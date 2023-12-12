12 best restaurants for Christmas menus in 2023, from buffets to set menus

As December approaches, you know it’s time to gather your loved ones and catch up over festive dining. Here are the restaurants with the best menus in Singapore to make reservations for, if you’re seeking a satisfying Christmas and New Year festive feast.
There’s no better excuse for a feast like the Christmas season. Despite the absence of snow due to Singapore’s perpetual tropical weather all year round, dining on festive favourites is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit. Hence, seasonal festive delicacies like stuffed turkey, juicy roast beef, hearty honey-baked ham, and log cakes are perfect with celebratory drinks such as mulled wine.
Assembling these treats into a delectable spread is no easy feat, so, we’re leaving this job to the professionals, aka the distinguished chefs of reputable restaurants.
Festive-themed buffet spreads are your go-to if you have many food cravings to satisfy. Besides seasonal fare, one can indulge in familiar food options like fresh sashimi, decadent cheese selection, local delights, and generous seafood platters filled with crabs, lobsters and oysters.
JW Marriott’s Beach Road Kitchen, Hilton Singapore’s Estate, Conrad Centennial Singapore’s Oscar’s, and Ginger PARKROYAL on Beach Road are some of the best hotel establishments in Singapore with a lavish buffet assortment.
For a more intimate experience, festive course meals are the way to go, and these restaurants have specially conceived menus for the occasion. Expect well-executed plates that are a feast for the eyes and appetite. The cuisine isn’t limited to western favourites either; these chefs and their teams have gotten creative with contemporary creations in Italian, French, and Cantonese cuisine.
Whether it’s exquisite cuts from Lawry’s, British-colonial dishes from Tanglin Cookhouse, vegetarian-friendly sets from 665°F at Andaz Singapore, or Chinese-flavoured creations from Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant at PARKROYAL on Beach Road, there’s something for everyone. Read on for the best Christmas and NYE menus in Singapore this 2023.
Here are the best restaurants serving the best Christmas and New Year festive menus:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Lawry’s The Prime Rib Singapore
- Beach Road Kitchen @ JW Marriott South Beach
- Estate @ Hilton Singapore
- Opus Bar & Grill @ voco Orchard Singapore
- Oscar’s @ Conrad Centennial Singapore
- LUCE by Davide Giacomelli @ InterContinental® Singapore
- Tanglin Cookhouse
- 665°F @ Andaz Singapore
- Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant @ PARKROYAL on Beach Road
- Ginger @ PARKROYAL on Beach Road
- Altro Zafferano
- Atrium Restaurant @ Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium
One of Christmas’ must-have dishes is the prime rib and Lawry’s signature roast comes to mind. Known to be aged for up to 28 days to achieve tenderness, this method also allows the beef’s juices to be locked inside, resulting in a flavourful meat cut.
Celebrate the festivities by savouring this as the main course through Lawry’s Christmas and New Year’s multi-course set menus – available on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.
Accompanying it are comforting starters Onion Consommé or Lobster Bisque followed by appetizers Baked Jumbo Shrimp with Rosemary Duck Breast or Hokkaido Scallop with Foie Gras and Gyoza.
Besides Lawry’s Signature Roasted USDA Prime Rib of Beef, there’ll also be other festive main course selections that feature various proteins like Festive Poultry Delight, Royal Herb Crusted Lamb Rack, Turkey Prime Combo, and Yuletide Seafood Medley.
Rounding up the meal are holiday-themed desserts such as the refreshing Strawberry Peppermint, Festive Spiced Delight, and New Year’s Bliss Mango Cake
Make your reservations through 6836 333 or reservations@lawrys.com.sg.
(Image credit: Lawry’s The Prime Rib Singapore)
Treasures of the sea enter the spotlight at Beach Road Kitchen’s festive-themed buffet, available from now till the end of the year. Expect a bountiful spread of fresh seafood executed in three mouth-watering styles – Fresh on Ice from the Cold Seafood Room, and Charcoal Grilled served with homemade sauces that elevate the ingredients’ flavours.
A show-stopping buffet selection will also be offered over the Christmas holiday and New Year’s weekend. In addition to the aforementioned seafood feature, diners can relish oven-baked festive roasts such as Traditional Roasted Turkey and Beef Wellington. Save some stomach room for delectable unique festive sweets like White Coffee Caramel Passionfruit Yule Logcake and Yuzu Mango Matcha Yule Logcake.
(Image credit: JW Marriott South Beach)
Hilton Singapore’s residential all-day buffet restaurant Estate presents a month-long feast in December featuring festive roasts and desserts in addition to the restaurant’s signature line-up of favourites. While Friday and Saturday dinners are dedicated to seafood, Sunday’s ‘Grand Sunday Champagne Brunch’ spotlights festive specials like Porchetta with Gremolata and Pine Nut Stuffing and Whole Wagyu Prime Rib.
The spread gets even more decadent on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You’ll find Maine lobsters to king snow crabs and Alaska crab leg, alongside an exquisite range of charcuterie, a Raclette station, and 32 types of artisanal European cheeses.
Indulge in an array of meat dishes like Classic Beef Wellington and Whole Roasted Turkey to delectable Asian dishes like Mud Crab with Sarawak White Pepper and Traditional Shanghai-Style Smoked Fish with Furikake.
(Image credit: Hilton Singapore)
Opus Bar & Grill combines its bartender’s special festive cocktail concoctions with traditional Christmas must-haves for an impressive buffet repertoire. Do the rounds with succulent seafood like Boston Lobsters, Snow Crab Legs, Tiger Prawns and freshly shucked Fin De Claire Oysters first before digging into Pan-seared Foie Gras and Escargots.
Meat lovers will find joy with the in-house jarrah wood-fire grill specialities of Spiced-rubbed Pork Ribs, Moroccan Lamb Porterhouse Chops, and Smoky BBQ Chicken. There are also more than 20 desserts to choose from here, including homemade Christmas Stollen, Panettone, Brandy-infused Christmas Fruitcake, and the classic D9 Signature Cheesecake Log.
(Image credit: voco Orchard)
Travel around the world via the diverse international buffet spread at Oscar’s. Celebrating both tradition and innovation with its creations, diners can enjoy authentic flavours and fresh seasonal produce all in a sitting.
Open kitchens and live stations are manned by a team of affable chefs, who kindle sparks of joy as you curate your plate of delicacies. Highlights include Gingerbread Waffles with Pan-Seared Foie Gras, accompanied by quince and torched figs, all prepared to perfection in front of every guest.
For Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the selection features festive live carving highlights such as the traditional Roasted Whole Turkey, with cranberry sauce, gravy, brussels sprouts and pancetta that comes with a flavourful bread stuffing of chestnuts, pistachios, and roasted rosemary potatoes.
Oscar’s also honours its global DNA with East meets West dishes like Salmon and Otak-Otak Wellington with Curry Mashed Potatoes and Rose Apple Tamarind Salsa.
(Image credit: Conrad Centennial Singapore)
Over at LUCE by Davide Giacomelli in InterContinental® Singapore, Italian specialities take centre stage in its lavish international buffet spread. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, look forward to Gamberi in Salsa Rosa, Stracciatella e Pomodori Confit Pinsa, Dry-aged Grain-fed Angus Bone-in Ribeye, and Lombo di Maiale Arrosto con Ristretto di Senape among classics like the Traditional Roasted U.S. Tom Turkey.
LUCE’s dessert selection will put gleeful smiles on faces with modern interpretations of holiday classics. Indulge in classic Christmas delights, such as Snow White Coconut Mousse Cake, Heritage Chestnut Cake and Christmas Fruit Spiced Plum Pudding.
Extravagance is in order for the New Year celebration with a grand feast. Start the year right with the succulent Leg of Lamb ‘Cosciotto d’ Agnello’ with garlic jus and Traditional Italian Chicken Stew with fresh mushrooms and seasonal winter vegetables.
(Image credit: InterContinental Singapore)
7 /12
For a serene festive treat, head over to Tanglin Cookhouse. Tucked away from the buzzing streets of Orchard, the restaurant is set in a lush British colonial-style setting that honours its yesteryears with timeless and contemporary renditions of colonial cuisines.
This year, enjoy a quintessentially English Christmas set in either a delectable three-course or a sumptuous four-course meal.
Assemble your favourite starters, soups, mains and desserts, ranging from classic English favourites like Pork & Lamb Scotch Egg, Christmas Turkey Wellington, Crispy Roasted Pork Belly and Christmas Bread and Butter Pudding.
(Image credit: Tanglin Cookhouse)
8 /12
665°F at Andaz Singapore is known to have breathtaking views of the city skyline. This Christmas and New Year, enjoy the scenic vista while indulging in a refined four-course set menu that boasts hints of Asian influences as an homage to the restaurant’s Pira Oven.
On Christmas Eve and Christmas, relish on either the Shio-koji Aged Stockyard MBS 6-7 Wagyu Striploin or a delicate Wild Turbout that is cured traditionally with Kombu leaves for 24 hours before being grilled in the Pira Oven. A sweet ending is certain with the Cherries S’more Lollipop and 665°F Golden Rocher with Woodford Double Oak Whiskey.
An entirely different menu will be featured on New Year’s Eve and Day. Enjoy flavourful and impressionable dishes like the Korean Wando Abalone Risotto and Tokachi Herb-fed Striploin that has been aged with Kombu. Remember to save room for refreshing palate-cleansing desserts such as Citrus Blaster and The Galaxy comprising wild strawberries infused with St. Germain Champagne.
On both occasions, vegetarians can opt for a meatless four-course menu that includes Applewood Smoked Sunchoke; Pira Oven Roasted Chestnut Risotto; Smoked Parsnip Panna Cotta, which is reminiscent of a Japanese Chawanmushi; Textures of Beetroot, and more.
(Image credit: Andaz Singapore)
Celebrate the festive season with an oriental twist at Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant. Introduced specially for Christmas and the New Year, excite tastebuds with a seven-course festive menu featuring authentic Sichuan and Cantonese signatures that’s spruced up for Christmas with seasonal ingredients.
A nourishing line-up awaits with the Nutritious Millet with Fresh Fish Maw and Sea Cucumber and Silver Cod with Sichuan Chili Bean Paste in Mini Stone Pot. The evening then starts to heat up with the ‘Chong Qing’ Mala Chicken with Mushrooms and Bamboo Shoots alongside the appetising Australian Baby Lobster with Preserved Capsicum Sauce. Completing the meal is the iconic Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles, followed by a decadent Valrhona Chocolate Caramelia Banana Pecan Log Cake for dessert.
*This menu is only available on 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 December 2023, and 1 January 2024 and includes a glass of sparkling Moscato and petite Log Cake.
(Image credit: PARKROYAL on Beach Road)
Ginger’s Halal-certified festive buffet aims to please the pickiest eaters with a fusion of local favourites and Western delights.
Make a beeline for traditional Christmas eats at the roast carvery that slices up Traditional Roasted Turkey with Ginger Flower and Cranberry Sauce alongside other holiday classics like The Ultimate Beef Wellington, Ginger and Honey-baked Chicken Ham with Pineapple and Chilli, and Whole-Baked Barramundi with Local Spices and Pickles.
Be sure to also pick up delectable local signatures like Old School Chicken Wings, Otah Otah in Banana Leaves and Chicken & Mutton Satay with Condiments.
*Note: All buffet items appear on a rotational basis.
(Image credit: PARKROYAL on Beach Road)
11 /12
Experience Christmas and New Year in contemporary Italian style at Altro Zafferano. Various course menus like Christmas Brunch and year-end stylish gala dinner, curated by Executive Chef Andrea De Paola alongside a team led by Head Chef Daniele La Rocca, will be made available during the festivities.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will feature a lavish spread served sharing style, just like how generations of Italians have celebrated special occasions. It includes five starters, two pastas, an individually chosen main dish, as well as a beautiful spread of festive desserts at the dessert buffet.
On 31 December, Altro Zafferano will undergo a glamorous transformation, becoming a splendid venue for a lavish gala dinner set against the scenic backdrop of Marina Bay’s magnificent fireworks.
Highlights from the menus include – Mezzi Fusilli with Obsiblue Prawn and Sea Urchin Emulsion, Atlantic Cod with Franciacorta Mugnaia, Boston Lobster Tail with Trout Roe, Mayura Wagyu Beef Tenderloin MBS 9+ Cocoa Glace, and Gianduiotto with and Truffle.
(Image credit: Altro Zafferano)
The Halal-certified Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium presents a yuletide feast featuring festive signatures. Satisfy your appetite with creamy parmesan and shrimp risotto, ratatouille, glazed honey chicken ham with cranberry sauce, roasted spring chicken, Christmas sweets and live stations serving local delights.
On selected dates, expect an expanded spread of baby rock lobster, beef cheek provencal, barbecued squid and otah, beef wellington and roasted turkey.
(Image credit: Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium)
This listicle contains sponsored content.
(Feature and hero image credit: InterContinental® Singapore)