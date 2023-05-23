Best new summer menus to prepare you for the Hong Kong heat

The best new summer menu updates are in. There are a lot reasons to get out of the apartment and explore the city, especially now that the warm weather is in full bloom in Hong Kong. One of those reasons is the shift to spring/summer dining from many of the city’s exceptional restaurants.

To help you narrow down your dining options in this heat and humidity, we’ve rounded-up this year’s best summer menu updates. These seven restaurants all have reasons to celebrate, and they are doing so with carefully selected seasonal ingredients and courses that are sure to make for an unforgettable experience. From Tosca di Angelo‘s dramatic views of the Hong Kong skyline, the exclusive Kuro Satsuma chicken of Kicho, down to the free-flow Italian spritzes offered by LucAle, this list has got you covered.

From casual to Michelin star dining, this list packs multiple types of cuisine from around the world. With prices ranging from a few hundred Hong Kong dollars to a few thousand, here are some of the restaurants in the city worth visiting this summer.

The best new summer menu updates in Hong Kong