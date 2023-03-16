Best restaurants in Hong Kong to satisfy your dim sum cravings

Dim sum translates to ‘touch heart’, and quite literally, dim sum plates sure have a way of making their way to our hearts. Are you craving some exquisitely crafted bite-sized packets? Hong Kong’s best dim sum restaurants offer traditional buns, dumplings, and twists on old classics.
Dim sum is integral to Hong Kong’s cultural identity, heritage, and dining scene. Dim sum refers to the small plate dishes in restaurants traditionally accompanied by tea. It’s also a popular daytime affair and a fantastic way to enjoy communal dining while catching up with friends or family.
This beloved Hong Kong staple comes in different varieties, flavours, and textures. Luckily, you’ll never run out of places to try them in Hong Kong. You can try plates with an innovative touch in The Chinese Library as well as the good old classic ones in Sun Hing Restaurant.
Whether you like char siu bao (barbecue pork buns), har gau (shrimp dumplings), or cheong fan (rice noodle rolls), there are plenty of options for everyone. We’ve parcelled up the best places serving this dainty speciality. All you need is a pair of chopsticks and some elasticated trousers.
The best dim sum restaurants in Hong Kong
The Chinese Library takes inspiration from the founder, David Yeo’s own library of Chinese cookbooks. The Tai Kwun-based restaurant serves Chinese dishes with a contemporary touch. It boasts a dining room that recalls a bygone era, complete with a wooden design and shades of green. The menu, crafted by chef Junno Li, is just as impressive as the facade. Must-order dishes include the Chrysanthemum “Thousand Cut” Silken Tofu in Chicken Broth, Sichuan Garoupa with Glass Noodles in Chilli Broth, and Roast Hand-pulled Chicken with Hunan Green Chilli.
Dudell’s is well-loved for two things: art and dim sum. Its art appreciation is reflected in its chic interiors, designed to make diners feel like they’re stepping into an art collector’s home. The love for art and food combine to create visually appealing and compelling dishes. Expect contemporary takes on classics such as the Garoupa Dumplings or the Truffled Fried Omnipork Dumplings.
If you want to try dim sum with a modern spin, Dim Sum Library should be on your radar. This restaurant has been boldly giving new interpretations to dim sum, offering a refreshing way to enjoy them. Try these innovative takes, whether it’s for lunch, afternoon tea, or dinner. You can’t miss the Dan Dan Pork Noodles, the Black Garlic Siu Mai, and the Mala Xiao Long Bao here. Also, don’t forget to try their tea-inspired cocktails.
SHÈ provides its guests with a place to relax and rest, just like its name in Chinese which means “a place of residence, rest, and hospitality.” Expect not only great service but also amazing food. The dim sum offerings have a modern touch but are reminiscent of home-style cooking. The menu is expansive, running almost 20 pages long! Whether you’re craving classic dumplings or barbecued favourites, make sure you come hungry!
Eating at Ho Lee Fok will take you on a trip down memory lane. They take pride in serving classic dishes that are “as familiar as Mom’s dumplings”. Whether you are going for some quick bites, soup or roast meats, this place will remind you of home. Do not miss out on the opulent “Good Fortune Club” dim sum afternoon tea, available on the first Sunday of every month. Also, try the scrumptious Har Gow, Fried Taro Puff, and many more.
While its beloved sibling restaurant Lin Heung Tea House closed down, Lin Heung Kui is still here as an alternative. It has the same serving style and menu as Lin Heung Tea House. It’s a two-floor eatery packed with dim sum trollies and bamboo baskets filled with classic Cantonese dishes. Don’t miss the Lin Heung Special Duck which is the restaurant’s speciality. We also recommend trying the Spare Ribs, Sesame Paste Buns, and Soft Fish Maw.
Mid-night snack, anyone? Sun Hing Restaurant in Kennedy Town remains open from 3 am daily. The dim sum joint boasts homemade dishes to start (or end) your day. Gulp down the delicious Chicken Feet or Barbecue Pork Buns, and many others available on the stream trolley.
If the queues outside this small dim sum eatery tell you anything, it’s that people are willing to line up to get a taste of the food here. Enough to house 30 diners, One Dim Sum in Prince Edward previously held a Michelin star in 2011 and 2012. But despite not retaining the status, patrons and tourists alike still head here for affordable, Michelin-quality dim sum. Simply take your pick from the range of dishes available, from steamed dumplings to rolls and buns.
Dim Sum Square is another restaurant that Hongkongers are willing to queue up for, so we recommend avoiding peak hours unless you don’t mind the wait. Located in Sheung Wan, it’s the perfect food stop after a day of gallery hopping in the area. The menu is what you’d expect from a traditional dim sum restaurant, so you’ll never go wrong with what you order.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Dim sum means 'touch heart' in Chinese. It refers to the small plates of dumplings and snacks usually eaten with tea.
Answer: Dim sum is popular because they come in small portions but are very filling and appetising. It allows friends and family to share dishes and enjoy a meal together.
Answer: There are many great dim sum restaurants in Hong Kong including The Chinese Library, Duddell's, and Sun Hing Restaurant.