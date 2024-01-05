Filipino restaurant Dara is reopening its doors in Sai Ying Pun

Good news for all Hong Kong foodies! Dara has reopened its doors with a new location in Sai Ying Pun.

Back at its previous Artisan House location, Dara gained attention for its modern take on classic Filipino dishes and cocktails. So much so that the team decided to move to a new location that is four times bigger than its previous one just one year after its opening.

The new location is situated at SOHO189, just a few blocks down from Artisan House. It first opened on November 28 last year, although construction was not yet fully complete. Customers got a first look into the new location for a month until it closed again to finalise renovations on December 27. Finally, on January 4, Dara officially opened for service, allowing guests to enjoy its signature Sizzling Sisig and Pandan Negroni at the restaurant once again.

The new location keeps the same dark green colour scheme as well as the rattan and wooden decorations. However, the venue is now spruced up with new handmade furniture from the Philippines as well as a karaoke and billiards room. The menu has also been expanded to offer more delicious dishes for its customers, but the all-time-favourites are still there, of course.

What are you waiting for? Head over to Dara’s new location for dinner or book a table online.

Location: Dara, Shop 3, 5-6, G/F, 189 Queen’s Rd W, SOHO189, Sai Ying Pun

(Images: Dara via Instagram)