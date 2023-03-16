Best restaurants in Hong Kong to satisfy your dim sum cravings

Dim sum translates to ‘touch heart’, and quite literally, dim sum plates sure have a way of making their way to our hearts. Are you craving some exquisitely crafted bite-sized packets? Hong Kong’s best dim sum restaurants offer traditional buns, dumplings, and twists on old classics.

Dim sum is integral to Hong Kong’s cultural identity, heritage, and dining scene. Dim sum refers to the small plate dishes in restaurants traditionally accompanied by tea. It’s also a popular daytime affair and a fantastic way to enjoy communal dining while catching up with friends or family.

This beloved Hong Kong staple comes in different varieties, flavours, and textures. Luckily, you’ll never run out of places to try them in Hong Kong. You can try plates with an innovative touch in The Chinese Library as well as the good old classic ones in Sun Hing Restaurant.

Whether you like char siu bao (barbecue pork buns), har gau (shrimp dumplings), or cheong fan (rice noodle rolls), there are plenty of options for everyone. We’ve parcelled up the best places serving this dainty speciality. All you need is a pair of chopsticks and some elasticated trousers.

The best dim sum restaurants in Hong Kong