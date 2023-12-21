Looking to try something different? Check out Chotto Maki’s sushi pizza

Bored of the same old sushi? Give Chotto Maki’s new menu item, the sushi pizza a try.

Chotto Maki is a daring casual Japanese joint that’s been a go-to for many in Central and Wan Chai. This time, they’ve come up with “Hong Kong’s first ever sushi pizza”. So far, reactions to the sushi pizza have been mixed — some say it’s an “insult to the Italians and Japanese” while others say they “would love to give this a try”. Regardless, it’s certainly an innovative dish.

You can choose from three different flavours: Sea Lover, Canadian, and Tuna N’ Cream. The Sea Lover pizza is topped with chopped scallop, salmon sashimi, edamame, and a house special sauce. For a spicy tang, try the Canadian pizza, which comes with imitation crab meat, tuna sashimi, yellow pickles, and spicy mayo. Looking for something creamier? Try the Tuna N’ Cream with its minced tuna, cream cheese, tamago, and truffle mayo. Each pizza is served with a thick layer of seaweed and sushi rice, as well as a “stuffed crust” with salmon for Sea Lover, tuna for Canadian, and tamago for Tuna N’ Cream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chotto Maki (@chottomakihk)

You can buy the sushi pizzas from Chotto Maki either as a slice or as a whole pizza. One slice costs HK$58, while a whole 12-inch pizza costs HK$378. A half-and-half pizza is also available if you want to try multiple flavours for HK$398.

(Images: Chotto Maki)