not only will you attain higher levels of mastery over them, but you’ll also learn and master new ones in the process.

Remember, the only thing stopping you from doing so is you. It’s so important for you to let go of all limiting self-beliefs that are crippling your growth and progress. Do not be harsh on yourself for having them, you cannot be blamed for the trauma you’ve been through that have instilled those beliefs within you. Find ways to heal with love, and see your true potential that’s still laying untapped deep within you under numerous layers of doubt and lack of self-esteem. You are a Divine Child of ‘The Universe’, and were born to not only do and achieve greater things, but to also live a life of happiness and fulfilment. The sooner you realise this, the sooner you’ll be able to propel yourself to greatness and glory.

Aquarius July 2022 weekly horoscope

It’s important for you to remember that no matter how choppy the waters of life may get, you must keep on swimming. Life is too short and precious to wallow about helplessly and enter into existential crisis about your worth and purpose. To be able to do that is not a luxury, but a quicksand that can suck you in and make it harder for you to pull yourself out of inspite of struggling hard. To be on the move will not only help us not get stuck in the gross goo of life, but it’ll enable us to reach our destination with less stress – revealing to us the powerful strength we have that’s buried deep within us.

Yes, we are humans, and even if we can’t help but be baffled by emotions, we must remember that we have our own that need to be recognised and honoured. However, doing so does not mean that we have to be the chief guest at a pity-party of one. Au contraire, it’s about figuring out what we need to learn, use those lessons as swiftly (yet mindfully) as we can, and keep on moving with laser focus towards our goal with all the might of our hearts. Moving on is not a cold or a heartless thing to do. In fact, our ability to move on not only strengthens our heart, but also protects it from being damaged again in the future. This doesn’t mean you ignore your problems and dismiss your trauma. It’s important that you acknowledge, heal, and release them. That way, you’ll attain your goals while also evolving into a better version of yourself.

Pisces July 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a New Moon where you must learn the important lesson of mindful generosity. To be generous doesn’t mean that you give away everything you have. It means to share the most that you can without feeling drained. Keep what you need to survive comfortably without experience any kind of lack or loss, and give the rest to those in need. This applies not only to material things, but also to your emotional, mental, and spiritual energy reserves. Make sure all your essential needs are met (with a few much deserved luxuries) and only then give without a care.

More than anything, it’s important to practice generosity with the spirit of equity. This means that instead of giving everyone the same amount, give them the amount they truly need based on the situation. Not everyone is created equally, and not everyone is dealing with the same problems and issues. Use the powerful intuitive wisdom that you’ve been blessed with (instead of masking it with all the means you have to ‘escape’), and decide whom to give and how much. ‘The Universe’ does reward generosity, but it adds special blessings when we’re able to give mindfully following the above guidelines based on the love we have within our hearts.