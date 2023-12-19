It doesn’t matter whether you call it Penang Hokkien mee or just simply prawn mee, what everyone can agree on is that a bowl of prawn noodles is delicious and a staple in most traditional Chinese coffee shops. If you are travelling to KL and PJ and can’t get enough of the umami deliciousness that is the prawn noodles, these best spots in offer the most delicious takes on the prawn mee, making them worth a special trip whenever you’re in Malaysia.

For those unfamiliar with prawn noodles (which are also called har mee in the local Cantonese dialect), it’s essentially a bowl of mildly spicy broth served with your noodle of choice: flat rice noodles (kuey teow), yellow noodles (mee), rice vermicelli (bihun), or a mix of two noodles. The bowl of prawn noodles is served with blanched prawns, fish cakes, bean sprouts, and the occasional slices of roast pork.

What makes this simple bowl of noodles so captivating lies in its flavourful broth made of a rich stock of prawn heads and pork bones. The pork bones lend the broth its base, while the prawn heads shape the depth and intense level of umami. Like most hawker stalls in Malaysia, each one will have its own tweaks and secret recipes to really make the bowl of prawn noodles

their own. One other thing to note too, is that the prawn mee in Malaysia – Penang especially – is often accompanied by broth that’s cooked with sambal, creating a soup that is immensely fragrant, sweet and bursting with layers of flavour.

Have we gotten you craving for a bowl of noodles already? Read on to find out where you can get some of the best bowls of prawn mee in KL and PJ today.

8 places for the best prawn mee in KL and PJ today: