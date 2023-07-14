Carlyle & Co. and Milk Bar join forces for a 3-month bakery popup

Rosewood’s private member’s club Carlyle & Co. is joining forces with Milk Bar, New York City’s iconic bakery, for an exciting three-month pop-up. Sourced straight from the Big Apple, a variety of delectable treats will be exclusively available within the Club’s Bar & Lounge, Brasserie and Café Carlyle.

From July to September, Club members and their guests will be able to sample the quintessential American desserts. Along with fan favourites such as the famed Milk Bar Pie (formerly known as the Crack Pie, in reference to its addictive flavour), the Birthday Cake and the Cake Truffles, guests will also be delighted by a range of New York-style cookies that feature every flavour under the sun.

Members looking to satisfy sweet cravings at home or to celebrate a special occasion will also be able to purchase whole cakes and an assortment of both cake truffles and cookies from the Milk Barpop-up.

Founded in 2008 by chef Christina Tosi, Milk Bar has become a force to be reckoned with in New York City’s dessert scene. Originally named Momofuku Milk Bar after David Chang’s Momofuku Ssäm Bar, Christina has continued to reinvent timeless recipes, bringing the scrumptious treats across the United States. Locations include Los Angeles, Boston and Washington D.C., to name a few.

The pop-up marks Milk Bar’s first landing on Hong Kong shores. Through the collaboration, Carlyle & Co. hopes to delight a diverse clientele through its classic New York City flavours, bringing to guests a wholly American experience. If you can’t get enough, take a closer look at the mouthwatering desserts below.