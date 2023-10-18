What is ‘Silent Walking’ and why is it trending?

There’s a brand new trend/health obsession called “Silent Walking” and it’s… confusing. Here’s why.

Whatever happens on TikTok trends everywhere else, and now there’s a new health obsession going around the social media platform. TikToker Mady Maio said that she “unintentionally start[ed] a movement” in a video posted on her account last June and went on to tease how it was going to “change your life”.

What is this revolutionary new movement? What is this deep unknown health secret that TikTok has now unearthed for all of humankind to now utilise? Maio calls it “silent walking”.

[Hero image: Arek Adeoye/Unsplash]

What is ‘Silent Walking’?

Proponents of “silent walking” say that it does wonders for your mental health. TikToker Kenzie Elizabeth says in her video, “I was ill, if you will, mentally, so this week I’m committing to one silent walk a day.” She goes on to say, “I reached a level of peace I have never known.” The Dear Media TikTok account posted a video where podcaster Arielle Lorre said silent walking has been “so grounding” for her. The Gut Talk Girls also described silent walks as “elite”.

So what exactly is “silent walking”? Maio explains that this started when her nutritionist advised her to walk 30 minutes a day, and as she was about to start on her first walk, her boyfriend made a universally-shifting, life-altering suggestion: what if she walked without any earphones on and didn’t listen to music or podcasts?

As Mery Streep famously said in Devil Wears Prada, “Groundbreaking.”

“My anxiety could never,” Maio continued, and it seems that many share her fear of being alone with their thoughts, which I guess is indeed quite concerning. But she says that after two minutes, “Your brain just gets into this flow state and everything is quiet.”

“Suddenly, you can f—ing hear yourself,” she declares. Yes, that’s usually what happens when you don’t have music blasting in your ears.

“The universe and your intuition come to you through whispers, so if you’re never alone with your thoughts and you never get quiet, you’re gonna miss the whispers,” she explains further. Maio says that after 30 minutes of silent walking, her “brain fog” lifted. Yay.

Much like every other TikTok video, the comments section was very amusing. “Soooo taking a walk?” commented one user. “This is just walking… like how people did it before technology,” commented another. “Gen Z just discovered walking y’all,” said another user. Finally, there’s this golden nugget: “Try it in the woods but call it hiking.”

Okay, I’m being snarky, obviously. There are health benefits to “silent walking” that Today and CBS News have reported, but what’s hilarious is that this seems to be newsworthy or trendworthy. Who knew walking without distractions would be good for you?

Anyways, I’ll tell you guys about this movement I’m starting called “silent showering” later on. Being in a shower with no music and just my thoughts really gets me in a… flow state. Heh.