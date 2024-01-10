Bakehouse Wan Chai celebrates 6 years with limited Mango Brûlée Cheesecake Danish

Happy 6th birthday to Bakehouse Wan Chai! The popular bakery in Hong Kong brings a new limited cheesecake Danish, available all January at 2 p.m., to say thank you to everyone on the journey with them.

The limited Mango Brûlée Cheesecake Danish

Bakehouse has an excellent baking team led by Grégoire Michaud. Here, he puts the sweet mango on top of the crunchy Danish first, then spreads it with a thick layer of rich cream and bakes it in the oven. By now you should be able to smell the aroma! Next, Grégoire sprinkles on just the right amount of icing and bakes it with an alcohol torch to give the top layer of caramel a seductive dark brown colour. Finally, cut in the middle and enjoy. As a bakery known for its tarts and flaky pastries, Bakehouse has introduced this new offering as a breakthrough and a surprise for fans.

Bakehouse 6th Birthday

Grégoire Michaud is the former Executive Chef of the Four Seasons Restaurant in Hong Kong. Raised in Switzerland and trained in baking from the age of 15, Grégoire opened a wholesale bakery specialising in handmade yeast and fine pastries in 2013. Five years later, he opened his first neighbourhood shop in Wan Chai aiming to redefine and elevate the bakery landscape in Hong Kong.

Inspired by artisanal neighbourhood shops in Europe, the Bakehouse bakery team is passionate about craftsmanship and committed to building the local community. Six years on, Bakehouse has a legion of fans and people who have fallen in love with European-style bread because of it.

The limited Mango Brûlée Cheesecake Danish is priced at HK$88, available all January, only 50 daily at 2:00 p.m., max 2 per guest, at Bakehouse Wan Chai exclusively. Enjoy the sweet memories with Bakehouse.

Images: @bakehousehk/Instagram, @gregoiremichaud/Instagram