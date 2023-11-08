5 best places to eat pho-fect pho in Bangkok

The rainy season calls for a big bowl of heartwarming pho. If you’re on the hunt for a pho-tastically warm and aromatic bowl, we’ve rounded up some of the best places that serve impeccable pho in Bangkok.

Rain in Bangkok can be quite the inconvenience. It often starts just as you’re heading to work or pours down the moment you clock out from the office. You end up tired, possibly drenched, and in desperate need of something to warm you up. And really, what can beat a bowl of slippery rice noodles in a warmly-spiced beef broth?

5 best places to eat perfect pho in Bangkok

Hanoi House

Tucked away inside Ploenchit’s Mahatun Plaza stands a quaint yellow shophouse where Vietnamese staples truly shine. At Hanoi House, there’s no leaning towards fusion food or modern reinterpretations of already-exquisite dishes. Instead, the focus is on celebrating the simplicity of the cuisine through meticulous preparation. The beef pho (THB150) boasts a broth simmered for 8 hours, offering a rich and comforting taste. And while you’re there, don’t miss out on their supremely succulent koong pan ooy (sugarcane shrimp) for THB140.

Hanoi House, 888/30 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok, Open Mon-Sat 10am-10pm, Tel. 095-925-5964

Le Dalat

This Vietnamese spot in Sukhumvit Soi 23 will transport you to Hanoi–with its antique interiors reminiscent of Hanoi temples. The regular beef pho will set you back THB250, but if you’re looking for something fancier than this, then go for their wagyu beef pho (THB400), featuring sumptuous slices of beef in five-spiced broth. The place also serves the classic dishes done right like bahn xeo (THB300), a Vietnamese crispy pancake stuffed with prawn, pork, and bean sprout.

Le Dalat 57 Soi Sukhumvit 23, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm; 5.30pm-10pm. Tel 02-259-9593

Saigon Recipe

This three-storey shophouse in Sukhumvit Soi 49 may not look like much from the outside, with brick walls and a little signage saying “pho.” Once stepped inside, however, you will see brightly lit Hoi An lanterns, brown wood cabinets, and lots of typical Vietnamese bric-a-brac here and there. The regular beef pho starts at THB180 accompanied by a large complementary set of greens. If you are looking for something more robust, try their beef bún bò huế for THB160.

Saigon Recipe, Sukhumvit Soi 49, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, Open Mon-Fri 10.30am–3pm, 5–9.30 pm; Sat-Sun 10.30am-9.30pm.

Son of Saigon

Despite its café-like ambiance, this Vietnamese restaurant in Thonglor delivers authentic Saigon staples with flair. Inspired by his mother’s cooking while he was in the US, owner Shaun Pham revived her recipes, introducing his personal take on Saigonese cuisine to Bangkok. Be sure to sample his beef brisket pho, (THB270) whose broth boasts an austere clarity complemented by a generous serving of expertly simmered beef. Additionally, the banh mi, priced at THB260, is a must-try. Pham has masterfully reimagined the baguette to resonate with authentic Vietnamese flair—soft on the inside. This sandwich features pâté and charcoal-grilled pork that has been marinated in spices for a full 24 hours.

Son of Saigon, 39 Phrom Phak Alley, Klongton Nua, Watthana, Bangkok, Open Wed-Mon 10am-9pm. Tel. 096-246-6224

Maison Saigon

After moving from its OG spot in Rama V, Maison Saigon has expanded itself from a casual eatery to a proper establishment in Langsuan’s Vela Sindhorn Village, now complete with photogenic and vintage elements. Order Maison Saigon’s Tom Yum pho (THB230), blending Thai and Vietnamese staples featuring chicken and Vietnamese sausages and topped with a soft-boiled egg.

Maison Saigon, Sindhorn Building, 87 Velaa, B111 Langsuan Rd, Lumphini, Pratumwan, Bangkok. Open daily 11am-10pm. Tel. 02-656-4966.

[Hero Image Credit: Kirill Tonkikh/Unsplash]