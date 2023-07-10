ZEROBASEONE’s debut album surpasses 1 million pre-orders

ZEROBASEONE, also known as ZB1, has just achieved a huge milestone in K-pop history. The new 5th generation group, set to make their official debut on July 10, with their mini album titled Youth in the Shade, has set ground-breaking records to become the first “Million Seller” group with a debut album.

According to Genie Music, the official distributor for ZEROBASEONE’s debut album, the album has surpassed 1.08 million pre-orders in just 13 days. Within just five days of pre-orders, they have already set records with 780,000 pre-orders.

ZEROBASEONE consisting of nine members, Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook and Han Yu Jin, were formed through a MNET’s survival debut program “Boys Planet” in South Korea. The meaning behind their group name is symbolization of the nine members embarking a new journey from incomplete zero to unity of one with their fans ‘ZEROSE.’

Amongst fierce competition of 98 contestants from all over the world, the final nine members were chosen through accumulation of 15 billion votes from star creators from over 184 countries. The contestants participated in a series of performances and elimination to make this precious debut.

ZEROBASEONE’s first debut mini album has been unveiled to include six songs, the title track “In Bloom,” and five other tracks “Back to Zerobase,” “New Kidz on the Block,” “and I,” and “Always.”

Take a look at the “In Bloom” MV teaser #1, while you wait for ZEORBASEONE’s debut album to drop on July 10, 5 p.m. HKT.