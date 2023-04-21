The best craft beer drinking spots in Hong Kong that you can’t miss!

The craft beer scene is booming, and Hong Kong is no exception. It’s easy to see why it’s popular among the younger crowd, as it provides a huge diversity of tastes and styles. It allows brewers to experiment, become creative, and even push the boundaries of what you typically think of as ‘beer’. It’s always fun to see what’s the latest flavour hitting the shelves, bars, and restaurants. The local craft beer scene is alive and kicking with plenty of players and drinking spots to visit in town.

Fancy an ice-cold drink after a long day at work or over the weekend while catching up with friends? As craft beer joints in Hong Kong continue to develop their craft (no pun intended), there’s always a new unique offering every now and then. So, whether you’re an avid beer fan, a certified drinkaholic, or looking to dip your toes in this hot trend, it’s time to grab a pint (or bottle). See our go-to places for the best places in the city!

So, save the list and sample the city’s finest suds at these craft beer bars in Hong Kong (intended for beer newbies, too!)

Where to get craft beer in Hong Kong