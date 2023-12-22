Christmas-themed crockery sets to jazz up your festive dinners

From a complete range to individual dessert plates, serving platters or mugs, these options also make for a thoughtful gifting option for Christmas , as they can last for generations. Since fine crockery requires some level of care, here’s how to ensure it stays pristine for years.

Serving a carefully curated Christmas meal is as crucial as preparing one. The right crockery sets can add class to your table, elevating the dining experience at this time of year. Crafted using fine ceramics and stoneware, crockery sets boast fine craftsmanship and add an elegant touch to festive meals.

Serve a Christmas tart or quiche in this cute Christmas tree-shaped dish from Two’s Company. The blue and white ceramic plate features a detailed Chinoiserie pattern and a gold metallic rim. You can even serve festive hors d’oeuvres or cookies on this accent plate.

Adorned with festive motifs, this gorgeous dinnerware set exudes the spirit of Christmas. The 16-piece collection includes four dinner plates, four tartan print salad plates, four mugs and four ascot cereal bowls. The set is dishwasher-safe and will be an elegant addition to a holiday table setup.

Add a sweet touch to the way you serve dips and sauces. This two-piece set from Mud Pie comes with a speckled stoneware, hand-painted triple dip and a stainless steel and stoneware spreader. The Santa and reindeer design will make it your little one’s favourite.

Crafted from the finest stoneware, this set of four mini cocottes is the perfect way to cook and serve Christmas dinner. You can use them for uniform browning and even cooking with no hot spots, thanks to their heat distribution. Also, the superior heat retention lets the cocottes keep food warm or cold for serving. These nonstick cocottes come in a glossy red finish, which also makes them the best gifting option for friends and family.

This versatile Palace Christmas Gold Holiday accent plate Set from Noritake is a classy addition that also offers a dash of modernity. Containing four dinnerware plates crafted in bone china, they can be used to serve appetisers or desserts.

These bone china mugs from Wedgwood will impress with their festive design. The elegant silver details make it a fine choice to serve coffee or hot chocolate on Christmas Eve or Christmas dinner.

The Toy’s Delight premium porcelain plates with a Christmas theme are perfect for serving main courses and dessert. Containing four dinner plates and four breakfast plates, this set from Villeroy & Boch is also microwave-safe.

This porcelain holiday set with a Christmas tree leaf print is sure to fetch compliments. The set comes with twelve pieces which includes plates and mugs. The pieces feature 24K gold accents. Dishwasher-safe, the collection is chip-resistant and it can be used on other special occasions.

– What is the best material for crockery?

You can choose from ceramic, porcelain, stoneware, glass or melamine.

– How many items does a complete crockery set contain?

Complete sets typically range from 18 to 30 pieces. A traditional mix includes dinner plates, side plates, bowls, cups and saucers and mugs.

– How can you choose a good crockery set?

Check the material and care instructions before choosing a set. Remember that a timeless design can be used for a long time. You can also buy crockery in festive themes for special dinners.

– Which is the strongest ceramic dining ware?

Bone china, a mixture of Chinese clay, bone ash and Chinese stone, is a durable option.