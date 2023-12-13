Best Bites and Sips: 9 Dishes we loved this week

Best Bites and Sips is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs and mixologists. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared cocktail creations, these are the best dishes and drinks to try in Hong Kong and abroad — the ones we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best dishes and drinks we supped on and savoured this week:

Chutsuki Sushi

The dish: Teppanyaki Set (HK$598 for 4)

Newly opened in Kwun Tong, Chutsuki Sushi is a Japanese restaurant that I tried recently and loved! Opting for a teppanyaki option for 4, I felt like the price was very good as it was HK$598 for 4 and compared to some of the other teppanyaki options around Hong Kong, it is very affordable.

The meal is cooked right front of you teppanyaki style and super quick. The chef is also very hospitable and friendly, checking to see if we were enjoying our meal and anything we may need. The meal consisted of steak, prawn, oyster, and vegetables. A good mixture of flavours that pairs well with white rice.

Chutsuki really nails down all categories in my book. The price, the atmosphere (new and clean!), the staff, the food are all great; arguably the best bang for buck teppanyaki I’ve had in Hong Kong. – Ryan Putranto, Multimedia Editor

Chutsuki Sushi, Shop 1A, G/F, Century Centre, 44-46 Hung To Road, Kwun Tong

Celebrity Chef Pop-up Kitchen at Wynn Macau

The dish: Abalone, Taiwanese Salted Pork, Fushimi Peppers (MOP$1,888)

I had the pleasure of attending the last of four Celebrity Chef Pop-up Kitchen events at Wynn Macau, featuring Singaporean-born Taiwan-based chef Jimmy Lim. Lim has just received his third Michelin star for JL Studio in Taichung, making the latter the first Singaporean restaurant with the coveted three stars. I had previously been to JL Studio but the chef had not been present so I was eager to finally try the food actually cooked by him.

He did not disappoint. The abalone with Taiwanese salted pork and Fushimi peppers was an absolute revelation. Having previously tasted a different rendition in Taichung, this version unquestionably surpassed it by a wide margin. The abalone showcased a flawless balance, with its succulent tenderness preserved within a delectably black, crunchy crust.

The accompanying thick Fushimi pepper sauce imparted a subtle yet satisfying kick, serving as a delightful contrast to the abalone’s rich meatiness. A glass of Bourgogne Les Sétilles Olivier Leflaive 2019 proved to be the perfect accompaniment for this excellent dish. – Winnie Chung, Food Editor at Large

Celebrity Pop Up Kitchen, Wynn Macau, Rua Cidade de Sintra, NAPE, Macau, +853 8986 3663.

Restoran Saya

The dish: Pad See Ew Fried Flat Noodle with Wagyu Beef (HK$148)

Pad See Ew is a typical Thai dish and there might not be much of a difference in how they’re served in most Thai restaurants. But the crunchiness of Restoran Saya’s rendition is what makes it stand out. And rather than using normal flat noodles, their flat noodles are wider, giving it that extra chewiness. I also love how the softness of the wagyu beef contrasts with the noodles. The spice level and the portion (perfect for sharing) are just right as well.

Special shout out to the neighbourly vibe of Restoran Saya. It’s located in Tai Kok Tsui so it’s relatively quiet but the atmosphere is still lively inside. – Jianne Soriano, Digital Writer (Growth)

G701, G/F, Square Mile II, 18 Ka Shin Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Hong Kong +852 9555 8452

Ta Khai

The dish: Khao Niao Mamuang (THB $250 or approximately HK$55)

While in Phuket, one of my odd side quests was to try the mango sticky rice of every restaurant I went to in search of the very best. On the last day of the trip, our group was lucky enough to be able to get a reservation at the Rosewood’s Southern Thai BBQ restaurant, Ta Khai (which means “fishing net” in Thai). The beachside location is made with repurposed materials, creating a rustic Thai village ambience. With ancient banyan trees towering overhead, guests are seated at private wooden huts nestled alongside organic herb gardens and pools housing the daily catch.

The main courses were phenomenal and devoured before I got to take a snap, but I did manage to capture the marvellous mango sticky rice which for me, was a winner. While its preparation threw me off at first, as it wasn’t in the neatly sliced, compartmentalised format I was used to seeing, the bite and balance was flawless. Crunchy bits were scattered over top for an extra dash of texture and the mango had just a tinge of sourness, pairing beautifully with the coconut drizzle and glutinous rice. – Aaron Chow, Editor

88/28, 88/30-30, Muen-Ngern Rd In Rosewood, Muen-Ngern Rd, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand

Ming House

The dish: Steamed Mud Crab with Pork Collar (Seasonal Price)

Having made its debut in Causeway Bay 10 years ago, Ming House has remained Hong Kong’s best-kept secret for Cantonese gourmet, often visited by celebrities. After a brief hiatus for renovation, it has made a grand return and now offers private dining spaces with specialised menus. The highlight of the night was definitely the Steamed Mud Crab with Pork Collar. Its fresh roe soaked into the juicy minced pork and water chestnut enhanced the flavour completely, resulting in a delightful combination of crabby freshness. The addition of chestnut added a crunchy texture, and the tender minced pork was so flavoursome that I could easily mix two bowls of rice with it. – Janice Leung, Social Media Manager

G/F & 1/F, Park Avenue Tower, 5 Moreton Terrace, Causeway Bay

El Taquero

The dish: Ceviche Punta de Mita (HK$188)

I don’t normally eat raw seafood so as you can expect, I was a bit hesitant to try El Taquero ‘s ceviche. But at the same time, I was probably able to enjoy the dish because of the sourness. It adds an extra kick and dabbles out the strong flavour of the raw tuna alone. When I try to eat raw seafood (like sashimi), the strong freshness doesn’t sit well with me. But the calamansi and chopped tomatoes in the ceviche balance the flavours out. Not to mention the prawn and the octopus are very chewy. If the sourness gets too much, you can also eat the ceviche with the nachos. A perfect blend of sour and saltiness plus an extra crunch. I only wish that the nachos were a little bitter so I could take a bigger bite! Also, the added avocado is a plus. – Jianne Soriano, Digital Writer (Growth)

Shop B-F, G/F, Yan King Court, 119 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2811 1998 AOAO The dish: Hairy Crab Butter Udon (HK$278) Combining dining, art, design, and music all in one, immerse yourself in the modern Izakaya located in the heart of Central. With its gemstone-inspired interior concept, spanning over 5,000 square feet, it provides ample space for a Happy Hour with colleagues or a weekend brunch with friends. The menu features traditional Japanese classics, including Charcoal Grilled Eel, Takoyaki Style Chicken Wing, A4 Wagyu Cutlet Sando, and more. However, my personal favourite dish was the Hairy Crab Butter Udon. The udon noodles were cooked in a delicate shrimp broth infused with Huadiao wine and ginger, tantalizing your taste buds with layers of umami flavors as well as a handful of seasonal hairy crab roes topped on the dish. Don’t miss out this dish before the hairy crab season ends! – Janice Leung, Social Media Manager 14/F, Manning House, 38 Queen’s Road, Central, Hong Kong Yurakucho The drink: Penishirin (HK$120) Last weekend, my friend invited me to try out some drinks with her at Yurakucho. The staff there were really nice and recommended us some drinks and his favourites. My friend got the Raisho Martini (left) while I got the Penishirin (right), which he suggested for men, but why gatekeep an experience? It’s a blend of Japanese ginger liqueur, yuzu, and pandan rum, which appealed to my Indonesian self. They smoke the applewood right in front of you, which was fun to watch. On the first sip, you’re greeted by the yuzu, which overpowers almost everything else. It’s almost a bit too strong — until it fades out and you’re suddenly hit by the strong aroma of pandan. It almost felt like I was breathing out pandan (which I loved). While I would’ve preferred tasting more pandan when ordering a pandan drink, Penishirin is definitely one of my favourite cocktail experiences to date. – Johanna Muliani, Editorial Assistant G/F, Yu Yuet Lai Building, 43-55 Wyndham St, Central

Cookie Department x Trilogy

The dish: Red Velvet White Chocolate Cookie (HK$40)

The best bite I had this month was a batch of Red Velvet White Chocolate cookies from Cookie Department. I was attending Prestige’s Woman of Power event at Trilogy and was running a bit late so missed the canapés. While the drinks were flowing, I was craving something sweet that night, which is weird because I normally don’t go out of my way for sweets. I turn the corner, and BOOM, Trilogy staff brings out a tray of cookies. I was speechless. This was the perfect way to cap off the night — a tray of warm and gooey Red Velvet cookies. – Ambrose Leung, Editor In Chief

45 Pottinger St, 26 Floor, H CODE, Hong Kong