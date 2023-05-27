Appleton Estate launches limited 17 Year Old Legend rum on BlockBar

Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum has just launched a new limited run of its 17 Year Old Legend — this time with the blockchain-backed platform BlockBar.

Known for being the rum from the original Mai Tai cocktail, this is a faithful recreation of the legendary 17-year-old rum crafted by J. Wray & Nephew on the Estate in the 1940’s. Joy Spence, Master Blender at Appleton Estate, says, “This project has been years in the making, and truly one of the most challenging of my career. In carefully re-creating the beautiful taste profile of the original rum, we’ve created an expression that is a tribute both to our own heritage and to the heritage of the classic cocktail craft.”

Set for a batch of 1,500 bottles, 36 out of the entire run will be available on Blockbar, the platform for selling rare wine and spirits where owners are given the added blockchain form of their purchase. Owners of the digital bottle in NFT form are able to resell, gift, and redeem their digital versions for the physical bottle at any time. The NFT for this release was created with Jamaican visual artist, Oneika Russell.

The 17-Year-Old Legend rum is a one-time release, crafted using four rare distillates to recreate the taste profile of the prized golden blend. It displays rich, caramelized pear and banana notes, mingling with warm, nutty, oak, and floral herbal notes. The full body crescendo culminates in a lingering, silky-smooth finish.

Priced at $500 USD, the 17-Year-Old Legend rum can be purchased by credit card or ETH over at Blockbar.

(Imagery: Appleton Estate)