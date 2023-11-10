Best Bites and Sips: 7 Dishes we loved this week

Best Bites and Sips is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs and mixologists. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared cocktail creations, these are the best dishes and drinks to try in Hong Kong — the ones we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best dishes and drinks we supped on and savoured this week:

Kagura

The dish: Mirai Beef Yakiniku Platter ($505 HKD)

I got the chance to try out Kagura at the newly opened airside. Boasting a farm to table cuisine with high quality beef, I was excited to try this out.

Starting off with the mirai beef salad, I really enjoyed this refreshing start to things with the tender and flavorful beef balancing out the light taste of the salad. After the salad it was non stop beef. With the steam box bringing in steamed beef and some Yakiniku – it was simply fantastic for me.

I love beef. Especially BBQ styled beef (Japanese/Korean/Chinese), so I would say I’ve had my fair share. This did not disappoint at all. The beef was definitely high quality and I just could not stop eating. I think my meal was over 2000 calories and it went down like butter.

My favorite was the mirai beef yakiniku platter. Definitely the best yakiniku I’ve had in Hong Kong. But the most unique was maybe the beef cutlet skewer. I’ve had beef cutlet before but never in skewer form and thought it was tender, bit salty, but not soggy (a good amount of breading). — Ryan Putranto, Multimedia Editor

Kagura, 459-461號the L.square 10/F, Lockhart Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong,+852 2143 5655

Khao Shan

The dish: Minced Pork Rice with Basil and Sunny Side-up Egg ($98 HKD)

Tai Wai’s new The Wai is busy… and for good reasons. The lunch menu is affordable but of great quality Thai food. I went for the minced pork rice with basil and sunny side up egg which is very flavourful. Not recommended if you can’t take the spice though. I know it sounds very simple and all of us have probably tried this dish at least once or twice but you can’t really go wrong with this classic. The ground pork they used is a lot meatier and the beans are crunchy, even if cut into small pieces. I love the added pickles on the side too.

When it comes to the sides, definitely recommend the fresh spring rolls although the fried ones are good too. The chicken feet are crunchy while the satay chicken is best eaten when served hot.

You also have a great selection of drinks. I think the extra price for the special is worth it because it comes in a really huge bottle. For dessert, the sticky rice is a must. But the mango isn’t ripe enough and the rice was a bit hard to chew. We also got the mango pancake is great and the mango was better for this one. Comes with ice cream and much more filling that it felt more like a dessert. — Jianne Soriano, Digital Writer

Khao Shan, Shop Unit 431, Level 4, The Wai, 18 Che Kung Miu Rd, Tai Wai, Hong Kong, +852 2331 2022

Hong Kong Cuisine 1983



The dish: Caramelised sweet and sour Iberico pork with crispy pork lard ($380 HKD)

Hong Kong Cuisine 1983 has been in Happy Valley for quite a number of years but since the arrival of Chef Silas Li, a former French-trained private chef, the food has become quite elevated with prices to match. The Chef is introducing some of his Shunde hometown favourites to his menu this season but his tried and trusted caramelised sweet and sour Iberico pork with crispy pork lard is still unbeatable.

From the first bite to the last, the layers of flavours and textures were amazing: the juiciness of the pork, coupled with the satisfying crispiness of the coating and crunchy pork lard, provided delightful contrasts. The star of the show, however, lies in the treacle-like caramelisation of the sauce, which added a depth of sweetness and sourness that lingers on the tongue. — Winnie Chung, Food Editor-at-large

Hong Kong Cuisine, 1/F, Elegance Court, 2-4 Tsoi Tak St, Happy Valley, Hong Kong, +852 2893 3788

Donovan

The dish: Smoked Olive Oil Confit Salmon ($1,280 for 8-course tasting menu)

I recently got the chance to try DONOVAN, a modern European restaurant in Causeway Bay’s unassuming Cubus building, a culinary treasure trove which is also home to Raki Japanese Fine Dining, CIN CIN RISTORANTE, Cubus 28, and other hidden gems. Stepping inside, the vibe of the restaurant was equally elegant and luxurious as it was cozy and intimate.

The most memorable dish of the night for me was the Smoked Olive Oil Confit Salmon. I’m told that it’s one of Chef Donovan’s signatures. Even then, it exceeded my expectations. Slow-cooked in low-temperature oil, the texture of the salmon had the bounce and firmness of jelly, giving just the right resistance for a satisfying bite. Around the salmon were pieces of razor clam and salmon roe scattered in an umami mix of bone broth and chive oil, adding chewy textures and bursts of flavour into the mix. — Aaron Chow, Editor

Donovan, 16F, Cubus, 1 Hoi Ping Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 5228 7006

Caffè Parabolica

The dish: Gnocco Fritto con Mortadella di Bologna ($1,200 HKD for eight-course menu)

My recent best bite was at Caffè Parabolica. They were doing a weekend celebration for the 40th anniversary of Ferrari and so the cafe had a special menu inspired by the cuisine of Emilia Romagna. The menu was a direct translation by the team at Parabolic and Blackbird Ferrari of the favourite items found from the restaurant next to the historic gates of the Ferrari factory. This restaurant acted as the informal canteen for Enzo Ferrari for almost 70 years.

I wasn’t familiar with the food served at the Italian restaurant and so asked my friend Frank at Ferrari how close they got to capturing the flavours. I was told they worked hard in essentially recreating their greatest hits. The first thing I tried — the antipasto — was unlike anything I ever had. The Gnocco Fritto con Mortadella di Bologna was light and airy. You take the whole thing and fold it I half. This condenses everything into a bite-sized treat. You get pockets of air from the dough with bursts of favours from the meat, cheese, and garnish.

The entire starter is rich in favour like a main but super light, so it doesn’t leave you feeling heavy. I need to find a way to recreate this. — Ambrose Leung, Editor In Chief

Caffè Parabolica, Shop 102-103, G/F, The Repulse Bay, 109 Repulse Bay Road, Repulse Bay, Hong Kong

obp.ㅇㅂㅍ

The dish: Ox Tongue Salad ($180 HKD)

At “obp,” the Ox Tongue Salad remains a hidden treasure. While the bistro is renowned for its authentic Korean cuisine, this dish has yet to receive the recognition it deserves. By combining unique ingredients and flavors, “obp” has created a culinary masterpiece that deserves to be explored.

This salad features thin slices of ox tongue that have been slowly braised in a sweet and salty dwenjang broth until fork tender. The ox tongue has a melt-in-your-mouth texture and absorbs the deep, savory umami flavors from the Korean soybean paste marinade. Nestled atop the supple ox tongue slices is a tangy and creamy mustard dressing made in-house with imported Korean mustard powder, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic. With pomegranate rubies sprinkled throughout, this zesty dressing perfectly balances the rich unctuousness of the tender ox tongue.

No Korean salad is complete without a bright and crunchy pickle to cut through the heavier flavors. The ox tongue salad is garnished with thin shavings of kohlrabi pickle that add a delightful peppery crunch and acidity to lighten each bite.

Diners can enjoy the ox tongue salad as a starter or a light lunch along with one of obp’s other creative Korean fusion dishes. This little-known dish, Ox Tongue Salad, is a must-try for any adventurous foodie visiting Hong Kong. The complex layers of flavors and textures are an absolute delight for the senses. — Christina Zhao, Editorial Intern

obp.ㅇㅂㅍ, LG/F, 3, 5 Old Bailey St, Central, Hong Kong

TokyoLima

The dish: Langosta Ahumada ($180 HKD)

TokyoLima has always been the go-to place for me and my group of friends on Fridays to have a great night out. Recently, I discovered that TokyoLima has launched their intoxication collection along with a new menu. Being renowned for its lively and vibrant atmosphere, I was eagerly excited to try out their intoxicating menu, which takes a playful approach to Nikkei cuisine. Among the various dishes, my absolute favorite was the “Langosta Ahumada” – a butter-poached, shell-less lobster served with oak-aged bourbon. The flavours were simultaneously smoky and juicy, perfectly complementing each other. I could easily devour this dish all by myself. — Janice Leung, Social Media Manager

TokyoLima, 地舖, Car Po Commercial Building, G/F Car Po Commercial Building 18-20, 18-20號 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2811 1152

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Donovan and Kagura)