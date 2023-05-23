Best new summer menus to prepare you for the Hong Kong heat

The best new summer menu updates are in. There are a lot reasons to get out of the apartment and explore the city, especially now that the warm weather is in full bloom in Hong Kong. One of those reasons is the shift to spring/summer dining from many of the city’s exceptional restaurants.
To help you narrow down your dining options in this heat and humidity, we’ve rounded-up this year’s best summer menu updates. These seven restaurants all have reasons to celebrate, and they are doing so with carefully selected seasonal ingredients and courses that are sure to make for an unforgettable experience. From Tosca di Angelo‘s dramatic views of the Hong Kong skyline, the exclusive Kuro Satsuma chicken of Kicho, down to the free-flow Italian spritzes offered by LucAle, this list has got you covered.
From casual to Michelin star dining, this list packs multiple types of cuisine from around the world. With prices ranging from a few hundred Hong Kong dollars to a few thousand, here are some of the restaurants in the city worth visiting this summer.
The best new summer menu updates in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
Situated on the 102nd floor of the Ritz Carlton is one of the stand-out menus of the summer — along with one of the best views in the city. Chef Angelo Aglianó’s seasonal menu at Tosca di Angelo is celebrating its Michelin star status for its tenth year in a row. Chef Aglianó’s latest menu for this spring and summer upholds the same values, featuring fresh ingredients from around the world such as kiwami wagyu, Hokkaido sea urchin, and Sicilian bluefin tuna.
Expect a bright, seafood-centred start with dishes like tuna tartare, lorighittas with langoustines, and scallop with champagne velouté. Mains consist of Tosca di Angelo’s signature kiwami wagyu and Iberico pork dishes and finishes off with mango and passionfruit vanilla cream cheesecake topped with coconut foam. All new items will be available on the Minuetto N°10 menu and the Ricordi menu from now until July this year.
The full list of items can be found below:
–Mediterranean Tuna Tartare with Marinated Eggplant and Hokkaido Sea Urchin
–Organic Sardinian Lorighittas with Trumpet Zucchini and Langoustine
–Hokkaido Scallop with Baby Leek and Champagne Velouté
–Sirloin of Kiwami Wagyu Beef with Asparagus and Mushroom, Cardamom Sauce and Iberian Pork Pluma with Carrots and Endive, Balsamic Vinegar
–Mango and Passion Fruit Cake with Coconuts Foam and Vanilla Cream
2 /7
LucAle is welcoming the warm weather with its signature brunch menu that now comes with free-flow Italian spritzes at no extra cost. For two hours, drink all the Aperol Spritz, Campari Spritz and classic Mimosas you wish to indulge in while you dine the Italian eatery’s fan-favourite Burrata, Buffalo Mozzarella, and 24-month Prosciutto Di Parma and mixed cold cuts.
Balancing out the meat is the Italian octopus salad with potatoes, french beans an arugula pesto and a bed of green mâche salad with earthy beetroot in a citrus and almond dressing. This brunch is joined with LucAle’s recently launched Pizzetta, and finished with the choice of either a cocoa-dusted tiramisu or refreshing Sorrento lemon cream with wild berries and chocolate.
3 /7
Kicho is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a new limited-time summer menu. The 14-course omakase-style yakitori menu (there’s an optional free-flow sake pairing option) expresses chef Chikashi Yoshida’s
emphasis on market freshness while delivering a unique dining experience to gourmands.
Known for its exclusive rights for Kuro Satsuma chicken, a Kagoshima-farmed chicken famous for its high-fat, intense umami, and natural inosinic acid, the set starts with a clear chicken broth enveloping a homemade meatball before moving on to cover chicken neck, heart, gizzard and more. Highlights include charcoal-grilled chicken breast topped by homemade tosazu jelly and garnished with seasonal greens, corn and peas, and Shizakana, a colourful trio of gluten cake slices served with chicken miso.
One of the chef’s most gorgeous sweet endings is homemade egg pudding paired with fruit-filled, coconut-flavoured daifuku.
4 /7
The Legacy House celebrates the start of Summer season in the Lunar Calendar with a new la carte menu along with a special Baijiu-pairing tasting menu. Chinese Executive Chef Li Chi-Wai draws on traditional Cantonese techniques in new and compelling ways — nostalgic, centuries-old recipes are revisited and given new life, providing guests with an exciting new way to savour history.
Guest can choose from items such as fish dumplings (HK$120/3pc) shaped to appear like fish larvae with fillings of pork, shrimp paste and land fish in supreme soup, and vegetarian-style steamed rice rolls (HK$100) with bamboo pith, quinoa, pumpkin and matsutake mushroom. For those looking for something a little more hearty, a nourishing soup has been added to the menu. This soup contains double-boiled fish maw soup, simmered with sea whelk, bamboo pith and young coconut (HK$880).
Touching on the Dragon Boat Festival, Chef Li Chi-Wai honours the tradition with The Legacy House’s zongzi. Prepared daily, the special Dragon Boat Festival sweet and savoury glutinous rice dumplings are the perfect gourmet gift for friends and family. Packaged in a set of two (HK$598), these zongzi arrive in either a sweet or savoury variety and see ingredients like whole chestnut, lotus seed, pork meat, abalone, mung bean, mushroom, spices, and dried scallop. Both dumplings are then wrapped with dried bamboo leaves to form the traditional pyramid shape and then slow-boiled for seven hours.
The highlight of the season change is the new Baijiu experience which utilises the 1,000-year-old distilled spirit to unlock the flavours of regional dishes.
The entire menu can be found below:
Roasted Suckling Pig
Mantis Shrimp, Spicy Salt
Deep-fried Duck, Mashed Taro
Moutai Cocktail: Wealthy & Good Fortune
—
Double-Boiled Partridge Soup, Dried Mussel, Figs —
Steamed Grouper Fillet, Rice Noodles, Garlic
Moutai Prince
—
Wok-fried Lobster, Olive, Black Bean
Xijiu Jiancang 1988
—
Wok-fried Pork, Bean Sprout, Sweet Bean Sauce
Flying Fairy Moutai 2021
—
Braised Wagyu Beef Cheek, Matsutake Mushroom
Flying Fairy Moutai 2021
5 /7
Chef Barry Quek celebrates the turn of the season with a new tasting menu. This menu spotlights seasonal produce sourced from local farms and suppliers, and blends Asian flavours with European techniques.
Guests can enjoy the 6-course spring lunch menu or the 8-course dinner menu during the spring season. The menu starts with Ang Mo Kio, the Hokkien term for tomatoes, in the form of a tomato tartlet,
starring freshly harvested tomatoes from local farm ZEN Organic and micro herbs from Common
Farms. The dishes are dressed with a drizzle of basil oil and topped off with a variety of herbs and edible flowers.
Whey continues to unlock the warmth and floral elements of spring with spring peas and unripe strawberries paired with slightly torched mackerel. The soup arrives as a creamy white asparagus base with chewy bamboo clams and roasted candlenuts.
A standout items from the menu is Whey’s signature brioche bread which has a distinct fluffy texture with a sweet buttery taste. This is to be eaten with the silky buah keluak emulsion for a one-of-a-kind experience. The main course is a Chef Barry’s take on Hainanese chicken rice that’s inspired by his grandmother and her Hainanese background.
Ushering you into the main dessert is a refreshing Osmanthus Sorbet made with aiyu jelly and osmanthus crisps. Guest can end their meals with Whey’s Peanut Ice Cream — a silky-smooth quenelle of peanut ice cream is placed on top of fermented pineapple cooked with chili as well as moist peanut praline pieces and fresh pineapple. This season, Whey’s spring menu also comes with black sesame madeleine and moist, gloriously buttery Plume Kueh Lapis as mignardises, or petit four.
6 /7
MORA is not only celebrating the change of the seasons with its new “CHARACTERS OF SOY” menu, but also its recently-awarded Michelin Green Star Award.
Pushing sustainable gastronomy in Hong Kong is Vicky Lau of MORA. MORA was created to minimise food wastage and to reduce the establishment’s carbon footprint. The menu starts with a refreshing Bean Curd Skin Tart packed with layers of flavour including mint pesto made with sugar snap peas, homemade soy ricotta, and a light, airy soy foam. Inspired by the Chinese breakfast soup “xian doujiang,” the fresh savoury soy milk features warm and smooth homemade soy milk that juxtaposes with tangy, rose vinegar, combined with savoury ingredients such as scallion, dried scallops, Sakura shrimp, fermented mustard greens, and sun-dried tomatoes.
Other items on the menu include the one-sided crispy threadfin with coconut soy milk broth, warm scallop with soy whey fermented tofu sauce and pickled vegetables, tofu skin with mackerel, cuttlefish mousse and herb sauce, warm scallop with soy whey fermented tofu sauce and pickled vegetable, and finally soy yogurt sorbet with calamansi mousse and medley of citrus.
7 /7
For guests with epicurean tastes, Shangri-La has curated exclusive “Find Your Shangri-La” menu. Presented by Executive Chinese Chef Leung Yu-king and his team, the menu is inspired by Chinese and regional Asian cuisines and interpreted through the hotels’ local culinary cultures. The Epicure’s Shangri-La at Summer Palace Menu goes out of the way to deliver an eye-opening presentation with the best quality of rarely found ingredients in Hong Kong.
Items from the The Epicure’s Shangri-La at Summer Palace Menu can be found below:
–Steamed Eight Treasures Dumpling in Winter Melon Purée Sauce
–Double-Boiled Sea Cucumber with Millet and Bean Curd
–Wok-Fried Tile Fish Fillet with White Asparagus in Sea Urchin Sauce
–Braised King Prawn in Summer Palace Signature Plum and Chilli Sauce
–Smoked Crispy Chicken with Blaze Mushrooms Accompanied with Braised Rice with Blaze Mushrooms in Abalone Sauce