Best new bars to try in Hong Kong right now!

Hong Kong’s bar scene is as eclectic as should be! With new bars mushrooming in the city every month, we are spoiled for choice when we need that pick-me-up after a long day (or week) at work.

While the pandemic hampered the Hong Kong bar scene to a massive degree, it has slowly been picking up again since last year. It can be difficult to keep track of the hottest bar openings so all you need to do is read our top picks every month. From lavish hotel bars to speakeasies, and party spaces, these new bars in Hong Kong should be your favourite hang-out spots. With magnetic vibes, the next-level cocktail menu and the jaw-dropping design details, they’re the kind of places that you can’t wait to tell your friends about.

As we update the list monthly, make sure to save the page so you’ll always be in the know!

Best new bars in Hong Kong — January

Qura

Qura is the newest establishment to open at Regent Hong Kong. The bar offers a collection of rare spirits, wines, and cigars, complete with a humidor room. Of course, you can’t leave out the sumptuous bites and hypnotic harbour views. It’s the place to be for those looking for a cosy space to chat with a drink at hand. Being a luxurious haven, guests must dress in smart elegant attire to complete the experience. The drinks menu is a journey in itself, drawing inspiration from different places, periods in time, and personal experiences. Don’t forget to pair your drinks with dishes from the a la carte, bites, or dessert menu—you’re in for a treat!

Address: Lobby, Regent Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2313 2313

Red Room

Red Room, a speakeasy-style bar by LUBUDS Group, makes its debut at K11 Musea. You’ll be greeted with an intimate space filled with East-meets-West-inspired cocktails, vintage wines, and fine whiskeys. Red Room harkens back to the golden era of speakeasies, drawing inspiration from the Prohibition era and the glitz and glamour of 1920 and 1930s Shanghai. Those who come here are whisked away from the bustling city life to a place where clandestine drinking comes with a soothing soundtrack of sultry jazz tunes. Among the signature cocktails is Tea Fist, a homage to Hong Kong’s yum cha tradition. The Hong Kong Island Iced Tea also evokes a beloved local classic beverage. In addition to the drinks, Red Room also offers bar food staples like chicken wings, nachos, french fries, and more.

Address: Shop 606, G/F, K11 Musea, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2638 3882

Avoca

Avoca, the cocktail bar at Mondrian Hong Kong, is a new addition to Kowloon’s evolving bar scene. It comes with DJ performances, creative comfort food, innovative drinks and of course, views of Victoria Harbour. There is also a rooftop space on the 40th floor to host cultural events, community gatherings, and artistic performances. The menu is divided into small plates, “in-between” bites, big dishes, and desserts. For a bar, there are definitely a lot of food options. The cocktail menu isn’t lagging as well with local-inspired creations including gin, liqueurs, wine, beer, and more.

Address: 38/F, 8A Hart Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3550 0388

The Mansion

Whether you love booze, partying, entertainment, or clubbing, The Mansion is the hottest new place for you. This independent entertainment venue is part cocktail bar, part late-night soirée that takes inspiration from retro cabaret bars. The brainchild of Hong Kong-based architect and interior designer, Sackthi Muthu, the space comes with an intimate lounge space with an infinity ceiling as its centrepiece. To make your nights even spicier, guest DJs will take to the decks to cast a spell over the dance floor. And to add a theatric touch, there are dance performances every Thursday and Saturday. Don’t miss the drinks menu, as it is built around classic elixirs with a modern twist.

Address: G/F, 77 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 5464 0002

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which are the best cocktail bars in Hong Kong?

Argo, Coa, and The Old Man are some of the best cocktail bars in Hong Kong.

-Which are the best bars in Hong Kong?

Argo, DarkSide, and The Aubrey are among the best bars in Hong Kong.