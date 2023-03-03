The best brunch deals in Hong Kong right now

We all love brunches, and Hong Kong is particularly well-stocked with places to indulge in a hearty meal. From traditional European to innovative twists, let us guide you to the best restaurants in town for a fabulous brunch.

Who doesn’t like to treat themselves to some great food after a week of work? Besides, brunch in Hong Kong is not just a weekend treat, as some restaurants offer options on other holidays too! You can get a good brunch deal with various food options and free-flowing drinks for affordable prices. So, whether you want something sweet or a juicy steak, the restaurants in Hong Kong have you covered. Many places also have deals on rotation, so you can keep an eye out for something new every month. See our top picks for the best brunches in Hong Kong right now.

The best brunch places in Hong Kong this month

SOMM

SOMM, the French neo-bistro-themed restaurant and bar at Landmark Mandarin Oriental is hyping up the weekend with their brunch offering. It is complete with 90-minute free-flow drinks, sharing starters, and a choice of a la carte main course, and desserts! The feast starts with an array of starters for sharing like the Ebisu Seasonal Oyster with Mignonette Sauce. The main course also features Roasted Ping Yuen Chicken or Toothfish on Pancha, among other choices. End on a sweet note with the range of desserts such as Pancakes with Banana, or Dark Abinao Chocolate Souffle.

Address: 7/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, The Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2132 0033

Price: HKD 768 per person (two hours free-flow drinks), HKD 868 per person (additional free-flow sommeliers selection of champagne, wines, and sake)

When: Every Sunday, Saturday, and public holidays (11 am to 2:30 pm)

The Pizza Project

The Pizza Project launches its new brunch format with the Giro Brunch this March. Diners can enjoy free-flow pizza and drinks for 90 minutes. First, enjoy a portion of starters, including cold cuts, mozzarella frittata, and more. Then, indulge in an endless variety of pizza slices along with beverages such as prosecco, berry lemonade, and Aperol spritz. Next, give your meal a sweet finale with the Nutella Pizza.

Address: G/F, 26 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 6215 2808

Price: HKD 248 per person (unlimited pizza), extra HKD 158 (for free-flow drinks)

When: Every third and fourth Sunday of the month

BIFTECK

BIFTECK refreshes its brunch weekend to welcome spring! The “Fête du Bifteck – Printemps” brunch features salad, soup, two appetisers, a main dish, two sides, and a dessert. And to keep the high weekend spirit flowing, you also get two hours of unlimited sparkling wine and rosé for just HKD 208 per person. Tempting appetisers include the Dry Age 25 Days Belgin Beef Tartare and crunchy Crab Mayonnaise Taco. Also, savour the delicious Spanish Iberico Pork Rack or the Seared Assorted Seafood Rigatoni for the main course.

Address: 23/F, QRE Plaza, 202 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2246 8805

Price: HKD 598 per person, extra HKD 208 (two hours of unlimited sparkling wine and Rosé)

When: Every Saturday, Sunday, and public holiday

LPM

LPM might be smacked in the middle of Central but let yourself be transported to the vibrant shores of the French Rivera with their weekend brunch. Called La Vie en Rosé, the three-course feast is a fabulous French-Mediterranean fare, served with 14 appetiser dishes to begin. Move on to the main course, side dish, dessert, and an impressive free-flow drinks menu. The brunch takes inspiration from the leisurely—and lively—lunches across the Mediterranean. Served in family style, spend time sipping rosé while catching up with your loved ones. Signature dishes include the Tuna Carpaccio, Burrata Tartine, Swiss Chard Omelette, Escargots de Bourgogne, Petite Farcie, and so much more!

Address: Shop 1, UG, H Queen’s, 23-29 Stanley Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2887 113

Price: HKD 688 per person (food, mocktails and juice), HKD 988 (food, five cocktails and premium Rosé or champagne)

When: Every Sunday (12 pm to 5 pm)

Ramato

Charming Italian neighbourhood restaurant, Ramato is offering a once-per-month Sunday brunch experience themed on ‘Italian Sunday Roast’. From now until July, the restaurant puts an elevated twist on the classic pub favourite in addition to offering a family-style brunch feast. Enjoy unlimited servings of appetisers such as Italian cold cuts, and Seared Tuna with Borlotti Beans. The main course is a trio of classic roasts: Homemade Porchetta, Lamb Leg, and Roast Beef, all served alongside grilled vegetables. For dessert, the Apple Cake is meant to taste “like how grandma makes it”.

Address: G/F, 208 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2549 0208

Price: HKD 618 per person (excluding 10% service charge)

When: March 19, April 9, May 21, June 11, and July 2

Bianco & Rosso

For the first time, Bianco & Rosso is offering free-flow brunch! To celebrate the turn of the season, the Oydseey Brunch revisits the best of European dining. Sink your teeth into the four-course brunch consisting of two starters (per person), pasta, a main course, and a dessert. For an additional HKD 198, enjoy two hours of free drinks! This restaurant is inspired by the quaint little bars and roadside bodegas in Spain, Italy and France so expect a similar menu. Some of the signature dishes include the Polmard Beef Tartare, Ricotta Ravioli, Whole Three Yellow, Chicken and more. What’s more, bar manager, Ash Gurung, centres the drinks around Vermouth’s origins.

Address: 29 Gough Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2813 1669

Price: HKD 298 per person (excluding 10% service charge), an extra HKD 198 (two hours of free-flow drinks)

When: Every Saturday and Sunday (11:30 am or 1:30 pm)

Zoku Restaurant & The Terrace

Get a taste of excellent modern Japanese fare at The Hari’s Zoku Restaurant & The Terrace. The brunch kicks off with a premium Sashimi Platter and Uzuzukuri (Hamachi, Nikkei Ponzu, Pickled Ginger), and Crab Potato Salad to tantalise your taste buds. Taste an array of dishes from the mains such as Spicy Lamb Chop, Kakuni Rice, and Miso Salmon. The feast doesn’t end there so make sure to leave room for the Lobster Soba or Grilled A5 Miyazaki Wagyu for an additional price. In addition, tempting desserts like Tofu Strawberry Panna Cotta and Mochi Cake await.

Address: 2/F, The Hari, 330 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2129 0338

Price: HKD 688 per person (food only), HKD 988 per person (food and two hours of free-flow drinks)

When: Every Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays (12 pm to 5 pm)

Cruise

Enjoy Hong Kong’s amazing view at Cruise! Their signature rooftop brunch has a live DJ, drinking games, bottomless champagne, and a selection of modern Asian dishes. So, don’t miss the highlights such as Hokkaido Scallop, Yellowfin Tuna, Iberico Pork Belly Bao, M4 Striploin steak, and more. If you dress according to the theme of “bold, bright, and beautiful,” you might win fabulous prizes from the Cruise team, too!

Address: 23/F, West Tower, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour, North Point, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3896 9898

Price: HKD 788 per person (2.5 hours free-flow drinks)

When: Every first Saturday of the month

Where are you spending your weekend?