Black Sheep announces Family Fund partnership with Feeding Hong Kong

Black Sheep Restaurants has just announced a commitment of HK$3 million over the next two years towards Feeding Hong Kong.

The relationship between the two began three years ago during the city’s darkest times for F&B. With restaurants faced with zero tourism and dining restrictions, Black Sheep found itself with able staff but no guests and quality ingredients going to waste. That was when they formed a four-week partnership with Feeding Hong Kong which saw the team at Black Sheep deliver warm meals for the elderly. The four-week experience stuck such a chord with the team the the programme was extended to four months.

For Founder Syed Asim Hussain, “Service has always been at the heart of who we are and what we do at Black Sheep and building the strong community that makes up our team is the result of that. We have always been supporting our team through the Family Fund, but as we move forward in our journey as a hospitality team, we have an understanding in our hearts that our community is not just those people in Black Sheep, but the greater ecosystem that we are a part of. We are proud to be announcing the formalisation of Family Fund and its outer ring; the partnership with Feeding Hong Kong is the first step.”

The Family Fund that Syed Asim Hussain speaks of is a financial assistance programme developed internally to aid its Black Sheep community. Since its inception over 10 years ago, the Family Fund has supported over 250 requests in the form of grants and interest-free loans to the members of Black Sheep, estimated at around HK$10 million. The funds come from a portion of Black Sheep’s profits each quarter, and now this external arm will go towards Feeding Hong Kong.

Gabrielle Kirstein, Founder of Feeding Hong Kong, elaborates on what impact this will have on Hong Kong, especially given the staggering amount of food that ends up in Hong Kong’s landfills daily: “At Feeding Hong Kong, we believe that feeding people, not landfills, is essential to building a more equitable and sustainable future. With the support of partners like Black Sheep, we will continue to fight food waste and make a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

While Feeding Hong Kong has rescued over 5,000 tonnes of food since it was established, there’s still much work to be done as it is estimated that over 3,400 tonnes of food are sent to landfills in Hong Kong every day — that’s close to 8 million meals wasted. And with a quarter of people living under the poverty line in the city, both Black Sheep and Feeding Hong Kong look to pave the way for future change.

(Images: Black Sheep Restaurants)