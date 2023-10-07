All about Ardbeg 25 Years Old that’s been crowned the world’s best Scotch whisky

A deliciously delicate dram from Ardbeg was recently recognised as the World’s Best Scotch Whisky by the 2023 New York World Wine And Spirits Competition. Distilled during the 1990s — every sip of this exquisite expression sings with notes of toffee, peppermint, candied fruits, and smoke. Here’s what makes the top-shelf tipple worth an addition to any connoisseur’s collection.

Recently, a set of experts from the American alcohol industry convened in Brooklyn to blind taste expertly-crafted smoke and oak expressions from across the globe. This, for the 2023 edition of the prestigious New York Wine & Spirits Competition, which celebrates the best bottles of malt every year. The Scotch category was dominated by an Ardbeg number — a 25-years-old whisky that comes with a significant age statement and exquisite packaging. Here’s a look at everything this limited-edition expression available across travel retail outlets at Delhi International Airport has to offer.

Ardbeg 25 Years Old Scotch whisky is creamy and complex

Distilled in the 1990s, Ardbeg Distillery was only producing a few expressions and this malt is as rare as they come. Aged for a quarter of a century and released in exquisite casks, this Scotch whisky pours a bright amber and is smoky smooth. On the nose are hints of smoked cream, peppermint, toffee, herbs, and fruit. There’s an unmissable touch of the house’s signature fennel and pine notes. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of pepper, candied apples, pears, orange, creamy toffee, aniseed, and chilli pepper. The sipping experience is rounded out by a long and lingering finish — complete with hints of fudge and cream.

Reflecting on the experience of savouring the malt, Ardbeg’s Whisky Creator, Dr. Bill Lumsden said: “After a quarter of a century in the cask, you’d be forgiven for imagining that Ardbeg 25 Years Old would have lost some of the hallmark Ardbeg smoky punch. I can assure you it hasn’t.” He further added, “There’s also a remarkable complexity and elegance to this whisky that I find utterly captivating. It’s unmistakably Ardbeg, but unlike any Ardbeg you’ve tasted before.” Established in 1815, Ardbeg is one of the biggest names in the whisky business — its expressions boasting the peatiest, smokiest sipping experiences with a touch of sweetness.

Every bottle of this rare Scotch whisky features a metal ‘cage’

Right at the first tasting, the medley of fine flavours combined with the long age statement and historical significance convinced Ardbeg to release their 25 Years Old amber as a permanent expression. This was however released in limited quantities. Naturally, the bottle had to reflect its rare, exquisite character. Enter, a unique gun metal design — complete with an intricate ‘cage’ that represents the classic Ardbeg knotwork — to represent the ‘untamed complexity’ of this Scotch whisky.

