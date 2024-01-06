Best bottles of single malt scotch whisky for your bar, based on your zodiac sign

Blends might dominate whisky sales but it’s single malts that are deemed the creme-de-la-creme of the scotch world. In India, the latter sit pretty on top shelves — with options ranging from fruity to smoky. Zeroing in on the one that’s bound to be the pride and joy of your home bar is bound to be tricky. Our recommendation? Taking cues from the cosmos. Here’s a guide to the perfect bottle for each zodiac sign.

India’s passion for ambers from Caledonia is no secret. It recently outdrank France to be the world’s largest scotch whisky market and a sea of bottles populate the aisles of stores across major cities. And while blended numbers are wildly popular — connoisseurs often turn to single malt expressions. This, since the latter spotlight a distillery’s character and often come with a depth of flavour that few other usquebaugh can match up to.

To qualify as a single malt scotch, a whisky must be made from 100 percent malted barley at one distillery and aged for at least three years in wooden barrels. Over 100 big brands in Scotland produce bottles that fit the bill — each with their own unique touches. We’re talking sherry-aged creations that are reminiscent of a Christmas cake, rich and smoky numbers that have starred in TV shows, elegant expressions that cost the earth, the works.

Needless to say, zeroing in on the perfect pick for your home bar can quickly go from exciting to exhausting. We recommend taking a little help from astrology. Afterall, considering our zodiac signs reflect our most dominant traits, they might just help you find the ideal accompaniment to your next whisky ritual. Here’s what the stars have to say.

Aries: Ardbeg 10 Year Old

Those born under the competitive and adventurous sign of Aries would need a single malt scotch whisky that complements their bold spirit. Enter, the spicy and smoky Ardbeg 10-year-old. Aged in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks — this delicious number offers whiffs of menthol, dark chocolate, black pepper, lemon, pear, and baked apple right at the outset. Every sip is reminiscent of cappuccino, currants, toasted marshmallows, and fruit. The brand calls this expression the ideal match for a ‘dramatic, stormy night’ — pointing to a warmth, richness, and intensity that complements an Aries’ spunk.

Taurus: Bowmore 12 Year Old

Those born under the sophisticated sign of Taurus would enjoy a quality scotch that truly caters to their luxurious sensibilities. Bowmore 12-year-old fits the bill. Aged in a combination of ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks — this exquisite expression offers notes of sweet honey, lemon, dark chocolate, and peaty smoke in every sip. The finish is long and mellow. There’s a distinctive complexity, elegance, and warmth to this whisky — all qualities often associated with this earth sigh. Besides, since it comes from one of the oldest distilleries in Scotland — home to the finest single malts — this makes for a bankable choice. Music to a Taurus’ ears.

Gemini: Glen Grant 10 Year Old

Sociable and fun-loving Geminis are likely to take to scotch that’s as popular and approachable as them. Glen Grant 10-year-old checks these boxes. The best-selling expression comes from a famous Scottish distillery and is aged in bourbon barrels. It pours golden and sings with hints of vanilla and pear in every sip. The finish is soft, with a creamy mouthfeel. There’s a certain gentle yet bright quality to this breezy sipper — qualities most associated with this air sign.

Cancer: The Dalmore 15 Year Old

Affectionate and dependable Cancerians would enjoy sipping a single malt scotch whisky that’s as sweet and warm as them. They’d feel right at home with The Dalmore 15-year-old. The delicious Highland number is matured in casks of different styles — ex-bourbon, Apostoles, Amoroso, and Matusalem. The payoff is a rich pour that is reminiscent of a Christmas cake — complete, with notes of cinnamon, sherry, ginger, apples, honey, cacao, citrus, anise, orange marmalade, and nutmeg. The finish is smoky, with a big hit of dark chocolate. This one’s soft, approachable, and indulgent — music to this water sign’s ears.

Leo: Lagavulin 16

As the royalty of the zodiac, nothing but the most regal, luxurious, and bold scotch single malts would do for Leos. Enter, Lagavulin 16, dubbed ‘the king of Islay.’ The robust number — a part of the distillery’s range since 1988 — pours a deep gold. Every sip sings with notes of black tea, leather, vanilla, figs, sea salt, and sweet spices. Hints of smoke are strong with this one as well — not meant for the fainthearted. Interestingly, the brand has had its time in showbiz, featuring prominently in the popular show Parks and Recreation — something the spotlight-loving Leos would appreciate. Not to mention, it’s as rich and warm as them.

Virgo: Glenlivet 15 Year Old

For the hardworking and perfectionistic Virgos, nothing but a dependable and high-quality whisky would do. They’d find Glenlivet 15-year-old worth the investment. The distillery — favoured by connoisseurs — is home to some of the oldest single malt scotches in the world. Aged in French Limousin oak casks — often used for cognacs — its production process is carefully monitored to ensure the spirit arrives at the ideal delicate spiciness. Every sip offers notes of fruit and almonds as well. This one’s deep, complex, and layered — qualities often associated with this earth sign.

Libra: Aberlour 12-Year-Old Double Cask Matured

The sociable and harmony-seeking Libras would enjoy a scotch that’s as luxurious, approachable, and balanced as them. Enter, Arberlour 12-year-old. With the reputation for being one of the most well-balanced whiskies in the game — this delicious dram features a double-cask maturation technique, sherry and bourbon. It pours golden and offers whiffs of butter, red apple, cinnamon toast, and cherry right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of brown sugar and milk chocolate. There’s a distinct sweet and soft quality to this one — both qualities most associated with this sign.

Scorpio: Laphroaig Scotch 10 Years

Bold and passionate Scorpios would need a scotch that can mirror their intensity and depth. They’d find a kindred spirit in Laphroaig Scotch 10 years-old. It features malted barley that’s cold-smoked, dried over a peat fire, and aged in ex-bourbon barrels. The payoff? A rich, robust, smoky number. Despite the big hits of peat and seaweed, there are hints of sweetness that come through in every sip. This is reflective of a Scorpio’s own personality — fierce on the outside, loving on the inside. The finish is long and full-bodied. This one’s quite layered — music to the water sign’s ears.

Sagittarius: Benromach 10 Years

The adventurous and affable Sagittarius would enjoy a bright and approachable whisky — one that can fit right into any occasion like them. Benromach 10 years-old fits the bill. The delightful and smooth number pours golden, bringing in whiffs of pear, dark honey, green apple, and soft vanilla. On the palate, meanwhile, are hints of cherry, warm toffee, and malted cereal. The finish is full-bodied. The distillery prides itself on making whisky with genuine character — something this straightforward fire sign would appreciate.

Capricorn: The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old

Capricorns work hard and play hard. They’re also known to enjoy the finer things in life. As such nothing less than the luxurious, timeless, and highly-coveted Macallan Double Cask 18 years-old would do. Hailing from one of the most bankable names in the world of whisky — this exquisite expression is aged in American and European sherry-seasoned oak casks and pours a rich amber-honey. On the palate are notes of sweet orange, cloves, toffee, and nutmeg. Something of this quality demands traditional sipping — neat, just the way this old-school earth sign would like it.

Aquarius: Bruichladdich Classic Laddie

The innovative and social Aquarius is likely to be drawn to a whisky that embodies their rebellious and progressive spirit. They’d find a kindred spirit in the unique Bruichladdich Classic Laddie. The brand is non-conformist — doing away with strict rules of production and age statements. It’s also vocal about worker’s rights and environmental conservation — music to this socialist air sign’s ears. On the nose are hints of honey, myrtle, cherry blossom, and citrus. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of ripe green fruits, culminating in a subtle finish. This scotch is bright and refreshing — much like an Aquarius.

Pisces: Glenmorangie – The Lasanta

Those born under the sensitive and imaginative sign of Pisces would enjoy a whisky that’s as sweet and warm as them. Enter, Glenmorangie – The Lasanta. The elegant single malt scotch is a delicious sherry-aged number that’s reminiscent of a sunset — a little detail that would appeal to this whimsical water sign. It’s aged in sherry and bourbon casks — singing with notes of cinnamon, orange, butterscotch, dark chocolate, caramel, honey, raisins, and nuts. The finish is long and smooth, with a hit of citrus. This one’s indulgent, just like Pisces.

