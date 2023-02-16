The best happy hour deals in Hong Kong right now!

Happy hour is a sure hit for Hong Kong, where drinking hotspots are always packed. With bars fully open and social distancing restrictions scrapped, there’s cause for celebration! Hongkongers love a fun night out to unwind after work or catch up with friends. So, for us, nothing beats an excellent happy hour deal!

Getting a good drink shouldn’t hurt your wallet, especially when dining out can be expensive. Luckily in Hong Kong, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to bars and restaurants. Just head over to Lan Kwai Fong, and you’ll likely be unsure where to even begin bar hopping.

Whether you love an outdoor terrace setting or a quiet space for the night, there’s plenty to choose from. We scour Hong Kong to give you the best happy hour deals, so you don’t have to pay big bucks for a tipple or two.

The best happy hour deals in Hong Kong this month

Vibes

The Mira’s open-air lounge bar, Vibes, is offering cocktails, beer, wine, and a full range of bar snacks at half the price. In addition, you get to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on sixteen dishes from the bar bites menu. Try one of the six signature cocktails and classics with a twist like the spicy-sour Tom Yum Goong. The Chicken Sando with Siracha Mayo and tender BBQ Pork Ribs are a must-try!

Its courtyard terrace is popular with shisha lovers, while the lush green space makes it perfect for chilling and catching up for pre-dinner drinks.

When: Every Sunday to Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm

Price range: HKD 200-400

Address: Vibes, 5/F, The Mira, 118 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2315 5599

Cruise

You can marvel at the amazing view of the Hong Kong skyline while sipping refreshing cocktails at Cruise. Get your spirits up with their 50 per cent off offer on selected signature cocktails and mixology jugs, beers, and wine. You can’t go wrong with the Negroni, but the Sotally Tober is unique to the bar, so we highly recommend that.

When: Every Monday to Sunday from 4 pm to 7 pm

Price range: HKD 200-400

Address: 23/F, West Tower, 1 North Point Estate Lane, North Point, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 5720 2995

Tempo Tempo

Inspired by classic Italian garden mazes, Tempo Tempo is a verdant terrace in Quarry Bay. It is the perfect spot for a post-lunch tipple or sundown drink. Pair your drinks with Italian nibbles, charcuterie, pizzetta, sushi, and sweets. On Thursdays, you can treat yourself to an exclusive selection of pink cocktails like Strawberry Mojito and Pink Tommy’s Margarita. But the fun doesn’t end there! You also get a complimentary double-size upgrade on crisp and AIX Rosé from 1 pm to 7:30 pm.

When: Every Monday to Friday from 3 pm to 7:30 pm

Price range: HKD 100-200

Address: 2/F, Oxford House, Taikoo Place, 979 King’s Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2788 3037

Majo

At Majo, every day is happy hour! Drinks are a serious business here with their daily Gin Siesta Hours. Gin enthusiasts will be spoiled with the curated Gin & Tonic menu. They offer a selection of Spanish gins, artisanal herbal tonics, and other refreshing concoctions. Each drink costs only HKD 70, including Gin Mare, Gin Raw, Nordes, Whitley Neill Original, and Farmer’s Organic, among others.

When: Daily from 3pm to 7 pm

Price range: HKD 200-400

Address: G/F, 22 Staunton St, SoHo, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2529 3001

Ask for Alonzo

Ask for Alonzo is the perfect place to raise a toast for any occasion. During their Alonzo Hour, drinks start at just HKD 48 in all locations. Take your pick from a range of drinks, such as Campari Spritz and Negroni. Jug pints of Ask for Alonzo’s exclusive, locally brewed lager for as low as HKD 58. A drink isn’t complete without snacks, so order some complimentary bites from the menu, available until 6 pm.

When: Daily from 3 pm to 8 pm

Price range: HKD 200-400

Address: Shop B, G/F, 8 Star Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 6500 8405

Terrible Baby

Head to Terrible Baby for discounted drinks, al fresco dining, and live music. Eaton HK’s eclectic cocktail bar and terrace offer cocktails, wine, and spirits starting from HKD 68. You also can’t miss their artisanal cocktails like Pineapple is Coming and Bellissima, made by mixologist Axel Gonzalez. Available from 2 pm to 7 pm, spend your afternoon at the lush outdoor seating or get ready for a celebratory night at the quirkily decorated bar.

When: Every Sunday to Thursday from 2 pm to 7 pm

Price range: HKD 200-400

Address: 4/F, Eaton HK, 380 Nathan Road, Jordan, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2710 1866

Where are you heading for your next drink?