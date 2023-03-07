Best afternoon tea offerings in Hong Kong right now!

Care for a cup of tea and some nibbles mid-day? The English tradition of afternoon tea is alive and well in Hong Kong, where city hotels constantly try to outdo each other with lush offerings. In Hong Kong, this favourite pastime comes with a view of the dazzling skyline, music, or a casual setting for the ultimate luxe experience.

In 1840, the Duchess of Bedford shared her guilty secret of enjoying tea and snacks hours before dinner, soon setting the trend. And since Hongkongers love to eat, it’s no surprise that afternoon tea has become a league of its own in the city. It can be a humble meal but also a luxury indulgence.

So, whether you’re looking for traditional bites or classic egg tarts, something here will appeal to your taste buds. Also, keep an eye out regularly, as most afternoon tea sets are offered on a seasonal basis, sometimes based on a theme.

Best afternoon tea sets in Hong Kong – March 2023

Afternoon Tea at The Lounge, Four Seasons Hong Kong

The Lounge at Four Seasons offers diners a traditional afternoon tea experience through its seasonal array of savouries and sweets. The food changes according to the season but the signature plain and raisin scones—widely loved by patrons—remain an evergreen staple of the tea set. Here, you get to taste four different bite-size savoury dishes in addition to five sweet treats. Each tea set comes with a choice of coffee or tea. For those with dietary restrictions, opt for the vegan and gluten-free afternoon tea instead (available all year round for HKD 758 for two on weekdays and HKD 798 for two on weekends and public holidays).

Address: 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3196 8888

Price: HKD 808 for two (weekday), HKD 848 for two (weekend and public holiday)

When: Daily until March 31

Sparkling Spring Afternoon Tea at The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

The Ritz-Carlton is ushering in spring with its new afternoon tea this month. It’s created with spring elements to pair perfectly with the tea. You can also expect a range of colourful seasonal ingredients in the dainty treats. Tempting highlights include the Braised Pear, Lemon Curd, and Yuzu Cheesecake. Guests who order the tea set can enjoy a complimentary glass of Mindful Sparks Grand Prestige sparkling tea each.

Address: Café 103, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, International Commerce Centre (ICC), 1 Austin Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2263 2270

Price: HKD 488 per person, HKD 788 for two (weekdays), HKD 518 per person, HKD 838 for two (weekends and public holidays)

When: Daily until May 31

Artful Afternoon Tea at COCO

Take a detour from all the art happenings this month and relax at The Mira’s lobby cafe, COCO. To coincide with Art Month in Hong Kong, the afternoon tea set showcases four miniature desserts and five savoury finger foods. It’s presented on a painter’s palette dashed with expressionist and artful strokes by the pastry chefs. Enjoy adorable nibbles such as Gras Sando with Mango Chutney, Matcha Opera, White Peach Mousse with Lychee Jelly, and more. The tea set also comes with a selection of TWG teas or freshly brewed coffee.

Address: G/F, The Mira Hong Kong, 118-130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2315 5666

Price: HKD 568 for two

When: Daily until April 30

The ‘Chic Bubbles’ Afternoon Tea at Southside Bistro

Southside Bistro collaborates with Chandon Garden Spritz and Plantin Kaviari for the Chic Bubbles afternoon tea set. This team-up sees Plantin Kaviari providing the finest caviar in four savouries and six sweet delicacies. On the other hand, Chandon Garden Spritz is lightening up the mood with its wine bubbles. Make your way through the savoury bites such as the Snow Crab Meat and Oscietre Caviar, Apple Compote, and many others. Over at the sweets, you’ll love the Honey Sponge Cake with Sesame Caviar, Mocha Blood Orange Mango Cake, and Jasmine Cheese and Pear Mousse Cake. No tea set is complete without scones so don’t forget to make room for the Raisin and Plain Scones with strawberry jam and clotted cream.

Address: Le Méridien, 100 Cyberport Road, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2980 7417

Price: HKD 580 for two, additional HKD 90 for two glasses of Chandon Garden Spritz

When: Daily until May 31

Blushing Sakura Afternoon Tea at I-O-N

This afternoon tea from I-O-N is inspired by the cherry blossoms, with pastel pinks and fresh greens to please the eyes and tantalise the taste buds. Fill your spring afternoons with delectable pastries and sweets, combined with the iconic three-tier wooden box at Central Market. The centrepiece is the Caviar-topped Devilled Egg, accompanied by small bites like Smoked Salmon and Sakura Raspberry Cheesecake.

Address: Shop 124, 1/F, Central Market, Central

Phone: +852 9141 5863

Price: HKD 498 for two

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until April 30

Best afternoon tea in Hong Kong – February 2023

Festive Afternoon Tea at The St. Regis Hong Kong

Catch the last few moments of winter at St. Regis Hong Kong as their festive afternoon tea brings out the best of the season. You can find seasonal ingredients that are abundant during this time on the menu like truffles. Select eight of your preferred savouries and sweet items from a range of varieties including Foie Gras Parfait, Wagyu Beef Carpaccio, Tuna Tataki, Pistachio Tonka, or Chou Faise. Besides the delicious delights, you’re spoiled for choice with the craft tea selection from Plantation.

Address: The Drawing Room, The St. Regis Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Drive, Wan Chai

Phone: +852 2138 6800

Price: HKD 478 for one

When: Until March 31

Tiffany Lock Afternoon Tea at The Tiffany Blue Box Cafe

The limited-time afternoon tea at The Tiffany Blue Box Cafe is presented in the elegant three-tier golden tower rack. The highlight is the Mini Blue Box, designed as a classic gift box of Tiffany & Co. It’s made with 70% dark chocolate mousse, crunchy praline, and raspberry jam. Other sweet treats include Taro Choux, Chestnut and Coconut Tart, and Tiffany Bird’s Nest. Also, treat yourself to a bite of the Foie Gras Box, Snow Crab Puff, and Sakura Shrimp Royale. Dig in the Garlic and Fleur Del Sel Scone and Classic French Financier. The tea set also comes with an exclusive drink, Taro Oat Latte. For an additional HKD 150, you get a glass of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label N.V France.

Address: 2/F, Shop No. 7-8 One Peking, No.1 Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2362 9828

Price: HKD 688 for two, HKD 358 for an additional guest

When: Daily until March 31

Spring Blossom Afternoon Tea Set at JAJA

Afternoon tea isn’t just for those with a sweet tooth. Over at JAJA, a modern vegetarian restaurant located in Hong Kong Arts Centre, you get to enjoy a nice mix of vegetarian savouries and pastries. The Spring Blossom afternoon tea set has delicious choices like Avocado Sesame Cones, Crème Brûlée with Mixed Berries, Strawberry Mousse Tart. Take a bite of the freshly baked Rose Scones as you take in the panoramic harbour view. Sounds like the perfect afternoon indulgence, right? Take advantage of the discount offer and get 50% off on your second order.

Address: 6/F, Hong Kong Arts Centre, 2 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2877 3999

Price: HKD 328 for two

When: Daily until March 31

Delightful Aura Afternoon Tea at Kerry Hotel

To welcome spring, Kerry Hotel teams up with Korean makeup brand 3CE for the Delightful Aura afternoon tea. It features the blooming flavours of the season, made with premium ingredients fresh from South Korea. Treat yourselves to a decadent range of savoury bites featuring the signature 3CE Egg Toast, complete with Kristal Caviar. Other savoury delights include the Scallop Tartare and Wagyu Beef Sandwich. Continue your meal with sweet offerings such as the Korean Strawberry Tart, Trio Chocolate Cake, and many others. The tea set comes with a 3CE pocket pouch and two vouchers to redeem a complimentary eye makeup consultation and 30% off on regular-priced 3CE products.

Address: Level 1, Lobby Lounge, Kerry Hotel, 38 Hung Luen Road, Hung Hom, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2252 5237

Price: HKD 638 for two (Monday to Friday), HKD 668 for two (Weekend and public holidays)

When: Daily until March 31

Spring Indulgence Afternoon Tea at Conrad

Swing into the spring season with Conrad’s afternoon tea. The Spring Indulgence afternoon tea features an array of sweet and savoury delights, most of which are made with strawberries. You get three sandwiches, two savouries, four sweets, and three scones in addition to one speciality drink of your choice. Wrap the laidback afternoon with any of the four limited-time special drinks!

Address: Lobby, Conrad Hong Kong, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2822 8891

Price: HKD 668 for two (weekdays), HKD 688 for two (weekends and public holidays)

When: Now until March 31

Secret Garden Afternoon Tea Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour

Afternoon tea with a view? Count us in! Afternoon tea at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour takes inspiration from springtime garden parties. Marking the start of a new season, this feels like a celebratory experience! Each afternoon tea set comes with a glass of champagne per guest, all-you-can-eat, made-to-order Crêpes Suzette, crêpe cones, and croffles, as well as unlimited ice cream. But it doesn’t end there! You also get two complimentary seven-piece gift sets from the herbal skincare brand Belif, each worth HKD 285. Get 20% off when you reserve online!

Address: 2/F, West Tower, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3896 9896

Price: HKD 688 for two

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until March 26

Best afternoon tea in Hong Kong – January 2023

Regent Lobby Lounge Afternoon Tea

The Lobby Lounge at the newly reopened Regent Hong Kong is a calming oasis, whisking diners to the glory days of the hotel. Delight in the afternoon tea, complete with origin coffees and a selection of Chinese and Western teas. Focusing on seasonality and homemade elements, expect almost everything to be made in-house. This includes pastries, bread, seasonal jam, scones, and Madelaine.

Address: 18 Salisbury Road, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2312 2313

Price: HKD 888 for two

When: All year round