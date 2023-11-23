BlockBar’s “The Macbeth” whisky collection features artwork by Sir Quentin Blake

BlockBar is launching a massive series of collectible Scotch whiskies for the holiday season.

Led by Jamie Ritchie, COO of BlockBar, this collection enlists a global roster of talents starting with Livingstone Burgess, founder of Livingstone and Burgess Studio; Sukhinder Singh, owner of Elixir Distillers; and Dave Broom, award-winning author specialising in spirits for over 25 years.

Marking the 12 days of Christmas, nine bottles of incredible whiskies will be offered up at various dates in December. Set to unfold over five years, released in “Acts,” the first installment arrives as Act One. This compilation is named “The Macbeth Collection” and features nine varieties and styles, varying from vintages and distilleries.

Each bottle is meticulously crafted to tell the story of Macbeth. For example: King Duncan is embodied by a 56-year-old Glen Grant, Witches and Murderers by smoky Islay and island whiskies, and Ghosts emerging naturally from ghost distilleries. To top it off, each bottle features the artwork of Sir Quentin Blake.

As with all releases from BlockBar, each collectible bottle is backed by blockchain technology where purchasers receive ownership of the physical bottle and the NFT counterpart which acts as the digital token of authentication and ownership. Owners have the option to securely store their bottle with BlockBar, sell it via BlockBar’s secondary marketplace, or redeem it through BlockBar’s global shipping programme.

Those interested can learn more over at Livingstone or at BlockBar. The entire release calendar can be found below:

