The best sports bars to watch Hong Kong Sevens

Sports have always been well-celebrated in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Sevens taking place from March 31 to April 2, is the biggest event on the annual social calendar. The three-day sporting event is expected to draw rugby enthusiasts and eager revellers to the Hong Kong Stadium. Could not manage passes to witness the match live at the stadium? There’s no better way to tune into live sports action than in a sports bar.

It may be tempting to sit at home as you cheer on your bets while watching your favourite sport. But there’s nothing more communal and fun than screaming your hearts out with fellow sports lovers.

Luckily, numerous sports bars will be screening the matches on the big screen. So, grab your beer, sit back, and see the action unfold at these sports bars in Hong Kong. What’s more, these bars offer lip-smacking food so you can keep your tastebuds happy while rooting for your team.

The best sports bars in Hong Kong to watch Hong Kong Sevens