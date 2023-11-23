BlockBar’s “The Macbeth” whisky collection features artwork by Sir Quentin Blake

BlockBar is launching a massive series of collectible Scotch whiskies for the holiday season.
Led by Jamie Ritchie, COO of BlockBar, this collection enlists a global roster of talents starting with Livingstone Burgess, founder of Livingstone and Burgess Studio; Sukhinder Singh, owner of Elixir Distillers; and Dave Broom, award-winning author specialising in spirits for over 25 years.
Marking the 12 days of Christmas, nine bottles of incredible whiskies will be offered up at various dates in December. Set to unfold over five years, released in “Acts,” the first installment arrives as Act One. This compilation is named “The Macbeth Collection” and features nine varieties and styles, varying from vintages and distilleries.
Each bottle is meticulously crafted to tell the story of Macbeth. For example: King Duncan is embodied by a 56-year-old Glen Grant, Witches and Murderers by smoky Islay and island whiskies, and Ghosts emerging naturally from ghost distilleries. To top it off, each bottle features the artwork of Sir Quentin Blake.
As with all releases from BlockBar, each collectible bottle is backed by blockchain technology where purchasers receive ownership of the physical bottle and the NFT counterpart which acts as the digital token of authentication and ownership. Owners have the option to securely store their bottle with BlockBar, sell it via BlockBar’s secondary marketplace, or redeem it through BlockBar’s global shipping programme.
Those interested can learn more over at Livingstone or at BlockBar. The entire release calendar can be found below:
Macbeth Act One: BlockBar Sale Schedule
December 1 10AM EST – Ardmore 12 Year Old, Seyton, Household Series ($110 USD)
December 2 10AM EST – Blair Athol 10 Year Old, Bloody Sergeant, Household Series ($110 USD)
December 3 10AM EST – Ledaig 18 Year Old, First Murderer, Murderer Series ($245 USD)
December 4 10AM EST – Cambus 31 Year Old, First Ghost, Ghost Series ($325 USD)
December 5 10AM EST – Ardbeg 19 Year Old, First Witch, Witch Series ($575 USD)
December 6 10AM EST – Benriach 31 Year Old, Mentieth, Thanes Series ($795 USD)
December 7 10AM EST – Glen Garioch 31 Year Old, Angus, Thanes Series ($795 USD)
December 8 10AM EST – Linkwood 31 Year Old, Lady Macduff, Thanes Series ($795 USD)
December 12 10AM EST – Macbeth Act One “The Complete Collection” including King Duncan, Glen Grant 56 Year Old, Leads Series ($13,950 USD)