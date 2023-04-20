Cover Story: From DJ Hyo, Golf, and K-Pop — Hyoyeon Is Powered by the People

It’s no longer a secret that Kim Hyoyeon (Hyoyeon), one-eighth of K-pop sensation Girls’ Generation, is wholeheartedly committed to the game of golf. To celebrate the return of world-class international golf to Hong Kong after a three-year hiatus, Hyoyeon, along with a host of international celebrities, was invited to participate in the Hong Kong Golf Club’s Pro-Am Tournament for the World City Championship. For Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong’s Digital Cover 003, we invited the K-pop idol to our studio to discuss how she continues to be inspired in the entertainment industry some sixteen years after her debut, her interests when she’s not in the limelight, and just how one adjusts from the thunderous roar of fans in sold-out arenas to the ultimate game of patience: golf.

WORDS: AMBROSE LEUNG

STYLING & CREATIVE DIRECTION: ALVIN GOH

PHOTOGRAPHY: REUBEN FOONG

VIDEO: RYAN PUTRANTO

PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: OSCAR, KING WU

STYLING ASSISTANT: HEBE, VICTORIA

HAIR: JUNG DASOM

MAKEUP: HONG UM JI

SPECIAL THANKS: EX•R CONSULTING

There will always be a special place in my heart for K-pop. I remember my first taste of the Korean Wave was pure happenstance, a by-product of hours of “research” in finding the next hottest cellphone. While the first glimpse of a rotating display on a clamshell phone blew my mind, it was actually the genius of using an MV to promote the cellphone that introduced me to a whole new world — a world filled with Korean reality TV, dance battles, game shows, dramas and of course, K-pop supergroups.

That happened at what was considered the second generation of K-pop, and since then, it has been impressive to witness how effective Korea has been in exporting its entertainment culture, and how the perception of Asians in the global entertainment market has evolved as a result. As we tiptoe on the blurred line of the fifth generation of K-pop, there’s one girl group that contributed immensely in the reshaping of the musical genre, while laying the groundwork for many of the hugely successful groups seen today.

I’m referring, of course, to Girls’ Generation, also known as SNSD. It’s not often that you get to sit across from one of the members from such an influential group. Apart from the fact that the group held a three-year title for having the most records sold by any girl group in the world, they were also the second girl group in the history books to sell 100 million records. And so, you can understand why I was surprised to learn that not only was Hyoyeon open for a photoshoot, but that her return to Hong Kong wasn’t even music-related; it was for golf.

Outfit: Marc Jacobs

Footwear: Mach & Mach via Lane Crawford

“There’s not shortage of fans here in Hong Kong. Some of my biggest supporters are from here. Whether it be the group concerts or solo trips, the fans are always supportive and bring good energy.”

Invited just as the city opened up from the pandemic for Hong Kong Golf Club’s Pro-Am Tournament, this event would mark her first time playing golf in the city, but I was quickly assured that she is no stranger to Hong Kong as she gingerly asked if there were any places around the studio that served HK-style condensed milk toast. “Obviously! I like the local specialties here, like the buttered toast and wonton noodles. Some of my favourite foods in Hong Kong, especially wonton noodles, are from shops with zero signage. There are also a lot of high-end Michelin-level restaurants here. I’ve eaten at those spots too, where the atmosphere and food is just phenomenal. You really get to experience a wide range of cuisine here.”

Outfit: Louis Vuitton

Hyoyeon’s love for trying different foods is evident in how excited she gets when describing the various restaurants on her “must-try” list. As someone who’s been to one too many tastings, I couldn’t help myself in asking how she has been able to stay so athletic during the pandemic. “I can’t tell you. That’s a secret.” She laughs. “I’m kidding. So for me, if I know I’m going to be eating a lot, I force myself to get my steps in. I’m pretty dedicated in that sense — the more I eat, the more I exercise. I also think it has to do with my body type. I’ve always found it hard to put on weight.”

While food is just one of the aspects of Hong Kong that Hyoyeon enjoys while visiting, she also made it a point to address the strength and importance of her HK fanbase. “There’s no shortage of fans here in Hong Kong. Some of my biggest supporters are from here. Whether it be the group concerts or solo trips, the fans are always supportive and bring good energy.”

Outfit: Safiyaa

Corset + Gloves: Stylist “There was no other way but to make the best out of it, so it led me to keep to myself and work on things like my deejaying and other music-related interests.”

I’ll admit, it was impressive seeing someone as seasoned as Hyoyeon quite literally dance her way through the photoshoot. From striking poses while wearing designer garb, just moments prior to our interview, to now sitting in front of me in a BAPE Shark hoodie, I was able to experience her level of work ethic. In addition to being a consummate professional in front of the camera, her interaction with her team post photoshoot showed that she is also equally invested in the success of those around her. This led me to wonder if she had experienced any ring rust due to the pandemic’s implications on performing and global travel, especially since last year marked SNSD’s 15th anniversary which ended the group’s five-year hiatus.

“The early stages of the pandemic were tough. I couldn’t see my family and there were a lot of restrictions,” she recalled. The isolation ignited focus on her solo work as HYO and DJ Hyo. “There was no other way but to make the best out of it, so it led me to keep to myself and work on things like my deejaying and other music-related interests,” said Hyoyeon. This culminated in tracks like “DEEP” from HYO’s first mini album. When asked how she stayed positive during those uncertain times, she responded: “We weren’t traveling at all, so I relied heavily on social media to keep in contact with my fans. Even though there wasn’t much activity from my end due to the restrictions, fans stayed supportive and messaged me with things like ‘I miss you’ and I was really touched.”

Okay, so a lot of her time was spent making sure the music part of her career was not neglected, but how does golf fit into all of this?

“It was a sport I picked up about ten years ago through friends and I really enjoyed playing it. It has only been recently that I’ve been trying to play a more complete game with a competitive mindset,” Hyoyeon explains. As to how she ended up in Hong Kong for the tournament, she says, “For my past few interviews, I would tell reporters that I like to play golf. It eventually got out on social media and found its way to someone from the HK Golf Club where they invited me over to play.”

While competitiveness is just one facet to the sport of golf that she likes — going as far as to even hiring a coach — Hyoyeon reveals that the sport has a healing element for her. “Nature, friends, good air. When you are concentrating and surrounded by nature, you just feel calm.” Almost as if correcting herself for getting too caught up in the sport, she asks, “Wait, did I give off the impression that I’m a good player? Because to be honest, I’m still not very good.”

Bodysuit: Dolce&Gabbana

Breastplate: Gnaisty 3D Dress: Gnaisty

Bringing it back to the sport itself, Hyoyeon jokingly insists that another reason she kept playing all these years is on account of the pretty outfits one can wear on the course. The whimsical tidbit was then swiftly offset with another comment that gave me an idea of just how dedicated to golf she is. “I’m probably not naturally gifted at the sport, but the challenge keeps me committed to getting better.” She pauses to think, then finished her thought with: “I used to blame my gear and say stuff like ‘oh, maybe these clubs aren’t a good match for me,’ or ‘the golf balls I am using aren’t good,’ but then I realised it’s all about practice and training.” I suggested that over two decades of dance training could be beneficial for golf, to which she replied, “You wouldn’t believe how many people think that. And I have been told that my swing is beautiful, but that doesn’t always translate to the ball landing where it needs to land.”

“If I’m on my own just as Kim Hyoyeon, I do feel vulnerable and shy, especially if someone I don’t know suddenly comes up to me during my personal time.”

As someone who has been in the limelight for almost two decades, clearly proficient in song and dance, and now in the art of swinging a driver, you can’t help but to think that the healing part of golf for Hyoyeon is necessary after years of touring and nonstop media obligations. I asked her how she’s been adapting from touring as a group, to her now more low-key hobbies and solo projects, and if she still enjoys all the cameras. “If I’m on my own just as Kim Hyoyeon, I do feel vulnerable and shy, especially if someone I don’t know suddenly comes up to me during my personal time,” she said. “I am in the entertainment industry and in the public eye, so when I’m out performing, meeting fans, or even working with my close team, I can’t be so reserved. I’ve found that happiness spreads happiness. So if I am full of energy, everyone around me feels that positivity.”

Outfit: Stylist

“When I was younger, I was always restless. I’d be dancing, training with Girls’ Generation. Just staying up late practicing. Now that I am a bit older, I find that I like staying at home. I feel more mature and calm.”

Continuing to talk about her maturing as an idol, Hyoyeon smiled after using the word “old” and reminded me that it was all part of life’s journey. “When I was younger, I was always restless. I’d be dancing, training with Girls’ Generation. Just staying up late practicing. Now that I am a bit older, I find that I like staying at home. I feel more mature and calm.” Even her answer for what fills her life with purpose and gives her that warm feeling couldn’t have been any more mature: “People. With people, you can communicate. People give me power. You can share your deepest thoughts with people, and they can share their biggest secrets with you. And just like that, you can deliver someone from a lot of stress and they can do the same for you. That intimate conversation is therapy and for that, my warmth comes from people.” While she’s gotten better at balancing life as Kim Hyoyeon, it seems that her passion as an entertainer has not dwindled in the slightest. “That’s what DJ Hyo is. When I am performing as DJ Hyo, all that energy returns and I’m channeling that youthful energy for the fans.“

Outfit: Marc Jacobs

Accessories: Swarovski via Lane Crawford

And while “people” may be a good indicator of what she holds dear, you can always learn more about someone by taking a look at the objects they collect and keep around the house. “I don’t really collect much, but I would say I have a pretty big collection of CDs. I find myself listening to my teen era of music once in a while. When I want to revisit that time in my life, I’ll look at my CD collection. I remember when I was first starting off, whenever a hot new CD would drop, I would rush to the store to buy it.”

Outfit: Louis Vuiton

Footwear: Amina Muaddi via Lane Crawford

Nearing the end of our conversation, Hyoyeon made it a point to take a moment to thank her fans again, saying fervently: “The fans are great. I’ve been posting places I’ve been visiting in the city and fans have somehow been finding the locations and are coming over with CDs and posters for me to sign. I even saw some Girls’ Generation tattoos.”

As she continued to speak about her fans, I could sense the energy from her DJ Hyo side taking over. “This visit has shown me that my fans here are still going strong! Fans have been leaving me messages saying they want me to come back and perform as DJ Hyo. I see that there’s an upcoming festival in Hong Kong this coming May, and would love to perform. If anyone from the festival is reading: let’s make it happen!” She really does get power from the people.