The best happy hour deals in Hong Kong right now

Say goodbye to paying big bucks for just a tipple or two with Hong Kong’s happy hour deals. We all deserve a drink after a day (or week) of work. And Hong Kong’s drinking hotspots always have something to offer that lures its patrons back or even draw in new booze seekers. But who says a drinking session needs to be expensive? Enjoy a late afternoon, early evening, or late-night drink with your friends with these happy hour deals in Hong Kong.

Be sure to save this page as we refresh the list every month. Stay on top of the hottest happy hour deals in Hong Kong!

The best happy hour deals in Hong Kong – January 2024

Vibes

Make your Thursday nights even more memorable with Vibes’ all-new happy hour deal! The open-air lounge at The Mira Hong Kong is a place for the well-heeled crowd to celebrate the diversity of craft gins and premium tonics. The new happy hour menu boasts 12 herbal, fruity, refreshing, and juniper-forward cocktails with a starting price of HKD 98! The selection of rare, artisanal craft gins hail from Sweden, Spain, Scotland, Belgium, Japan, and the Philippines.

Address: 5/F, Mira Place, 118-130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2315 5599

Price: Ranges from HKD 98 to HKD 118

When: Every Thursday from 5 pm to 1 am

Terrible Baby

Terrible Baby, the Jordan hotspot, is inviting all tipplers to gather for happy hour. The eclectic cocktail bar has cocktails, wines, and spirits available for as low as HKD 68! And because the offer starts at 2 pm, diners can spend the afternoon soaking up the sun at the lush terrace before heading for pre-dinner drinks before 7 pm. So, simply take your pick from the house spirits and cocktails by mixologist Axel Gonzales!

Address: 4/F, Eaton HK, 280 Nathan Road, Jordan, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2710 1866

Price: Starts at HKD 68

When: Sunday to Thursday from 2 pm to 7 pm

Ichu

Sip the day away with a drink at Ichu, the leafy oasis in the bustling Central neighbourhood. The newly-renovated terraza calls for a lovely get-together over a variety of cocktails, wine, beers, and spirits. Plus, it comes with a complimentary second pour. Pair your drinks with an array of free-flowing light bites such as the Mushroom Taco and Chicken Anticucho.

Address: 3/F, H Queen’s Building, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2477 7717

Price: Starts at HKD 80

When: Daily from 4 pm to 7 pm

Te Quiero Mucho

Enjoy a lovely late afternoon to early evening time at Te Quiero Mucho, complete with discounted drinks at HKD 180. During Social Hour, guests can have two drinks of their choice and a snack personally curated by the executive chef. Choose from a selection of pours such as Prosecco, white or red wine, beer, and even the cocktail of the day.

Address: 2 Arbuthnot Road, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3755 3067

Price: Starts at HKD 180

When: Daily from 3 pm to 7 pm

Tapas Bar

Tapas Bar not only has a happy hour deal but it also lures in boozehounds with its enchanting views of Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island. In addition to the selection of fusion tapas, guests can take advantage of the 25 per cent discount on selected drinks during happy hour. Signature cocktails include Red Sangria and Passion Sour while wines cost HKD 70 per glass.

Address: Lobby Level, Kowloon Shangri-la, 64 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2733 8756

Price: Starts at HKD 70

When: Daily from 3:30 pm to 7 pm (weekdays), from 1 pm to 7 pm (weekends)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which restaurants and bars in Hong Kong have the best happy hour deals?

There are plenty of restaurants and bars which have great happy hour deals including Vibes, Terrible Baby, and Red Sugar among others.

-What time is happy hour in Hong Kong?

Happy hour in Hong Kong varies within different bars and restaurants but it is typically from 2 pm to 7 pm.