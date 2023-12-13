Kerry Hotel’s Red Sugar and Swedish bar Tjoget collaborate to bring Nordic cocktails to Hong Kong

Kerry Hotel’s Red Sugar is collaborating with Tjoget, one of the world’s 50 best bars from Sweden, to present “Midnight Sun” an exclusive cocktail experience on Kowloon’s waterfront.

Under the theme “Midnight Sun,” which references the natural phenomenon in which daylight persists well into the evening, Red Sugar and Tjoget will join forces to create a magical atmosphere that makes it feel as though the sun is shining deep into the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Sugar at Kerry Hotel (@redsugarhk)

As part of the collaboration, an exclusive Scandinavian-inspired cocktail menu meticulously curated by the creative team at Tjoget Projects has been unveiled, showcasing a selection of twelve newly launched cocktails. Among the standout offerings are Pomelo & Dill, a Nordic gimlet variation that combines the herbal essence of dill with the floral notes of elderflower and the Rhubarb cocktail, which artfully blends flavours of rhubarb and vanilla to evoke the refreshing taste of springtime in Sweden.

Additionally, the menu features the Beetroot cocktail, an exquisite fusion of scotch, dark chocolate, beetroot, and lemon, creating a smoky sensation reminiscent of a crackling campfire in a dense Scandinavian forest. Guests can anticipate an extraordinary array of cocktails that seamlessly meld Red Sugar’s signature Asian flavours with Tjoget’s Nordic-inspired notes and unmatched creative techniques.

This collaboration marks Tjoget’s first international partnership and its debut in Asia, demonstrating an unprecedented fusion of Tjoget’s artistry and Scandinavian technique with Red Sugar’s mastery of local flavours.

About Red Sugar:

Red Sugar has gained recognition for its commitment to crafting exceptional beverages that combine innovation, quality, and a captivating blend of flavors. By consistently redefining the art of mixing cocktails, Red Sugar has successfully captivated the palates of Hong Kong’s discerning nightlife enthusiasts.

About Tjoget:

Tjoget, renowned for its pioneering cocktails, exceptional service, and captivating ambience, has appeared on the World’s 50 Best Bars list for nine consecutive years, ranking 40th in 2021 and 37th in 2019. The arrival of Tjoget in Hong Kong is highly anticipated, offering cocktail lovers in the city an opportunity to savour extraordinary creations that showcase the harmonious fusion of Scandinavian-inspired tastes meticulously curated using the highest-quality local ingredients.

Images: Red Sugar