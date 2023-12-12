12 best restaurants for Christmas menus in 2023, from buffets to set menus

As December approaches, you know it’s time to gather your loved ones and catch up over festive dining. Here are the restaurants with the best menus in Singapore to make reservations for, if you’re seeking a satisfying Christmas and New Year festive feast.

There’s no better excuse for a feast like the Christmas season. Despite the absence of snow due to Singapore’s perpetual tropical weather all year round, dining on festive favourites is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit. Hence, seasonal festive delicacies like stuffed turkey, juicy roast beef, hearty honey-baked ham, and log cakes are perfect with celebratory drinks such as mulled wine.

Assembling these treats into a delectable spread is no easy feat, so, we’re leaving this job to the professionals, aka the distinguished chefs of reputable restaurants.

Festive-themed buffet spreads are your go-to if you have many food cravings to satisfy. Besides seasonal fare, one can indulge in familiar food options like fresh sashimi, decadent cheese selection, local delights, and generous seafood platters filled with crabs, lobsters and oysters.

JW Marriott’s Beach Road Kitchen, Hilton Singapore’s Estate, Conrad Centennial Singapore’s Oscar’s, and Ginger PARKROYAL on Beach Road are some of the best hotel establishments in Singapore with a lavish buffet assortment.

For a more intimate experience, festive course meals are the way to go, and these restaurants have specially conceived menus for the occasion. Expect well-executed plates that are a feast for the eyes and appetite. The cuisine isn’t limited to western favourites either; these chefs and their teams have gotten creative with contemporary creations in Italian, French, and Cantonese cuisine.

Whether it’s exquisite cuts from Lawry’s, British-colonial dishes from Tanglin Cookhouse, vegetarian-friendly sets from 665°F at Andaz Singapore, or Chinese-flavoured creations from Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant at PARKROYAL on Beach Road, there’s something for everyone. Read on for the best Christmas and NYE menus in Singapore this 2023.

Here are the best restaurants serving the best Christmas and New Year festive menus: