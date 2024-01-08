Bakery chain Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel is closing on January 31

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel is bidding farewell to Hong Kong on January 31.

After four years of serving creative desserts in Hong Kong, Dang Wen Li announced on Instagram that it will be closing all three branches in the city by the end of this month. While a reason for the closure was not stated, the patisserie writes that they hope to be back in Hong Kong again in the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 當文歷餅店 by Dominique Ansel (@dangwenlihk)

The pastry shop is best known for its creative and Instagrammable desserts, often honouring Hong Kong’s traditional and most beloved snacks. In the hands of its talented pastry chefs, the pineapple bun is reimagined into a cake with coconut mousse and pineapple lime passionfruit jam while the everyday boxed lemon tea hides an earl grey bergamot cake. The Classic Childhood Memories collection pictured below featured bakers’ confectioneries presented as some of our favourite sweets growing up.

Of course, the pastries are also not to be missed out on. While the Cronut – which Dominique Ansel is credited for inventing — is not offered at Dang Wen Li, the other pastries are just as good. The DKA, or Dominique’s Kouign-amann, is the chef’s signature and one of the few items brought over from Dominique Ansel Bakery’s New York menu. The classic Croissant is given a Hong Kong twist with the Sun Kwai Heung Char Siu and Egg Croissant.

Grab one last chance to try the Hong Kong-exclusive capsule collection and Dominique Ansel’s most popular pastries at Dang Wen Li before they close on January 31.

Dang Wen Li locations around Hong Kong

Shop 2, Ground Floor, 80 Queen’s Road, H Queen’s, Central

Shop OT G63A, G/F, 3-27 Canton Road, Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui

Area 2L, Level 2, 88 Queensway, Pacific Place, Admiralty

(Images: Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel via Instagram)