DarkSide launches new Yin Yang cocktail menu

DarkSide — which placed in Asia’s 50 Best Bars and Top 500 Bars this year — unveiled their Yin Yang cocktail menu on November 30, replacing their iconic Mahjong menu. Inspired by the Chinese philosophical concept describing the balance between two opposing forces, the menu features eight new cocktails with four yin drinks and four yang drinks.

Celebrating the harmony that comes from duality and opposing forces, the name of each drink counterbalances another — “Sun” and “Moon”, “Heaven” and “Earth”, “Mountain” and “River”, and of course, “Dark Side” and “Bright Side”. Every cocktail was crafted with ingredients that reflect the side they represent, whether yin or yang. You can experience the drinks for HK$180 each.

Collaboration with local artists

Following Rosewood’s philosophy ‘A Sense of Place’, DarkSide collaborated with local art studios to bring their artistic vision to life. Presenting the new collection of cocktails is a bespoke menu designed by Panglossian Studio. The name of the drinks are listed on an interactive wheel where each cocktail pair sits on opposing sides. Customers can then spin the wheel to choose their drink, or land on an option that tells them to “Try again” or “Ask the waiter”. The wheel is kept in a beautifully-adorned box with etched mirrors representing Kowloon’s skyline on the yin side and Hong Kong Island’s skyline on the yang side. It’s a nod to the origin of the bar’s name, as Kowloon is locally known as the “dark side” of Hong Kong.

Each drink will come in handmade custom glassware created by glassblowing studio Soekjing Studio and ceramics by Tung Yao Ceramics. They are juxtaposed with the 3D printed vessels and coasters done by 3D Vault. Together, they create a truly one-of-a-kind experience for DarkSide’s visitors.

Location: DarkSide, Level Two, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, +852 3891 8732

(Images: DarkSide)