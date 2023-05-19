facebook
Home > Culture > Dony from the Kwon Twins breaks down the meaning of his tattoos
Culture
19 May 2023 01:06 PM

Dony from the Kwon Twins breaks down the meaning of his tattoos

Culture
19 May 2023 01:06 PM

Dony from the Kwon Twins breaks down the meaning of his tattoos

Shown in this post

back
Culture
19 May 2023 01:06 PM

Dony from the Kwon Twins breaks down the meaning of his tattoos

Ambrose Leung

Following our video on the best way to tell the Kwon Twins apart, Dony from the Kwon Twins also stuck around to talk about the meaning behind some of his tattoos.

In this segment if Tattoo Talks, we spoke with the more tatted bother Dony about the meaning behind some of his favourite tattoos on his body. Breaking down three of his tattoos on his arm, Dony revealed that all three are heavily tied to family and the connection he shares with his twin brother.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 권영돈(Kwon Youngdon) (@_______youngmoney)

His first tattoo shown reads “Different but Same” as a reference to his shared traits with his bother Deukie and how they may appear to be identical but are different people at the same time.

The juxtaposition continues with his skull tattoo where two skulls are shown side-by-side wearing different accessories. Lastly, Dony’s “Worthwhile” tattoo sees the birthdays of his family members underneath the text design as a reminder that anything with is family is worthwhile. Check out the Kwon Twins video above to get a better look at each of the tattoos on Dony’s arms.

For more coverage from the “Jennie for Calvin Klein” event in Seoul, here’s a recap of the opening.

(Video: Ryan Putranto/Lifestyle Asia)

Tattoos Kwon Twins tattoo talks
Dony from the Kwon Twins breaks down the meaning of his tattoos

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.