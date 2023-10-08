A new viral sensation has been born once again, and this time it’s about two of the worst things: boys, and math. Following the girl math trend, here’s what the boy math trend is all about.

Ever since its release in 2016, TikTok has seen a fair share of trends, both good and bad. While it has spawned a group of people to do cringe-y things in public for clout, it also gave birth to fun video tips on interior design, DIY, cooking, and more. And who could forget how people collectively outed their significant others with the beige flag trend?

Now, boy math has come up as a counterpart to the rise in ‘girl’ trends, from girl dinners to girl shopping. How does it differ? Read on for a few examples.

After girl math, ‘boy math’ now a new trend on TikTok: What is it all about?

Boy math is like a rebuke of the girl math trend. Girl math, to sum up, revolves around funny justifications women share with each other concerning (mostly) their shopping habits. While this trend is not at all serious, at least inherently, many took the trend a bit too seriously and turned the posts into criticisms on women’s spending habits.

As such, boy math was born as retaliation.

To justify the women’s point that girl math is not supposed to be so serious, boy math is about pointing out male behaviour and exclaiming that the joke is really on them. Many took a dig into men’s relationship habits, ideas about women, and sometimes, physical appearances.

Even US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chimed in with “Boy math is needing 15 attempts to count the votes correctly to become Speaker and then shutting down the government 9 months later.” Yeah, she’s not that great at riding trends.

Some examples include:

Boy math is being afraid of gold diggers when you only have 3 pairs of socks to your name. — inqilāb (@tastefullysaucy) September 26, 2023

https://twitter.com/DrFunmiwilliams/status/1706842101785231723

Slightly more passive aggressive than girl math, it’s wild how far we’ve come since high school math.

[Hero and featured image credit: Scott Graham/Unsplash]