Cover Story: Emily Mei on Her Transition from Cosplay to Artist and Full-Time Creator

When I look for inspiration, it often comes to me from my friends and peers in my industry. One quick catch up and I often find myself amazed at all the things that are going on in their lives and how many side hustles they have going on. In this day and age, you are going to be hard-pressed to find someone who is just working a single job or developing a single skill. I often wrestle with this idea as, traditionally, we focus more on the first part of the “jack of all trades-master of none” adage before giving any attention to the second part of the phrase: “but oftentimes better than a master of one.”

A whole new generation is living in that second part of the quote whether they realise it or not. Less is no longer more, and while abundance is not always the best practice in the current global climate, it is fully welcomed in character development. But eventually, how many hats can one wear?

Our latest digital cover highlights the journey of Emily Mei aka Emily Ghoul. Building a name for herself not too long ago through social media, Mei has continued to add a new notch to her belt year after year. Touching on topics in beauty, fashion, gaming, and cosplay, Mei‘s delivery and authenticity in bringing her genuine interest to her audience is what helped her amass a following of hundreds of thousands. Take anime and cosplay as an example, her approach to each character involves hours of meticulous planning, studying, and collaboration to bring a character to life – this extends past the ultra-realistic outfits and makeup, to even the subtle mannerisms that fans come to love in the characters.

This commitment to her broad interests eventually bridged multiple paths, introducing her to music, film, combat sports, and the GRAMMY Museum®. What is even more impressive now is that her presence is no longer just contained in North America, her push for Asian representation has brought her to the other side of the globe where she now works across multiple time zones. Catching up with her while she bounced between Korea and China, Mei joined us in the studio to tell us more about how she has been able to juggle so many different responsibilities while being pulled in multiple directions.

In a way, Mei is essentially bringing back the things she enjoyed as a child, just for a far bigger stage. Born in the United States, then moving to Chengdu, China to live from years one to eight, Mei remembers having to learn English through Disney movies, crediting The Little Mermaid on VHS as the film she’s watched a “bazillion” times — this might explain her love for singing. She was also exposed to music at an early, learning how to play the guzheng when she was just six years old.

“So two years ago I started practicing my dialect and my accent and stuff. And what I did was I just told all my friends who speak Chinese to not speak to me in English anymore.”

As a sacrifice for having to quickly learn English when she returned to the United States, Mei tells of how her Chinese suffered and that a lot of her grasp of Mandarin was lost. And in a full-circle moment, it just so happens that her work has brought her back to her roots, forcing her to become a student of Mandarin once again, especially business terms. She explains the lengths she’s gone to uncover her lost mother tongue.

“So two years ago I started practicing my dialect and my accent and stuff. And what I did was I just told all my friends who speak Chinese to not speak to me in English anymore. We used to only speak in English, and now all of us are only speaking in Chinese. And I feel like if you’re going to work in a country, and do business here, you better know that country’s language and culture well, right? It is also out of respect.”

With a following in the hundreds of thousands, you would think Mei has been at her craft for years but I was shocked to learn that this whole venture into turning her personal brand into a business started just a year ago.

“You know, I think I didn’t fully commit to being an artist until last year. Everything I do, including cosplay, social media work, or acting, has always just been kind of a hobby because I felt like if I made it my job it would become hard. Does that make sense? I don’t want the things that I love to suffer because of the grind. I feel like the more you feel like you have to do something, the less you enjoy it. But then if work is also fun, I think everything works out. So I think last year was when I decided to make it serious, simply because I have a whole team now. So like my managers, my agents, my PR, my distribution, my everybody.

The increase in pressure hasn’t changed Mei’s goals one bit but you can tell that it has upped the stakes, not only for her, but for her team as well. She gingerly expands on the topic, “It’s scary. At this point, I’ve decided to take it very seriously. And I have a full team that I don’t want to let down. So now I’ve put 100% of my effort into music and acting. We are in deep now.”

“If everyone is taking time out of their day to work on this with me, then I have to be focused. There is an entire team you’re responsible for and you’re responsible for making sure that you do your best so you don’t let other people down.”

As a full-fledged business, she’s got big plans and an intense work schedule to match her conviction toward her career path. She reveals that she plans to eventually release a song a month and that she has already built up a small catalogue of seven songs, She elaborates, “It’s time. It’s now or never. We’re just going to plan out releases. I’m planning on doing a music video for every single song too.”

She breaks down the complexities of each song release, from content plans to distribution, pitching, budgeting, and promotion. She reiterates that with more people involved in her projects, the more people she feels she cannot let down. “If everyone is taking time out of their day to work on this with me, then I have to be focused. There is an entire team you’re responsible for and you’re responsible for making sure that you do your best so you don’t let other people down.”

“My mom always asks me ‘So when are you going to go to law school’ And I’m like, uh, I don’t know how to tell you this…”

Even with the added pressure of now having to operate with a full team, Mei continues to train in martial arts with the dream of eventually doing action movies. The best part about all this is that to this day, in true Asian parent stereotype, her mom still thinks she is going to be a lawyer.

“So which is why I’ve been like doing martial arts and training and everything. And I think there is one [action film] coming up. My mom always asks me ‘So when are you going to go to law school?’ And I’m like, uh, I don’t know how to tell you this, but I have, like a whole other career happening right now,” Mei says jokingly while confirming that her mom is, in fact, supportive of her career path.

On top of her work in music, she is also heavily involved with the GRAMMY Museum® and the Recording Academy. Her work with the GRAMMY Museum® spotlights Asian artists and is a real treat for fans. Sitting just 10 feet away, 200 guests are treated to an intimate 45-minute interview, and a 15-minute Q&A with the audience asking questions to the artists, before witnessing a live performance. It is an entirely different way. “I feel like that’s what people sometimes forget about when they’re an artist. If you’re too far from the people who support you, sometimes you don’t feel it and you don’t appreciate it. But once you can see everyone’s faces up close, it just hits different,” comments Mei. When not hosting with the GRAMMY Museum®, she’s busy traveling back and forth from Asia and North America “gathering artifacts” for an exhibition she can’t say too much about just yet, but promises it will be huge.

Continuing to grow and learn, Mei has also added acting to her resumé where her first movie is set to debut in February 2024. This is not only her first movie but also her first lead. She lets it slip that it will be for a horror film and that she’s terrified of horror films so for parts of the film, she was actually terrified.

In addition to her horror film debut, she also has a film with Mortal Kombat coming out soon and you can tell by her physique that she’s been putting in work at the gym. Revealed by her six-pack, Mei has been training in various martial arts and diligently rehearsing fight scenes. She explains that it’s not as easy as she makes it look due to her love for food, “I don’t know. My body is very fickle. It fluctuates pretty fast. I can lose weight fast, but then I also gain weight fast. So if I have schedules that require me to be in shape, I have to, like really, really, really diet. But then if I don’t have an immediate schedule, I eat everything. Everything. Four times a day. I eat it all.”

“Most of the time, I just want to be at home in my pyjamas, eating a whole tub of ice cream and Hot Cheetos. Not together, usually.”

Bringing up the topic of wearing more than one hat in her career, I asked Mei if the “Emily Ghoul” part of her life was starting to diverge from Emily Mei, and if she has a distinction between the two. “Both ‘Mei’ and ‘Ghoul’ are different parts of me that I access when I’m working, and you can see these characters in my music videos, or perhaps they’re the me that most people see. I would say they’re the more confident, sociable, daring parts of me that come out to play when I work if that makes sense. Like, usually as just ‘Emily,’ I stay home and don’t speak to anybody. I play video games and watch anime. That’s literally all I want to do as ‘Emily,’” replied Mei. She further explains that, while a lot of her feed is of her socializing and always out, it’s just a small percent of her life that she shows. “Most of the time, I just want to be at home in my pyjamas, eating a whole tub of ice cream and Hot Cheetos. Not together, usually.”

Wrapping things up as she had a meeting to go to in the city, Mei left me with a few life tips. While they were mostly related to food, like how one should try wrapping ice cream in a fruit roll-up and sticking it in the freezer, her life rule took me back to my question about how different roles one can take up.

Sunglasses, Rick Owens; Outfit, MM6 Maison Margiela (available at I.T.) “Both ‘Mei’ and ‘Ghoul’ are different parts of me that I access when I’m working, and you can see these characters in my music videos, or perhaps they’re the me that most people see. I would say they’re the more confident, sociable, daring parts of me that come out to play when I work if that makes sense. Like, usually as just ‘Emily,’ I stay home and don’t speak to anybody. I play video games and watch anime. That’s literally all I want to do as ‘Emily.'”

Her life rule? “I just enjoy food. If something is delicious, it has zero calories,” says Mei. To me, that tells a lot about how she sees her work. All these responsibilities she undertakes are looked at as things she just enjoys doing, and so they don’t weigh her down. With this mindset, Mei is technically only just getting started, and I have a feeling we’ll be seeing more of Emily Ghoul in 2024. “Just be happy. Eat everything you want to eat. Do everything you want. Just don’t hurt other people.”