Tinder vs Bumble: Which dating app should you pick?

Gone are the days of star-crossed lovers or ‘meant-to-be’ soulmates when you can land your potential life partner on dating apps. Why make compromises when the pillars of the modern dating world, Tinder, and Bumble, provide you with plenty of great options to choose from? While both apps are pretty similar when it comes to helping you build connections, there are some key differences that make them unique to a certain section of users.

Each platform has its own reputation and user base, which might not fall in liaison with the kind of relationship you’re looking for. They also have different interfaces, paid-version features and much more that make the user experience unique.

If you are just starting to use a dating app or juggling between these two apps with no considerable progress, we’ve got you covered. Before diving into the tricky business of online dating, we recommend you go through the pros and cons of Bumble and Tinder here.

Tinder vs Bumble: Weighing the pros and cons of the dating apps

Bumble

Launched in 2014 as a dating app, Bumble has branched out massively in its almost decade-long journey, offering connections of various kinds. Here’s looking at its benefits and disadvantages.

Pros

Empowers women: The main USP of Bumble that has made it immensely popular is its policy of ‘women make the first move’. Women get to take the first move after finding a match on Bumble, thereby, encouraging equality, and boosting confidence.

Simple to use: The app won’t ask for mundane details when you’re building your profile. You simply need to add photos, fill in the ‘About Me’ section, add ‘Badges’ that give out basic information about you and verify your profile. You can link your Instagram handle for your potential matches to track (and stalk) you through and through.

The app won’t ask for mundane details when you’re building your profile. You simply need to add photos, fill in the ‘About Me’ section, add ‘Badges’ that give out basic information about you and verify your profile. You can link your Instagram handle for your potential matches to track (and stalk) you through and through. More than just a dating app: Bumble markets itself as more than just a dating app. Bumble’s homepage proudly reads “We’re not just for dating anymore.” Apart from the dating vertical, the platform offers ‘Bumble Bizz’ and ‘Bumble BFF’ for you to flourish in the professional and friendship space respectively. Find companions in a new city or learn and interact with professionals to expand your network.

Bumble markets itself as more than just a dating app. Bumble’s homepage proudly reads “We’re not just for dating anymore.” Apart from the dating vertical, the platform offers ‘Bumble Bizz’ and ‘Bumble BFF’ for you to flourish in the professional and friendship space respectively. Find companions in a new city or learn and interact with professionals to expand your network. Inclusivity: While most dating apps are either built for only heterosexual or only non-heterosexual people, Bumble is all-inclusive. The app lets you choose various other identifications apart from man or woman as well as select which gender you’re interested to find.

As for same-sex matches or gender non-conforming folks, the experience is just like any other dating app where either one can make the first move.

Cons

Time window: Bumble allows women to reach out to their matches within 24 hours after both parties have swiped right. Once this period ends, the match gets expired. However, Bumble offers you an ‘Extend’ feature, granting an extra 24 hours to start a conversation.

Simply click on the match you want more time with and hit the ‘Extend’ button. You can use this feature only once a day in the free version. To get unlimited Extend options, upgrade to Bumble Boost or Bumble Premium.

Men can’t make the first move: While Bumble is a great boost for women, men have to spend hours waiting to hear back from their matches. Therefore, all the great ice-breaking opening lines treasured by men go in vain. Bumble also offers a ‘Bumble Compliments’ feature which lets you message before even striking a match. However, you can only do it once a day for free.

Our verdict: Keeping in mind both the pros and cons, it’s safe to say that Bumble offers a relatively safer and healthier community for building new relationships. The app’s restriction on only women making the first move has also been linked to more quality connections, which can result in long-term relationships. Moreover, its fun interface lets you know people in a playful way, keeping you hooked for hours. So, if you’re leaning more towards dating than having casual stand-offs, we recommend you download Bumble pronto!

Tinder

Tinder continues to be the most popular dating app despite facing immense competition since its 2012 launch. It popularised the ‘swiping’ game, making it very easy for strangers to loosen up and interact. Here’s a breakdown of its benefits and drawbacks:

Pros

User-friendly: Tinder helps you quickly register and start your swiping journey. You simply must fill in basic information about your age, location, and address. Unlike Bumble, this app also gives you options like ‘Rewind’ to reverse a potential match you missed. However, this only works if you have Tinder Plus or are a Gold subscription member.

One of the most used premium features is ‘Super Like’, which helps you gauge someone’s attention amid their pool of matches. Another feature, ‘Tinder Boost’, increases your profile’s visibility massively, which helps a lot if you’re a regular user.

Anyone can make the first move : While we’re all-in for Bumble’s women-oriented approach to dating, Tinder works well as anyone can initiate the conversation. While this could be a pro or a con depending upon its usage, it works for people who’re shy and stressed to make the first move.

: While we’re all-in for Bumble’s women-oriented approach to dating, Tinder works well as anyone can initiate the conversation. While this could be a pro or a con depending upon its usage, it works for people who’re shy and stressed to make the first move. No time limit on sending texts : If you’re someone who hates deadlines, Tinder has you sorted. Unlike Bumble’s 24-hour texting policy, Tinder gives users unlimited time to initiate the conversation without their matches getting lost. So, if you’re busy elsewhere or inactive on the app for a while, it shouldn’t cost you much.

: If you’re someone who hates deadlines, Tinder has you sorted. Unlike Bumble’s 24-hour texting policy, Tinder gives users unlimited time to initiate the conversation without their matches getting lost. So, if you’re busy elsewhere or inactive on the app for a while, it shouldn’t cost you much. Gender options available: The app is pro-diversity and has 37 gender identities to choose from. If you identify as someone other than male or female, press the ‘More’ option and select from the given list or add your input in case it’s not available in the list.

Cons

‘Hook up’ reputation : Tinder has built its reputation as a ‘hookup app’ over time. The majority of people looking for serious, monogamous relationships shy away from using it. This also stems from the fact that since guys have the liberty to message first, some of them send nasty, creepy messages that drive women away. Don’t get us wrong, there are men looking for a real dating experience on Tinder, but it’s difficult to navigate.

: Tinder has built its reputation as a ‘hookup app’ over time. The majority of people looking for serious, monogamous relationships shy away from using it. This also stems from the fact that since guys have the liberty to message first, some of them send nasty, creepy messages that drive women away. Don’t get us wrong, there are men looking for a real dating experience on Tinder, but it’s difficult to navigate. Gender disparity : According to Business of Apps, Tinder has a huge gender imbalance. In 2021, about 75% of users identified as male and this disparity was even larger in some countries like India. So, if you like quality over quantity, we suggest you choose an application like Bumble.

: According to Business of Apps, Tinder has a huge gender imbalance. In 2021, about 75% of users identified as male and this disparity was even larger in some countries like India. So, if you like quality over quantity, we suggest you choose an application like Bumble. Fake profiles/ scamming: With its large user base, Tinder is filled with fake profiles or scammers. So, it’s pertinent that you safeguard your identity and protect sensitive information. The fear of actually meeting potential matches in real life increases, considering these factors.

Our verdict: If you’re clear about engaging in a casual encounter, Tinder is the app for you. You might not be able to build long-term connections on Tinder as opposed to apps like Bumble or Hinge. However, Tinder offers exactly what it promises: ‘something epic’. It’ll definitely give you a lot of interesting dating stories to share with your pals.

Hope this makes your dating life easier and fun!

