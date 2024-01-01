13 best food stalls to try at Buangkok Hawker Centre

From white lor mee to Turkish shawarma, check out these 13 food stalls at Buangkok Hawker Centre.

If you are travelling to Singapore, this food stop in Singapore should definitely be on your radar. Launched in November 2023, Buangkok Hawker Centre is located on the second floor of Sengkang Grand Mall, which is connected to Buangkok MRT Station. The dining establishment has over 700 seats and 38 stalls, most of which were opened on the eatery’s debut day.

Operator Fei Siong Group wanted Buangkok Hawker Centre to offer quality food at affordable prices and nurture Singapore’s culinary heritage. As a result, most of these dishes do not exceed S$5, and many stalls are run by people who come from a family of hawkers. They include Feng Ji Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice, whose founder started the popular Feng Feng chicken rice brand. Guan Kee is another, a kway chap stall that draws long lines at its original outlet in Toa Payoh.

Other tenants are renowned food brands. Eng Kee has made a name for itself for its fried chicken wings, and Ming Chung’s white lor mee hails from its location at Maude Road. Munchi Pancakes is a chain that offers min jiang kueh in both classic and contemporary flavours, and Chef Wang serves Din Tai Fung-style fried rice. Discover them and more, below.

13 food stalls to try at Buangkok Hawker Centre