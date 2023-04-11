Sip, sip, hooray with the 21 best DIY alcoholic drinks this summer

Summers are here. Even as the sun outside is getting hotter and brighter by the day, the summer season has its own perks. What, you ask? Frozen, fruity and floral alcohol drinks for starters.

And while we could list several other perks of summer, we’d like to stop here. While winter is all about mulled wine and hot chocolate, summer brings with it fresh cocktails that we can sip on for hours (and get tipsy too!) But you don’t have to worry about going out every time to get a taste of some great amazing drinks. You can make them at home now. We have curated the best 25 recipes for summer cooler drinks that you can make at home and just drink away to glory!

Recipes for best alcoholic drinks

Classic Mojito

An all-time classic, there’s no better time than summer to sip on this refreshing alcoholic drink. You can make a mojito with vodka, but the classic recipe that originated in Havana, uses rum. It is one of the drinks that made its place in the list of International Bartender Association’s IBA official cocktails.

Classic Piña Colada

Another classic, this is a frozen cocktail that considered one of the best drinks to beat the heat during summers. This alcoholic drink was invented in the 1950s and became popular in the 1990s. Rum, cream of coconut, lime juice, pineapple juice and frozen pineapple are the key ingredients and it tastes like heaven.

Vodka Spritzer

It’s fruity, refreshing and summer-y. Spritzers are usually wine drinks that are made with wine and soda water. But the good news is, you can also make a spritzer at home with vodka and soda water. Yay! You’re also going to need cranberry juice, strawberry juice, and simple syrup to make this easy but gorgeous summer drink.

Sangria

As I like to say, summer’s for sangrias. The best part? You can make sangrias with any kind of wine, but we are sticking to the classic red sangria. This recipe uses oranges, lemon and green apples, but you can go for regular apples as well. Make yourself a pitcher and watch it go down in no time!

Tequila Sunrise

One of the easiest cooler drinks, this drink is not only great for summers, but for your Insta aesthetics as well. It literally looks like a sunrise! The ingredients are simple too- just tequila, OJ and grenadine. This is another alcohol drink that has made it to the list of the IBA official cocktails.

Vodka & Tonic

Yes, we know, it’s a twist on the classic G&T. It is simple, easy to make and the citrusy bubbles from the lemon wedges are always a treat to watch. You will just need vodka, tonic water and some lemon wedges. That’s it!

Rosé Spritzer

Here’s a classic spritzer finally. Rosé is a great wine for a spritzer, because it’s bubbly. Just what we need this summer- a no-fuss bubbly alcohol drink! Two things you have to keep in mind for this drink- A. you need a bottle of chilled rosé and B. the spritzer ratio has to be three parts wine to one part soda water.

Gin Basil Smash

Nothing speaks the language of summer better than gin! This alcoholic drink is a twist on the classic Whiskey Smash and is made with gin, basil and fresh lemon juice. This cocktail is fairly new on the block as it was invented in 2008 by a man named Jörg Meyer, owner of the Germany bar Bar Le Lion.

Strawberry Daiquiri

What’s better than a fruity, icy slush in the summer? A fruity, icy slush with alcohol. It’s made with frozen strawberries, lime juice, simple syrup, white rum, ice, and a pinch of salt, and these are all blended in a blender until smooth. It’s the perfect balance of sweet and sour.

Watermelon Martini

Summer’s favourite fruit, watermelon is a crowd favourite. In my opinion, the best summer cocktails are made with watermeon. This Watermelon Martini is proof. Martinis are normally made with gin and dry vermouth, but the vodka version is immensely popular as well. This drink might look like it is extremely sweet, but it’s not. It’s the right balance o sweet and fruity.

Lavender Gin and Tonic Punch

If looking at a cocktail could beat the sultry summer heat, this would be the drink. The scent and the flavour of the lavender takes this alcohol drink to another level. The purple hue comes from butterfly pea flower. How to make it? It’s fairly easy, you will mostly need the regular G&T ingredients.

Rose Water Gin Cocktail

If you want to take a break from the fruity palette and give floral drink a chance, this is your ideal alcoholic drink this summer. In this four-ingredient rose water cocktail, every ingredient shines in its full flavour. Use a nice botanical gin to get the best out of this drink.

Hibiscus Gin Sour

A beautiful, pink cocktail, this is also a classic sour, topped with shaken egg white. The pink colour comes from hibiscus, which also lends a refreshing floral flavour to the alcoholic drink. You are going to need dry hibiscus flowers for this one and shake all the ingredients together.

Gin and Jam Spritz

A spritz drink with gin is truly the best of both worlds. This drink is made with just three ingredients and the best part is that you can use any flavour of jam for this drink. So, you can make several variations of the same drink. For this cocktail, you are just going to need gin, some jam and lemon or lime sparkling water.

Sea Breeze

This simple drink is made with grapefruit juice, cranberry juice, and vodka. This is always a party hit, so you can make a big batch ahead of time. Luckily, this recipe covers the exact quantity measures and tips for a big batch. So, go make your summer party a hit!

Miami Vice

Sorry, we have another drink in the ‘best of both worlds’ category. This drink is part Strawberry Daiquiri, part Piña Colada, separated inside the glass. Disclaimer: this is not an easy cocktail to make. You have to make the two cocktails separately and then combine them. But the effort is going to be so worth it, we promise you that.

Absinthe Frappé

Yeah, pretty wild. The origin of this popular alcoholic drink dates back to the 1800s. For this cocktail, you are going to need absinthe, simple syrup, anisette, chilled soda water and mint sprig. And don’t worry, this is fairly easy to make.

Cheeky Peach

Who doesn’t love peach drinks? In the Cheeky Peach, vodka leads the way and is the star of the drink. Peach schnapps, of course, pineapple juice, simple syrup, bitters, mint leaves and club soda are the other ingredients you are going to need. And you have a beautiful summer drink ready!

Lemon Shandy

Yeah, beers are are great alcohol drinks for summer. But the supremacy of beer cocktails is unmatched. The beer adds body, bubbles and a frothy kick to this cocktail and is perfect for when the sun shines just too bright. This drink is made from equal parts of lemonade and lager beer.

Por Mi Amante

This drink tastes as exotic as it sounds. Strawberry-infused rum, lemon juice, strawberry demerara syrup are the ingredients that go in this drink. But there is a surprise ingredient as well, that makes all the difference and gives it a punch. It’s the good ol’ Tabasco. Let that sink in.

Mai Tai

One of the most famous Tiki drinks in the world and a classic, this drink is made with rum, orange curaçao, fresh lime juice and orgeat, which is an almond syrup. The drink is then shaken and served over crushed ice. You can go creative with the garnishes.

