facebook
Home > Dining > Best restaurants in Hong Kong to satisfy your dim sum cravings
Best restaurants in Hong Kong to satisfy your dim sum cravings
Dining
16 Mar 2023 07:01 PM

Best restaurants in Hong Kong to satisfy your dim sum cravings

Jianne Soriano
Best restaurants in Hong Kong to satisfy your dim sum cravings
Dining
Best restaurants in Hong Kong to satisfy your dim sum cravings

Dim sum translates to ‘touch heart’, and quite literally, dim sum plates sure have a way of making their way to our hearts. Are you craving some exquisitely crafted bite-sized packets? Hong Kong’s best dim sum restaurants offer traditional buns, dumplings, and twists on old classics.

Dim sum is integral to Hong Kong’s cultural identity, heritage, and dining scene. Dim sum refers to the small plate dishes in restaurants traditionally accompanied by tea. It’s also a popular daytime affair and a fantastic way to enjoy communal dining while catching up with friends or family.

This beloved Hong Kong staple comes in different varieties, flavours, and textures. Luckily, you’ll never run out of places to try them in Hong Kong. You can try plates with an innovative touch in The Chinese Library as well as the good old classic ones in Sun Hing Restaurant. 

Whether you like char siu bao (barbecue pork buns), har gau (shrimp dumplings), or cheong fan (rice noodle rolls), there are plenty of options for everyone. We’ve parcelled up the best places serving this dainty speciality. All you need is a pair of chopsticks and some elasticated trousers. 

The best dim sum restaurants in Hong Kong

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /9

The Chinese Library
The Chinese Library

The Chinese Library takes inspiration from the founder, David Yeo’s own library of Chinese cookbooks. The Tai Kwun-based restaurant serves Chinese dishes with a contemporary touch. It boasts a dining room that recalls a bygone era, complete with a wooden design and shades of green. The menu, crafted by chef Junno Li, is just as impressive as the facade. Must-order dishes include the Chrysanthemum “Thousand Cut” Silken Tofu in Chicken Broth, Sichuan Garoupa with Glass Noodles in Chilli Broth, and Roast Hand-pulled Chicken with Hunan Green Chilli.

(Image credit: thechineselibrary/Instagram)

Address
Block 1, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 2848 3088
Price
HKD 400-800

2 /9

Duddell’s
Duddell’s

Dudell’s is well-loved for two things: art and dim sum. Its art appreciation is reflected in its chic interiors, designed to make diners feel like they’re stepping into an art collector’s home. The love for art and food combine to create visually appealing and compelling dishes. Expect contemporary takes on classics such as the Garoupa Dumplings or the Truffled Fried Omnipork Dumplings.

(Image credit: duddellshk/Instagram)

Address
Level 3, Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 2525 9191
Price
HKD 400-800

3 /9

Dim Sum Library
Dim Sum Library

If you want to try dim sum with a modern spin, Dim Sum Library should be on your radar. This restaurant has been boldly giving new interpretations to dim sum, offering a refreshing way to enjoy them. Try these innovative takes, whether it’s for lunch, afternoon tea, or dinner. You can’t miss the Dan Dan Pork Noodles, the Black Garlic Siu Mai, and the Mala Xiao Long Bao here. Also, don’t forget to try their tea-inspired cocktails.

(Image credit: dimsumlibrary/Instagram)

Address
Shop 124, Level 1, One Pacific Place, Admiralty, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 2643 0088
Price
HKD 200-400

4 /9

SHÈ
SHÈ

SHÈ provides its guests with a place to relax and rest, just like its name in Chinese which means “a place of residence, rest, and hospitality.” Expect not only great service but also amazing food. The dim sum offerings have a modern touch but are reminiscent of home-style cooking. The menu is expansive, running almost 20 pages long! Whether you’re craving classic dumplings or barbecued favourites, make sure you come hungry!

(Image credit: shehongkong/Instagram)

Address
Shop 3025-3026 and 3031-3066, Level 3, IFC Mall, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 3689 2693
Price
HKD 200-400

5 /9

Ho Lee Fook
Ho Lee Fook

Eating at Ho Lee Fok will take you on a trip down memory lane. They take pride in serving classic dishes that are “as familiar as Mom’s dumplings”. Whether you are going for some quick bites, soup or roast meats, this place will remind you of home. Do not miss out on the opulent “Good Fortune Club” dim sum afternoon tea, available on the first Sunday of every month. Also, try the scrumptious Har Gow, Fried Taro Puff, and many more.

(Image credit: holeefookhk/Instagram)

Address
3-5 Elgin Street, Soho, Central, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 2810 0860
Price
HKD 200-400

6 /9

Lin Heung Kui
Lin Heung Kui

While its beloved sibling restaurant Lin Heung Tea House closed down, Lin Heung Kui is still here as an alternative. It has the same serving style and menu as Lin Heung Tea House. It’s a two-floor eatery packed with dim sum trollies and bamboo baskets filled with classic Cantonese dishes. Don’t miss the Lin Heung Special Duck which is the restaurant’s speciality. We also recommend trying the Spare Ribs, Sesame Paste Buns, and Soft Fish Maw.

Address
2-3/F, 40-50 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 2156 9328
Price
HKD 100-200

7 /9

Sun Hing Restaurant
Sun Hing Restaurant

Mid-night snack, anyone? Sun Hing Restaurant in Kennedy Town remains open from 3 am daily. The dim sum joint boasts homemade dishes to start (or end) your day. Gulp down the delicious Chicken Feet or Barbecue Pork Buns, and many others available on the stream trolley.

Address
8 Smithfield Road, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 2816 0616
Price
HKD 50-100

8 /9

One Dim Sum
One Dim Sum

If the queues outside this small dim sum eatery tell you anything, it’s that people are willing to line up to get a taste of the food here. Enough to house 30 diners, One Dim Sum in Prince Edward previously held a Michelin star in 2011 and 2012. But despite not retaining the status, patrons and tourists alike still head here for affordable, Michelin-quality dim sum. Simply take your pick from the range of dishes available, from steamed dumplings to rolls and buns.

(Image credit: baby2k/Openrice)

Address
G/F, 209A-209B Tung Choi Street, Prince Edward, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 2677 8888
Price
HKD 50-100

9 /9

Dim Sum Square
Dim Sum Square

Dim Sum Square is another restaurant that Hongkongers are willing to queue up for, so we recommend avoiding peak hours unless you don’t mind the wait. Located in Sheung Wan, it’s the perfect food stop after a day of gallery hopping in the area. The menu is what you’d expect from a traditional dim sum restaurant, so you’ll never go wrong with what you order.

Address
27 Hillier Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 2851 8088
Price
HKD 50-100

(All images credit: shehongkong/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is dim sum?

Answer: Dim sum means 'touch heart' in Chinese. It refers to the small plates of dumplings and snacks usually eaten with tea.

Question: Why is dim sum so popular?

Answer: Dim sum is popular because they come in small portions but are very filling and appetising. It allows friends and family to share dishes and enjoy a meal together.

Question: What is the best dim sum place in Hong Kong?

Answer: There are many great dim sum restaurants in Hong Kong including The Chinese Library, Duddell's, and Sun Hing Restaurant.

Dim Sum Hong Kong Dining Dim Sum Restaurants
Best restaurants in Hong Kong to satisfy your dim sum cravings

Jianne Soriano

An introvert at heart, Jianne expresses herself best through her writing. Her passion lies in covering food and dining, music and entertainment, and arts and culture. When she's not writing, you can find her visiting art exhibitions, watching movies or Korean dramas, or travelling solo.

 

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.