The best hotel buffets in Hong Kong right now

After a long day at work or school, who doesn’t love an eat-all-you-can meal as a reward? Quality and quantity don’t always go hand in hand, but some Hong Kong hotels do it right with their buffet offerings.

The offers are either seasonal, monthly, or for a limited time. They can sometimes centre around a specific cuisine, ingredient, or festival. So whether you love seafood, meat, or dessert, there’s always something worth your penny. Check out our list of the best buffets in town right now.

The best buffet deals in Hong Kong to try this month

The Lounge Buffet at JW Mariott

Whether you’re looking for a lunch or dinner buffet, JW Mariott’s The Lounge has both. The buffet lunch boasts a noodle bar, a spinning salad bar with 60 condiments, Asian bistro-inspired dishes and desserts. Sink your teeth into the selection of iconic Korean and Japanese delicacies like Ginseng Chicken Soup, Beef Shabu Shabu, and assorted sushi and maki rolls. The feat continues for the dinner buffet, with freshly made salads, carved meats, and cheese selections. Also, indulge in Korean-style Spicy Crab Stew, Clams Poached in Sake, and more.

Address: Lobby, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2810 8366

Price: Prices vary depending on your choice. Please see March prices here and April prices here

When: Daily until April 30

Buffet at Harbourside

The Regent Hong Kong is making a comeback and with that its dining options as well. The Harbourside’s buffet offering transports diners to the local markets, with a focus on Asian and western cuisine. Dine with a view of Victoria Harbour and indulge in a range of dishes, which reflect the changing of the seasons. Make your own seafood platters from the king crab legs, Hokkaido scallops, Japanese steamed abalone, and more. Also, do not miss the delicious western food selections. Hungry diners should also leave room for the Asian dishes, namely the Tandoori Lamb Racks, and Whole Steamed Grouper.

Address: G/F, Regent Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2313 2313

Price: HKD 528 per adult and HKD 268 per child aged six to 12 (weekdays lunch)

HKD 688 per adult and HKS 348 per child aged six to 12 (weekends and public holidays lunch)

HKD 888 per adult and HKD 448 per child aged six to 12 (Sunday to Thursdays dinner)

HKD 928 per adult and HKD 478 per child aged six to 12 (Fridays, Saturdays, and public holidays dinner)

When: Daily

Sizzling Barbecue Buffet at Hyatt Regency Tsim Sha Tsui

Treat yourself to a sizzling barbecue-themed dinner buffet at Hyatt Regency Tsim Sha Tsui! In addition to the popular seafood on ice, the live cooking stations offer a range of juicy delicacies. Fill your plate to the brim with barbecued and grilled dishes such as the Roasted Smoky Beef Stirploin, US Hanger Steak, or Herb Crust Lamb Rack. Lobster lovers shouldn’t miss the Grilled Lobster with Garlic Chili Butter, or the Poached Live Boston Lobster. The buffet also has a selection of Chinese, Indian, and western culinary offerings as well as homemade desserts.

Address: Lobby, Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3721 7700

Price: HKD 748 per adult and HKD 374 per child aged three to 12 (Monday to Thursday)

HKD 798 per adult and HKD 399 per child aged three to 12 (Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays)

When: Daily until April 30

Colours of India Buffet at Conrad

Conrad’s Colours of India lunch buffet showcases the best of Indian cuisine, from salads, appetisers, soups, curry mains, and desserts. The hotel tasked Indian chef Raiwat Raju Singh to create a menu that pays homage to the food culture of his home country. For that, he imports premium species and ingredients directly from India. Awaken your taste buds with refreshing salads such as Aloo Chat Potato Salad and Kachumber Salad. Then, delve into the beloved street-style snacks including samosa, mango chutney, and homemade raita. The buffet gets even more tempting with Chicken Tikka, tender Tandoori Lamb Chop, and Biryani on offer. Traditional Indian sweets such as Ras Malai or Gulab Jamun bring your feast to a satisfying conclusion.

Address: Lobby, Conrad Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2822 8891

Price: HKD 368 per adult and HKD 268 per child aged six to 12

When: Tuesday to Friday (12 pm to 2:30 pm)

The Farmhouse Buffet at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour

The Farmhouse at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour is an all-day-dining restaurant that takes pride in its quality meats and sustainably sourced seafood. Bring your pups along as there’s also a dog-friendly outdoor patio with open gardens and a view of the stunning Harbour. The dinner buffet features western comfort food, Cantonese barbecue selections, Indian cuisine, and more. On weekdays, enjoy premium offerings like the chilled Canadian Snow Crab Legs, Lobster Thermidor, Grilled Oysters, Black Angus Steak, and many others. Also, take advantage of the special promotion of Korean-themed dishes on weekday nights until the end of March.

Address: 2/F, West Tower, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour, North Point, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3762 1234

Price: HKD 378 per adult and HKD 189 per child aged six to 12 (Monday to Thursday lunch)

HKD 688 per adult and HKD 488 per child aged six to 12 (Monday to Thursday dinner)

HKD 508 per adult and HKD 254 per child aged six to 12 (Friday to Saturday and public holiday lunch)

HKD 768 per adult and HKD 384 per child aged six to 12 (Friday to Saturday and public holiday dinner)

When: Daily lunch (12 pm to 2:30 pm), daily dinner (6 pm to 10 pm)

Lighthouse Café Seafood Fiesta Buffet at Fullerton Hotel Ocean Park

Calling all seafood lovers to Fullerton Hotel Ocean Park and indulge in the seafood-themed dinner buffet every Wednesday. It features an array of seafood specialities around the world to tantalise your tastebuds. Savour a selection of jet-fresh seafood like lobster, crab legs, ceviche, sashimi, and many others. Among the appetisers, don’t miss the Double-boiled Abalone and Fish Maw Soup. For the perfect finale, the signature Pandan Cake and Chocolate Fountain can’t be missed.

Address: 1/F, 3 Ocean Drive, Fullerton Hotel Ocean Park, Aberdeen, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2166 7466

Price: HKD 788 per adult and HKD 394 per child aged three to 11

When: Every Wednesday (6 pm to 9:30 pm)

Yamm Kuromon Market Buffet at The Mira Hong Kong

Get your Japanese food fix at Yamm’s buffet! The themed offering brings the spirit of the famed Kuromon Market to The Mira. For the unversed, Kuromon market is located in the centre of Osaka’s Minami district and is one of the city’s main attractions. But instead of hopping on a plane to Osaka, you sample the food at the buffet, from Okonomiyaki to Kushikatsu. Other noteworthy dishes include Kobe Beef with Pan-fried Onsen Egg, Roasted Jumbo Scallop with Crab Meat Miso Sauce, and Japanese Chiffon Cake Roll.

Address: G/F, The Mira Hong Kong, Mira Palace, 118 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2368 1111

Price: HKD 798 per adult and HKD 498 per child aged three to 11

When: March 24 and April 28 (6:30 pm to 10 pm)

The Ocean’s Finest Buffet at Cordis

Cordis is going hands-on-deck to provide hundreds of delectable dishes to choose from, including seafood, savouries, and desserts. An added plus is the signature Barbecued Pork and Peking Duck from the Michelin-starred Ming Court team. Dive into the ocean of invigorating flavours with extravagant seafood, ranging from fresh oysters to chilled lobster, and succulent crab legs. Make room for the melt-in-your meats like the Wellington beef and grilled lamb rack. End your journey on a sweet note with delicious delights including Taiwanese Taro Cream Roulade, Mandarin Yuzu Tart, and Sweet Purple Potato Panna Cotta.

Address: 555 Shanghai Street, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3552 3028

Price: HKD 368 per adult and HKD 258 per child aged four to 11 (weekday lunch)

HKD 758 per adult and HKD 498 per child aged four to 11 (weekday dinner)

HKD 448 per adult and HKD 348 per child aged four to 11 (weekend lunch)

HKD 798 per adult and HkD 598 per child aged four to 11 (weekend dinner)

When: Daily until April 6

Grand Cafe Buffet at Grand Hyatt

Fall in love with Hong Kong’s culinary classics at Grand Cafe’s “Star of Hong Kong” dinner buffet. It features a range of quintessential local favourites but dishes also come with a twist. In addition to Cantonese delights, you can enjoy chilled fresh seafood, cold cuts, and salad. The Hong Kong-style Abalone Fish Ball with Curry Sauce, Fish Maw with Dried Shrimp, and French Toast with Foie Gras are the highlights here.

Address: Grand Cafe, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2584 772

Price: HKD 748 per adult and HKD 374 per child aged six to 12 (Monday to Thursday)

HKD 798 per adult and HKD 399 per child aged six to 12 (Friday to Sunday)

When: Until March 31

Ablone Indulgence Dinner Buffet at The Langham

The Langham’s The Food Gallery is offering daily abalone specials for diners to enjoy. Start your feast with a whole host of fresh seafood, featuring Freshly Shucked Oysters, Poached Lobsters, Snow Crab Legs, Canadian Mussels, and more. Furthermore, the staff welcomes you with Braised Abalone with Mushroom upon arrival. If you like your food hot and spicy, don’t miss the finger-licking Fried Abalones in Typhoon Shelter style. Also, try the Chinese highlights, available on a rotational basis, like the Steamed Abalone with Tangerine Peel and Abalone Fried Rice Wrapped in Lotus Leaf.

Address: 8 Peking Road, The Langham, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2375 1133

Price: HKD 758 per adult and HKD 498 per child aged four to 11 (Monday to Thursday)

HKD 798 per adult and HKD 528 per child aged four to 11 (Friday to Sunday and public holidays)

When: Daily until March 31 (6 pm to 10 pm)

Which buffet in Hong Kong are you booking?