The best sports bars to watch Hong Kong Sevens

Sports have always been well-celebrated in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Sevens taking place from March 31 to April 2, is the biggest event on the annual social calendar. The three-day sporting event is expected to draw rugby enthusiasts and eager revellers to the Hong Kong Stadium. Could not manage passes to witness the match live at the stadium? There’s no better way to tune into live sports action than in a sports bar.
It may be tempting to sit at home as you cheer on your bets while watching your favourite sport. But there’s nothing more communal and fun than screaming your hearts out with fellow sports lovers.
Luckily, numerous sports bars will be screening the matches on the big screen. So, grab your beer, sit back, and see the action unfold at these sports bars in Hong Kong. What’s more, these bars offer lip-smacking food so you can keep your tastebuds happy while rooting for your team.
The best sports bars in Hong Kong to watch Hong Kong Sevens
As its name suggests, Joe’s Billiards & Bar is a well-known place to play pool and drink. With three branches across the city, this place has pool tables, dart machines, and beer-pong tables for people to enjoy. But they also have large screen TVs and a projector ready for the best sports viewing experience. But, of course, a good match isn’t complete without food, so don’t forget to order from Joe’s extensive list of snacks, from salads to finger food.
Many love The Globe for the latest sporting action for many reasons. It’s open daily until late, has a great happy hour deal, and offers a range of beers to choose from. In addition, the laid-back British gastropub offers lip-smacking classic British dishes like fish and chips and meat pies. Oh, did we mention it’s smacked right in the middle of Central? So you won’t miss all the fun!
This neighbourhood British pub is tucked away in Wan Chai, away from all the other bars but with an equally vibrant atmosphere. It boasts an open terrace, an in-house brewery, and of course, TV screens for the ultimate sports viewing experience. If any of the TV screens lined across four walls aren’t enough to satisfy you, the two 120-inch outdoor projectors are just as great. Looking for something to do during mid-break? Have a go at the pool table, dart machine, touch-screen arcade, or beer pong table. If you’re up for it, sing a tune using the karaoke machine too. Is Wan Chai too far? Head to the other branch in Mong Kok.
Its name might fool you into thinking you can’t watch anything but horse racing here, but The Jockey has all the hottest matches on view. Marrying the best of British pubs and American sports bars, expect this place to be a sports lover’s playground. Offering comfort food plates and classic pub favourites in addition to al fresco dining and outdoor space for your pup, this just sounds like the place to be.
Grab a pint, gather your friends, and tuck yourselves at 17 Fenwick. The 170-inch television screen is a feast for the eyes. But there are also smaller screens spread throughout. Sports lovers will love the other facilities like shuffleboards, dart machines, and pool tables at the bar. A look at their Instagram page is enough to tell you that they take watching sports seriously. If you fit the bill, head over here!
Watch the action unfold at Wan Chai Stadium and its many television screens! With so many of them, there’s no excuse to miss them. The pub is reminiscent of the ones you’d see in the United States, complete with red leather sofas and brick decor. It’s cosy but also rowdy (but fun).
By now, you’ll notice that the action happens in Wan Chai and Delany’s completes the list. Although it has two other branches across the city, the Wan Chai outpost remains well-recommend among the sports-loving crowd. Delany’s first opened in 1994 and takes pride in being Hong Kong’s first Irish pub, which also served the first draught Guinness. With so much history around it, you know you’ll get the best live sports action here.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
